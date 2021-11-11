Tiffin at The Yard is the ongoing foodie event you don’t want to miss

Nights filled with food, drinks, and great vibes, Tiffin At The Yard has returned — and this time for a long time.

Tiffin At The Yard (formerly known as Tiffin Food Court) is back with a permanent venture at the city’s heritage building, Sentul Depot. Featuring a total of 15 various culinary experiences from KL’s biggest names including ice-cream parlour Licky Chan, Alta Cafe and more, which will be available on rotation with every visit. If you remember the pop-up from the previous years, it’s great to hear that they will be permanent from November 2021 onwards.

F&B options

‘Cone-tails’ alcoholic ice cream from Licky Chan.

Beef Jianbiang at Sesame Street by Small Shifting Spaces.

Caribbean delights from Jojo’s by Joloko.

Pizza pop-up by Stretch.

Sizzling Alta Burgers.



Are you in the mood for pasta or Caribbean cuisine? Perhaps, a sweet boozy treat to cheer you up. Tiffin At The Yard has it all, and your palate is in for a wild ride. Here, you will find a plethora of cuisines to indulge in, ranging from Western to Asian and Middle Eastern. The urban food court caters to everyone, even vegans too. Head to Herbivore, which features a collective of restaurants and chefs to showcase delicious plant-based meals.

For those craving a seafood platter, check out Southern Rock Seafood for the freshest catch of the day – oyster shooters included. Our best picks? Alta Burger for their juicy yet mouth-watering burgers.

If you plan to reach at 10 AM on the weekends, head to Universal Bakehouse and Little People for freshly baked goods to go with your Kopenhagen Coffee. In addition, Tiffin At The Yard is completely pork-free too.

The ambience









Located in a 22,000 square feet space, you will feel safe in this well-ventilated building as they accept only fully-vaccinated individuals with a strip SOP. As you enter, be mesmerised by the groovy tunes while you explore. The interior is minimal-meets-industrial equipped with splashes of colours from the furniture, vendor stands and neon lights – essential for the perfect Insta-worthy shot. We prefer the ambience at night as the warm lights and interior complement the element of space.

The drinks

Alcohol is available with two cocktails–, wine– and a Tiger Beer Bar to quench your thirst. However, what’s great about it are the curated drinks created by the top bartenders in the city. Be sure to check it out every week to have a taste of the specialities.

The art

Besides the delicious assortment of food and refreshments, take the time to explore what’s around you. You can look forward to the unique art installations by local artists. It’s hard to miss it when you can spot them at the entrance, near the cocktail bar and especially at the BEYOND lounge. To escape the crowd, head upstairs to the lounge to indulge in a round of cocktails while immersing yourself in the curated art installations.

Thursday and Friday: 5 PM – 12 AM

Saturday and Sunday: 10 AM – 12 AM

Don’t worry about not having cash on your as this urban space promotes cashless transactions.

For more information, head over to the website.

(All images: Tiffin at the Yard)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.