Top cookware brands to cook a Christmas feast in

Christmas is just around the corner and we’re sure you can’t wait for all the merrymaking to begin. The holiday season also calls for family get-togethers which are incomplete without a spread of delectable delicacies. As many of you will be getting ready to unleash your culinary expertise, now is a good time to take stock of the pots and pans in your kitchen. If your regular stainless steel cookware set is wearing off, you can’t wait till the last minute to restock your kitchen cupboards with the best cookware brands.
Whether you’re a home master chef or a keen novice, everyone needs a few essentials ranging from a multi-purpose pan to a fancy Dutch oven. In this article, we are going to list out some of the best-recommended cookware brands and their detailed reviews to help you make an informed decision.
How to choose cookware?
There is no dearth of piece cookware set varieties in today’s market. While having ample options is great, it can also turn out to be a hassle when you have to shortlist the best cookware set from a smorgasbord of choices. Here are some crucial factors you need to keep in mind before you zero in on a cookware set.
Budget
This is perhaps the key factor that you need to consider. You don’t need to pick the most expensive set in the market if you can’t afford it. This doesn’t mean that you go for the cheapest option and compromise on quality. The good part is the holiday season brings forth a number of sales and deals for you to avail. You can grab the best stainless steel cookware at bumper discounts.
Material
The one thing that determines the quality of your cookware is its material. While Teflon is a much-preferred and effective material for nonstick cookware, it can prove to be hazardous and environmentally degrading. Ceramic is the better alternative to Teflon for pots and pans as it’s eco-friendly and recyclable. Stainless steel cookware set is also a great option as it’s scratch- and dent-free. If you’re looking for durability, cast iron is the most reliable option to go for and these products are the best for you.
Size
Size is an important factor to note while you’re shopping for the best cookware sets. This is where your frequency of cooking also comes into the picture. You don’t need to invest in an extra-large pot if you host a party only once or twice a year. Also, if you mostly order in and rarely step into the kitchen, investing in expensive cookware or pots and pans might not be the best idea.
Type
It’s important to choose your cookware sets based on your requirements. What is it that you cook most often? Every kind of meal or dish, be it a bowl of stew or soup, pancakes, steak, stir-fry veggies, require a particular type of cookware. Shop wisely and pick these pots and pans that perfectly match your cooking.
Tips to use & handle nonstick cookware
A nonstick pan or pot is perhaps the most commonly available cookware in any kitchen. And why not! From baking to stir-frying, a nonstick comes in handy in various types of cooking and it is easy to clean. But the major issue with this cookware is its durability. The nonstick coating is likely to come off soon enough if you don’t take good care of it. Even the sturdiest of nonstick coatings are prone to damage after multiple uses. To avoid that, follow these tips to make your nonstick pan or pot last longer.
- Avoid using metal ladles or spoons to cook meals in nonstick cookware, as they can scrape off the layer.
- Brush the pan or pot with a few drops of any cooking oil. If you prefer oil-free food, soak a power paper with a little oil and wipe the cookware lightly.
- When you’re using nonstick cookware, make sure you cook in low to medium heat. High heat can quickly wear off the layer and damage your cookware.
- Avoid scrubbing your pan roughly or the use of aerosol sprays pan for cleaning. Soak the cookware to soften any food residue and gently rub it with a scratch-proof scouring pad.
- Avoid cooking acidic food on a nonstick pan as it might lead to flaking of the coating.
- It’s best to hang your nonstick pots and pans to dry rather than stacking them one above the other.
- Avoid storing cooked or uncooked food in nonstick cookware. The coating might affect the taste of your food. Use plastic containers instead.
Here are some of the top-rated cookware brands for your Christmas cooking.
Tefal Non Stick Fry Pan
Crafted with powerglide non-stick coating technology, a Tefal pan is long-lasting, easy to clean, and perfect for daily use. It also comes with a smart temperature indicator to remind you of the heat control while cooking, thereby ensuring your safety. If you cook on induction, this pan is the right choice for you. Another plus for this product is that it comes with a 2-year warranty.
KitchenAid Non-Stick Fry Pan
This fry pan from KitchenAid is built with a 3-layer and a thick base that enables quick heating resulting in crisp edibles. It’s compatible with induction and all other hob types and is easy to clean up as it’s dishwasher-safe. You can also put it into the oven for up to 180°C. Crafted with ceramic, it is also an eco-friendly product.
Le Creuset French Oven
This iconic oven by Le Creuset has been warming up dinner tables for nearly a century now. With a capacity of 6700 ml, this item is ideal for cooking a small feast for your family. The cast-iron build ensures strength and durability, making for a good investment. Be it roasting or baking, this French oven is your one-stop pot for all kinds of culinary masterpieces.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Best known for its good looks and premium heat retention, this French-style oven by Staub is sure to steal your heart. Not to mention its robust enamel cast iron coating that not only makes it durable but also adds a rustic flavour to your dishes. You may use this cookware for all kinds of cooking, from braising and roasting meat to skimming broths and stews. Popular among the world’s greatest chefs, this oven comes with a spiked lid designed to retain the juices in your food, facilitating natural basting.
Ikea Non-Stick Saute Pan with Glass Lid
Looking for an easy-to-use yet strong saute pan? If so, say hello to this HEMLAGAD aluminium pan from Ikea. It has extra thick walls and base, allowing heat to spread evenly and cook your food faster. Despite being robust, it’s lightweight and has a glass lid that lets you keep an eye on the food during the cooking process. Save time and energy with this incredible saute pan!
Neoflam Ceramic Non-Stick Saute Pan with Glass Lid
Made from aluminium with a cast-iron effect, this pan is easy to handle. You can benefit from its integrated knob lid with a steam vent that prevents water from overflowing. Ceramic is a recyclable substance with high thermal conductivity, which reduces energy consumption while cooking. Isn’t that a wonderful feature? Go, make this pan yours now!
Dessini Italy Casserole Pot
Get hold of this superconductive aluminium casserole pot by Dessini to cook the perfect Christmas feast. Its diffusion base enables even heat distribution, which not only saves energy but also time. The handles of the pot are heat-proof, so there’s no chance of accidental scalding. Besides, the coating is robust and scratch-resistant.
Corningware Casserole
This oven- and microwave-safe product comes pretty handy when you’re cooking a huge meal. Its top-notch coating is quick to clean and does not absorb food flavours or odours. Crafted with stoneware material, the durability of the casserole will surely surprise you (in a good way!). Besides, the sakura print on the exterior will enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen as well as the dinner table.
Pyrex Glass Baking Dish
Are you a wannabe baker or simply enjoy baking for your loved ones? If so, this top-quality baking dish by Pyrex is a must-have. It can easily hold a litre of any content and makes for an ideal kitchen tool when it comes to preparing a Christmas feast. However, it’s not supposed to be placed over a stove or broiler at any cost. It’s dishwasher-safe which makes the entire cleaning process effortless.
Staub Ceramic Baking Dish
Perfect for whipping up a cheesy lasagna treat, this set of 2 baking dishes by Staub makes for a useful tool during Christmas. Its stoneware build retains and distributes heat evenly ensuring a quick meal. Say goodbye to scratches on your cookware sets as these dishes come with a glass porcelain-enamel finish. Cleaning is no more a hassle as you can place this in a dishwasher and relax after a wholesome meal.
Innofood Heavy Duty Dough Mixer
With this efficient dough mixer, you no longer have to bear the pain of kneading with your hands. This tool is perfect for mixing butter and whipping meringue, thanks to its silicon cream beater. If you’re a new mom who loves to bake, this machine can be a blessing! It’s a quiet machine equipped with the USA GATES belting system. Its firm twist-and-crew lock allows for easy access is another plus. What’s more, the product offers a 5-year warranty for its motor and a 1-year warranty on all other parts.
Russell Taylors Stand Mixer
Equipped with a powerful 1000W motor, this stand mixer from Rusell Taylors is no less than a culinary wonder. You may customise and regulate the speed as per your need. The mixer also contains a pulse setting which enables intermittent mixing. The best thing about the product is its removable splash guard which prevents accidental spillage and saves you the effort of cleaning up your kitchen later. After you’re done kneading, throw the mixer into your dishwasher and relax with a glass of wine. Don’t forget to avail of its 2-year warranty in case you want to buy this.
Ikea Cookware Set
This 6-unit cookware set contains pots with straining lids and nonstick pans, making it a necessary kitchen collection. These items have extra thick walls and bases that spread the heat evenly to help you cook food faster. The coating is robust which enables cooking a variety of dishes with minimal oil along with hassle-free cleaning. Besides, this set is sleek-looking and lightweight.
Tefal Pots & Pans Set
Save time and effort with this exquisite set of cookware from Tefal. Built with thermopost technology, the set of pots and pans notifies you when the frying pan exceeds the temperature limit. You don’t have to worry about damaging the product as it comes with a scratch-resistant coating. This handy set of pots and pans are a must-have if you’re planning to host a big Christmas dinner for your family this winter.
Ikea Roasting Tin With Grill Rack
What makes this product a favourite among the greatest chefs in the world is its eco-friendly build and top-notch quality. As the countdown for Christmas begins, this incredible roasting tin made from stainless steel will be a good buy. You can cook a whole chicken on this tin and treat your loved ones to the best Christmas meal ever. Besides, you don’t need to worry about all the cleaning as this product is dishwasher-safe making it easy to clean.
Chefmade Roaster Pan
Cooking for a big group will not be a problem with this Chefmade Roaster Pan. The food-grade silicone coating on the interior makes it easy to clean up all the residue with little effort. The nonstick coating ensures that your food gets cooked properly even with minimal oil. So, if you’re on the health train, this is the ideal roaster pan for you. Chefmade never compromises on its product quality and this pan is no exception.
Aneka Wooden Spatula
This is the perfect spatula to go with your nonstick cookware sets as it is scratch-free and heat resistant. The front edge of the spatula is bevelled so you can effortlessly flip an omelette or pancake without breaking it. This beautiful wooden piece will surely last you years, without any wear and tear.
Muji Wooden Ladle
From stirring steaming hot broth to serving it, this wooden ladle by Muji is ideal for various purposes. Handcrafted with attention to detail, this spoon is the best friend to all your nonstick cookware sets. Durability is not an issue as it’s made from wood.
Rachael Ray Non-Stick Bakeware Set
The perfect cookware set for a baker, this collection includes separate pans for baking cookies, loaves, cakes, along with cups for cupcakes. The silicone grips on all the pans offer a strong grip while their non-stick coating provides easy food release. Constructed with heavy gauge steel, these pans have rolled edges, they are the best for everyday usage.
Corningware Ceramic Bakeware
This beautiful ceramic nonstick bakeware by Corningware is every baker’s dream. The pots come with both glass and plastic lids, meant for cooking and storing, respectively. The material is eco-friendly and recyclable, adding a plus point to the product quality. With the Corningware Ceramic Cookware Set, serving a big group of guests becomes feasible.
Victorinox Bread & Pastry Knife
When it comes to using knives, safety is a prime concern. But with Victorinox’s bread & pastry knife, you don’t need to worry about that. Crafted in Switzerland, this tool has a wavy edge to prevent accidental cuts. Its stainless steel blade ensures smooth movement while the synthetic handle lets you have a strong grasp to avoid any slip. Besides that, you can invest in a stainless steel cookware set to make it hassle-free and easy to clean for you.
Victorinox Steak Knife
This steak knife is a prized possession to every chef. Perfect that julienne and impress your loved ones with your precision. The ergonomic handle of this knife ensures that it doesn’t slip from your grip and cause an accident. The blade is smooth and sleek, while also being easy to sharpen when the need arises.
FAQs
Should you preheat a nonstick pan?
Never reheat an empty nonstick pan. Brush the pan’s surface with a little oil to season the pan and then put it on the stove or induction.
Can you boil water in nonstick cookware?
If your pots and pans are in good condition, you may heat water. But if the coating is coming off slightly, avoid using the utensil for boiling water. The coating material might get mixed with your water, making it unsafe for consumption.
Which material is best for cookware?
Although Teflon is one of the most common substances used in nonstick cookware, it is hazardous to the environment and can lead to the risk of cancer if used for a long time. Ceramic and cast iron are two of the better alternatives for piece cookware sets, as they are durable as well as eco-friendly.
Are nonstick utensils toxic?
As mentioned above, pots and pans made from Teflon can prove harmful to your health in the long run. When heated at a temperature above 300°C, the material releases toxic chemicals which can cause various diseases including cancer.