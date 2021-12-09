Top cookware brands to cook a Christmas feast in

Christmas is just around the corner and we’re sure you can’t wait for all the merrymaking to begin. The holiday season also calls for family get-togethers which are incomplete without a spread of delectable delicacies. As many of you will be getting ready to unleash your culinary expertise, now is a good time to take stock of the pots and pans in your kitchen. If your regular stainless steel cookware set is wearing off, you can’t wait till the last minute to restock your kitchen cupboards with the best cookware brands.

Whether you’re a home master chef or a keen novice, everyone needs a few essentials ranging from a multi-purpose pan to a fancy Dutch oven. In this article, we are going to list out some of the best-recommended cookware brands and their detailed reviews to help you make an informed decision.

How to choose cookware?

There is no dearth of piece cookware set varieties in today’s market. While having ample options is great, it can also turn out to be a hassle when you have to shortlist the best cookware set from a smorgasbord of choices. Here are some crucial factors you need to keep in mind before you zero in on a cookware set.

Budget

This is perhaps the key factor that you need to consider. You don’t need to pick the most expensive set in the market if you can’t afford it. This doesn’t mean that you go for the cheapest option and compromise on quality. The good part is the holiday season brings forth a number of sales and deals for you to avail. You can grab the best stainless steel cookware at bumper discounts.

Material

The one thing that determines the quality of your cookware is its material. While Teflon is a much-preferred and effective material for nonstick cookware, it can prove to be hazardous and environmentally degrading. Ceramic is the better alternative to Teflon for pots and pans as it’s eco-friendly and recyclable. Stainless steel cookware set is also a great option as it’s scratch- and dent-free. If you’re looking for durability, cast iron is the most reliable option to go for and these products are the best for you.

Size

Size is an important factor to note while you’re shopping for the best cookware sets. This is where your frequency of cooking also comes into the picture. You don’t need to invest in an extra-large pot if you host a party only once or twice a year. Also, if you mostly order in and rarely step into the kitchen, investing in expensive cookware or pots and pans might not be the best idea.

Type

It’s important to choose your cookware sets based on your requirements. What is it that you cook most often? Every kind of meal or dish, be it a bowl of stew or soup, pancakes, steak, stir-fry veggies, require a particular type of cookware. Shop wisely and pick these pots and pans that perfectly match your cooking.

Tips to use & handle nonstick cookware

A nonstick pan or pot is perhaps the most commonly available cookware in any kitchen. And why not! From baking to stir-frying, a nonstick comes in handy in various types of cooking and it is easy to clean. But the major issue with this cookware is its durability. The nonstick coating is likely to come off soon enough if you don’t take good care of it. Even the sturdiest of nonstick coatings are prone to damage after multiple uses. To avoid that, follow these tips to make your nonstick pan or pot last longer.

Avoid using metal ladles or spoons to cook meals in nonstick cookware, as they can scrape off the layer.

Brush the pan or pot with a few drops of any cooking oil. If you prefer oil-free food, soak a power paper with a little oil and wipe the cookware lightly.

When you’re using nonstick cookware, make sure you cook in low to medium heat. High heat can quickly wear off the layer and damage your cookware.

Avoid scrubbing your pan roughly or the use of aerosol sprays pan for cleaning. Soak the cookware to soften any food residue and gently rub it with a scratch-proof scouring pad.

Avoid cooking acidic food on a nonstick pan as it might lead to flaking of the coating.

It’s best to hang your nonstick pots and pans to dry rather than stacking them one above the other.

Avoid storing cooked or uncooked food in nonstick cookware. The coating might affect the taste of your food. Use plastic containers instead.

Here are some of the top-rated cookware brands for your Christmas cooking.

Featured and Hero image credit : Unsplash