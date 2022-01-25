Truffle Chocolate Malaysia: The new premium chocolatier in town

Truffle Chocolate Malaysia has just been officially launched in KL, offering luxury chocolates made from real Italian truffles and premium dark cocoa.

This homegrown chocolatier is the latest venture of Caffeinees Group, which currently has a number of F&B outlets under the brand such as E.G.G.- 8 Gourmets Gala, Yamaguchi Fish Market, Wine Trade, Truly Wine and Poison Apple, Super F, and FENG Dining.

June Chang, Group Executive Director of Caffeinees Group, told Prestige Malaysia, “These chocolates started out as a passion project for us. We had planned a birthday dinner as we couldn’t travel due to the pandemic, and wanted to make it extra-special. So we asked our Chef to prepare a curated omakase menu, which included chocolates made from real truffles. When our guests tried it, they were blown away! We realized we needed to bring these special chocolates to other Malaysians as well.”

The founders and key business partners of Truffle Chocolate Malaysia at the official launch ceremony.

Through June’s efforts, along with her brother Chris Chang, and after plenty of R&D and taste tests, Truffle Chocolate Malaysia was born. As more and more truffle products are being brought in to Malaysia, they believe that there is a market for products made from truffles.

There is definitely a growing trend of truffle-flavoured snacks and foods in the country, but June and Chris have ensured that when it comes to Truffle Chocolate Malaysia, quality is consistent and paramount with their products.

The cocoa is sustainably sourced from some of the best cacao crops in Malaysia. The company works closely with local farmers who share the same passion about quality and craftsmanship, and the truffles are imported from reputable and carefully selected Italian gourmet suppliers. This is part of Truffle Chocolate Malaysia’s vision to be recognised internationally as the top truffle chocolateirs and to continue promoting Made in Malaysia products.

Not many Malaysians realize that Malaysia is one of the major exporters of premium dark cocoa. Therefore, local chocolatiers can leverage this to offer premium artisan chocolates are more affordable prices compared to luxury chocolates bought from other countries.

According to Chang, this is something that they want Malaysians and tourists to be aware of through their truffle nama-style chocolates. The silky and creamy artisan truffles are made using infused truffle oil and 80% local dark chocolate. Besides these pure Truffle Nama Chocolates, there is also the hot selling Truffle Nama Chocolate with Macadamia and Truffle Chocolate Nougat.

The official Truffle Chocolate Malaysia shop, where all the chocolates are produced.

Chang said, “When our friends tried these chocolates, they were so taken by the unique taste and luxurious texture of the product that they wanted to get involved as well. A number of our business partners were brought in this way, as they wanted to be part of this venture simply because the chocolates are so unique and delicious.”

Chris Chang chimed in, “We went through many challenges to launch this product. It was during the pandemic and lockdowns that this idea came about, but execution was delayed. Initially, we could only make a limited batch of 100 handcrafted chocolate truffles a day due to lack of equipment and manpower. So we built a special drive-through hut at Caffeines Palace in Kampung Pandan to accommodate the equipment and production of the truffles. Now that it’s finally complete, we can officially launch Truffle Chocolate Malaysia.”

We recently sampled their chocolates and other offerings at the official launch of Truffle Chocolate Malaysia and were instantly captivated by the unique taste. Imagine the strong yet addictive taste of truffles, combined with the rich decadence of dark chocolate – that’s what you get when you sink your teeth into their delicate cocoa-dusted truffles.

Looking for a unique corporate gift? You can also get in touch with Truffle Chocolate Malaysia to customize chocolates and gift packs according to your needs and preferences. With luxury touches such as edible 24k gold leaf and premium nuts, each truffle chocolate is a delectable experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

Here are some of the products offered at Truffle Chocolate Malaysia:

Ultimate 24k Black Gold Waffle Cone – RM 56 (pictured)

Classic Chocolate Waffle Cone – RM 18

Truffle Nama Chocolate – RM 88

Limited CNY edition Truffle Chocolate Cookies – RM168

Truffle Chocolate Spread – RM19

Truffle Butter Spread – RM19

All images provided by Truffle Chocolate Malaysia.

For more information, please visit Truffle Chocolate Malaysia.