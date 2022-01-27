Yee Sang with a twist: Unique offerings from restaurants in KL

Some restaurants that don’t typically serve Yee Sang have jumped on the bandwagon this Chinese New Year, offering their own unique twist.

Yee Sang, or Prosperity Toss, has become so popular in Malaysia that it’s enjoyed not only by those celebrating Chinese New Year, but other races and religions as well.

While the traditional platter includes items like smoked salmon, plum sauce, crackers, and a variety of colourful vegetables, these restaurants have incorporated other ingredients to offer their own unique version of Yee Sang. Some hotels and restaurants are also catering to those with dietary restrictions by offering Yee Sang made with only fruits or vegetables.

Whether it’s the traditional Yee Sang that’s crunchy, savoury, and refreshing, or a slightly more different version, Yee Sang is synonymous with Chinese New Year and we love to revel in its flavours and the act of “tossing” the salad with our friends and family. We’ve put together a list of unique Yee Sang you can try if you’re feeling slightly adventurous this Chinese New Year.

Here are five restaurants offering unique Yee Sang this Chinese New Year:

Salad Atelier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salad Atelier (@saladatelier)



This popular salad chain offers its own take of Yee Sang this year with both Salmon and Meatless offerings. You can also get a personal Yee Sang if you’re craving it and don’t want to indulge in a large platter.

The meatless option comes with Harvest Gourmet char-grilled plant-based meat pieces so you can still enjoy Yee Sang if you’re a vegetarian. Other ingredients include mandarin orange, chuka wakame, mango, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, crackers, shredded vegetables, drizzled with homemade plum sauce.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Known for fine dining Japanese fusion, Nobu Kuala Lumpur is also offering a unique Yee Sang dish this year that’s a treat for the tastebuds as well as the eyes.

The Sashimi Fortune Platter for RM188++, comes with slices of tuna, salmon and botan ebi new style tossed with freshly-made sour plum sauce with pistachios. The tangy dish is zesty and appetizing, with an abundance of fresh sashimi. You can also order the Sashimi Fortune Platter for takeaway or ala-carte.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Points KL Chinatown (@fourpointskualalumpurchinatown)

Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown pays tribute to traditional street fare and local favorites with their Prosperty Golden Yee Sang this year, priced at RM98+ (half portion for 5 persons) and RM158+ (full portion for 10 persons).

The Prosperity Golden Yee Sang features Jalan Petaling style Dried BBQ Cuttlefish, Chili Soft Shell Crab, Crispy Fish Skin and Golden Pineapple Sauce. You can also go lux with their Premium Prosperity Golden Yee Sang plated on intricately designed CNY 2022 Peony Platter by Maya Singh of Cult Cowboy, priced at RM298+ (full portion for 10 persons).

Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur

While the ingredients may not be entirely different than the traditional Yee Sang, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur’s Special Yee Sang this year is uniquely designed in the shape of a tiger’s face this year to celebrate The Year of the Tiger. The presentation is stunning and vibrant – just like a tiger!

It also features premium ingredients such as fresh lobster, sliced clam abalone, tuna, salmon, or jellyfish. The special Yee Sang is available from 21 January to 15 February 2022 from RM200 nett onwards.

Maria’s Steak Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria’s SteakCafe (@marias.steakcafe)

Yee Sang is typically served with fresh seafood like salmon or abalone – but Maria’s Steak Cafe is going one step further by offering a pulled beef version. The pulled beef has been slowcooked for two days, offering tender beef alongside the typical vegetables that come with Yee Sang. If you’d rather go the traditional route, the restaurant also offers a salmon version.

Main image credit: Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur.