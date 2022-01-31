The best Valentine’s Day menus for a romantic evening in KL

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it’s time to start planning a romantic night out with your loved one.

It’s the one day of the year you can truly splurge on decadent and exquisite fine dining dinners, savoring carefully curated dishes prepared by some of the best chefs in the country. As Malaysians, we love our food and you can never go wrong with a Valentine’s Day evening that awakens your taste buds and tantalizes your palate, leaving you satisfied and comforted.

Whether you prefer dining by candlelight overlooking the KL city skyline, or a more secluded and intimate dinner with your partner, it’s the best time to spend some quality time together and enjoy some delicious food. All you need to do is look your best and show up for a grand evening where every course is beautifully presented, so you can take your time relishing each course.

The best restaurants in the city have put together exquisite menus this year to offer you the best Valentine’s Day experience that one could hope for. Surprise your loved ones by treating them to several courses of decadent cuisine, building your way up to a sweet ending with lavish dessert.

We know it can be overwhelming to choose from the numerous fine dining restaurants in KL and PJ this Valentine’s Day. There are so many to pick from, and they’re all putting on their best show this year.

From more traditional Valentine’s Day offerings such as oyster and champagne to more adventurous options such as Japanese fusion, we’ve got it covered so you can skip the legwork and start planning your romantic evening. These restaurants book up fast for the special occasion though, so make sure you book your table fast!

Here are our top picks for exquisite and romantic Valentine’s Day menus this year: