The best Valentine’s Day menus for a romantic evening in KL

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it’s time to start planning a romantic night out with your loved one.
It’s the one day of the year you can truly splurge on decadent and exquisite fine dining dinners, savoring carefully curated dishes prepared by some of the best chefs in the country. As Malaysians, we love our food and you can never go wrong with a Valentine’s Day evening that awakens your taste buds and tantalizes your palate, leaving you satisfied and comforted.
Whether you prefer dining by candlelight overlooking the KL city skyline, or a more secluded and intimate dinner with your partner, it’s the best time to spend some quality time together and enjoy some delicious food. All you need to do is look your best and show up for a grand evening where every course is beautifully presented, so you can take your time relishing each course.
The best restaurants in the city have put together exquisite menus this year to offer you the best Valentine’s Day experience that one could hope for. Surprise your loved ones by treating them to several courses of decadent cuisine, building your way up to a sweet ending with lavish dessert.
We know it can be overwhelming to choose from the numerous fine dining restaurants in KL and PJ this Valentine’s Day. There are so many to pick from, and they’re all putting on their best show this year.
From more traditional Valentine’s Day offerings such as oyster and champagne to more adventurous options such as Japanese fusion, we’ve got it covered so you can skip the legwork and start planning your romantic evening. These restaurants book up fast for the special occasion though, so make sure you book your table fast!
Here are our top picks for exquisite and romantic Valentine’s Day menus this year:
Nobu Kuala Lumpur has curated a special Omakase Love Affair menu for Valentine’s Day – a romantic six-course dinner that takes guests on an exquisite journey of complementing yet contrasting tastes and textures. Each dish has been carefully put together by Chef Philip Leong and his team, with premium ingredients and detailed touches such as wagyu beef and seagrapes.
The Omakase Love Affair menu for Valentine’s Day at Nobu Kuala Lumpur is priced at RM550++per person and is only available from12th – 14th February 2022.
Enjoy a captivating view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline at Marini’s on 57 while savouring fine contemporary Italian cuisine at Marini’s on 57. Guests also have the option of a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu. Delights for the evening include Slow-cooked Pink Prawns with basil mayo and caviar, Foie Gras Crème Brûlée and Sea Bream Ravioli with saffron sauce and caviar.
For vegetarians, our special menu offers non-meat options such as a Portabello burger, Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms and House-made Pappardelle Pasta with morel mushrooms, asparagus and pecorino Romano cheese, among others. Both menus have the same sweet treat – a refreshing Passion Fruit Cremeux and Mixed Berries Pavlova.
The Marini’s on 57 set dinners are priced between RM1,488++ and RM1,888++ per couple. Marini’s on 57 is located at Level 57, Menara 3 Petronas.
At Marble 8, the Valentine’s dinner set kicks off with Truffle Scrambled Eggs, a mini Wagyu Burger and Maine Lobster Salad starters followed by House-made Tagliatelle with Butter Sage and Shaved Truffle.
For the main course, guests can opt for Dry-Aged Wagyu Sirloin with Potato Croquette or Pan-Seared Sea Bream with Mushroom Confit and Celeriac Puree. This is followed by a special dessert – a delectable Gold White Chocolate Madeleine and Jivara Chocolate Mousse with chocolate fudge and raspberry sorbet.
The Marble 8 set dinner is priced at RM1,399++ and RM1499++ per couple. Marble 8 is located at Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas.
MARISTAR, the newest venture by The Marini’s Group, is offering a Valentine’s Day Set Dinner Menu as well. The dinner begins with an aromatic Cold Pasta Truffle pre-starter followed by a Carpaccio Hamachi appetiser that pairs fresh Hamachi fish slices with a delicious wasabi dressing.
The next dish is a house-made fettuccine served with truffle and sage butter with black truffle shavings. For the main course, choose from the Wagyu Tenderloin Score M5 with asparagus and red wine sauce or Baked Slipper Lobster with MARISTAR Special Spices, potato croquette, brinjal purée and saffron tuile. To end the night on a sweet note, guests can enjoy an indulgent dessert – a Milk Chocolate Whipped Ganache Brownies with Chocolate Gelato.
The Valentine’s dinner menu at MARISTAR is priced at RM1288++ per couple. MARISTAR is located at LG08, Lower Ground, The Starhill.
Here, you start with a Prawn Cocktail appetiser followed by the main dish. Guests can then take their pick of a Grilled Tenderloin Steak served with truffle mashed potatoes and truffle jus, Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Lobster Tail, or a Slow baked Boneless Lamb Shank served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables.
For dessert, indulge in a delightful Milk Chocolate Choux served with fresh strawberries and vanilla gelato.
The M Marini Caffè & Terrazza Valentine’s Day Set Dinner is priced at RM588++ per couple.
Lounge in the sultry ambience at Flock, W Kuala Lumpur, with a cosy candlelit dinner complete with sexy music, luscious tasting courses with your boo.
The menu features dishes such as Angus Beef Short Ribs, Pumpkin, Lotus Root, Crisp Kale, Pearl Keluak Jus and Ocean Trout, King Prawn, Beetroot Chutney, Red Curry Butter to name a few. As for the wine selection, expect names like Hugel & Fils’ Riesling from France, and Valpolicella Superiore from Italy as a perfect complement to your meal.
For those who wish to dine against a spectacular backdrop of the towers, outdoor balcony seating options are also available, so be sure to mention it at the time of booking. You can check out the menu here.
Price: From MYR318+ per pax, wine pairing available at additional MYR120+ per person
Bask in the romantic views of the beautiful city skyline at WET® Deck, and indulge in iconic aphrodisiacs as you embrace quality time with your lover. For Valentine’s Day, tuck into champagne, oysters surrounded by the sparkling views of the city with your date by your side.
Packages include 1 Bottle of Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut, Reims, France and Half Dozen of freshly shucked seasonal oysters for RM688+, or 1 Bottle of Dom Pérignon Brut 2010 Luminous, Epernay, France and a dozen of freshly shucked seasonal oysters for RM1288+.
