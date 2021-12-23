12 bars in KL to try delightful Christmas cocktails this year

Christmas is the time for sipping on festive cocktails with your friends. So don your best Christmas outfit and head out to these stylish bars/drinking holes scattered across KL this Christmas, as they are rewarding pub crawlers with festive cocktails unwrapped only for this holiday season.

12 bars in KL are serving up delightful festive cocktails this Christmas:

Bar Tailor, Damansara Kim





Both a bar and menswear atelier, Bar Tailor is the very embodiment of duality. Suit up and quench your thirst with cocktails in this KL bar, like a Christmas in Your Mouth (Jameson Original paired with flavours like banana and vanilla) or a Naughty Santa (Jameson Black Barrel with Malibu, pineapple yoghurt, orgeat syrup, lime and egg white).

Concubine, Lorong Panggung

If only the wall could speak of the nefarious past it had witnessed. What was once a den is now a vibrant resto-bar. Drop by for the Tipsy Rudolph (Jameson Black Barrel, vermouth, elderflower, yuzu and grapefruit bitters).

G-String, Petaling Street

The tongue-in-cheek bar known for its cocktails in KL is festooned with risque interiors. On the festive menu are The Red Lace, Helicopter Helicopter, and XXX-Mas. Let’s hope the string leads you to the euphoric G… I shall refrain.

Gin Rik Sha, Plaza Damansara

Jameson Whisky Cha

Known for its thoroughly modern interpretation of Indian cuisine, Gin Rik Sha imparts a pinch of spice to this festive season. Ask the bartender for Bloody Irish Iced Tea, Jameson Whiskey Cha and Spiced Old Fashion.

Hood Bar, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee

Hood Bar is lighting up the Chinatown neighbourhood with a rustic amiability interspersing with an oriental flavour. In that regard, the festive cocktail selection too stays close to tradition, albeit spruced up with a twist. Check out Extra Mulled Wine (Jameson Original, red wine, orange, apple and 5 spices) and Minty Coffee (Jameson Black Barrel, mint cream, espresso and yoghurt).

Jann, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Inspired by a tapestry of rich history and local tradition, Jann has been a mainstay in the Petaling Street cocktail bar scene since it first opened several years ago. As one might have expected, cocktails here teem with local flavours. Go for Christmas Morning (infused with pandan and Milo), Elves on P.S (evocative of gingerbread) and Longest Night (reminiscent of spiced cranberry).

La Chica, Changkat Bukit Bintang

Krampus

Located in the bustling Changkat Bukit Bintang, La Chica has honed a reputation for its authentic Mexican dishes. Pair up a delectable side of tacos with Krampus (Jameson Original, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, osmanthus syrup and kaffir leaf) or Irish Berry Jam (Jameson Black Barrel, blueberry jam, cranberry juice and dried cranberry).

Rock Bottom Bangsar, Jalan Telawi

Santa Claus

Though the name might imply a downward spiral, choices of libation here are quite the opposite. They are top notch. Be serenaded by upbeat music, help yourself to comfort food and make sure you don’t order anything else other than Santa Claus (Jameson Original, Amaro Montenegro, lemon juice, sea salt, gingerbread syrup and star anise).

Soul Room, Changkat Bukit Bintang

Irish Berry Jam

A lounge heavy on leather upholstery and timber in the most archetypal manner, Soul Room is an invitation to luxuriate. Settle down for Santa Claus, Krampus and Irish Berry Jam.

The Iron Fairies, TREC

TREC has no shortage of booze supplies, but none comes with Iron Fairies’ cavernous hall which is at once fantastical and futuristic. Escape to a magical evening with Jameson Bitter (Jameson Original, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters), Jameson Fashioned (Jameson Original, lemon juice, egg white, and homemade infused tea & orange peels), and Jameson Summer (Jameson Black Barrel, elderflower syrup, orange bitters and orange peel).

The Hungry Tapir, Petaling Street

A sanctuary for vegans and a haven for all-day breakfast grubbers, stop by this health-conscious restaurant for something nutritious, just so you don’t suffer any guilt over Jameson Christmas. Get it, in lieu of a fibrous smoothie.

Three X Co, Bangsar Shopping Centre

This festive season, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars of 2021 sticks to tradition by offering its own interpretations of Eggnog. You can expect the superlative in every slurp.

What if I just want to stay home?

By dropping by these bars during the festive period, patrons stand a chance to win exclusive prizes. On top of that, Jameson is subjecting willing participants to a series of games inspired by the deadly yet highly entertaining Squid Game.

If you have planned for a stay-home celebration by asking for a feast delivered to your doorstep, you can step up a notch by ordering these festive cocktails on Bar-United.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.