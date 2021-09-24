21 cocktail recipes from top hotel bars around the world

Since you may not be able to travel yet, we’re bringing the flavours of your favourite destinations to you with cocktail recipes shared with us from hotel bars around the world. Some of these drinks are even the creation of world-famous mixologists. Bottoms up!

21 cocktail recipes to make at home:

Cheval Blanc Paris

Le Pollen by Florian Thireau, served at Limbar

Le Pollen by Florian Thireau. (Image credit: Franck Hamel)

Ingredients

• 40ml pisco

• 25ml clarified lemon juice

• 15ml sugar syrup

• 1.25ml Boker’s Bitters (or your choice of aromatic bitters)

• 40ml Brut Champagne Moët & Chandon

Method

1. Combine all ingredients except for the champagne in a shaker with ice, and shake vigorously

2. Strain into a champagne flute

3. Gently pour in the brut champagne

Baccarat Hotel New York

Petit Marie, served at The Bar

Petite Marie.

Ingredients

• 45ml Brooklyn Gin

• 20ml lemon juice

• 15ml egg white

• 15ml rosemary syrup

• 15ml Chartreuse Yellow

• 2 dashes rhubarb bitters

• Fresh rosemary twig as garnish

Method

1. Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake hard

2. Strain into a coupe glass

3. Garnish with rosemary

Soori Bali

Soori Peninsula Punch, served at Ombak Bar & Lounge

Soori Peninsula Punch with snacks.

Ingredients

• 20ml Myers Dark Rum

• 30ml Bali Moon Blanco Rum

• 15ml Bali Moon Coconut

• 45ml apple juice

• 30ml passion fruit puree

• 30ml pineapple juice

• 10ml passion fruit syrup

• Pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry as garnish

Method

1. Shake all ingredients together with ice

2. Pour into tall glass

3. Garnish with fruit

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc Antibes, An Oetker Collection Masterpiece Hotel

Eden-Roc Splash by Christophe Lencioni, served at Bar Bellini

Eden-Roc Splash by Christophe Lencioni.

Ingredients

• 45ml Hennessy Fine de Cognac

• 10ml maraschino liqueur

• 20ml Chambord Liqueur

• 5 fresh raspberries

• Juice of half a lemon

• 1 slice of rosé pomelo

• 80ml Brut Champagne Moët & Chandon (or any dry champagne)

Method

1. Pour all the liquids and the pomelo slice except the champagne into a shaker

2. Stir the mixture

3. Filter into a tumbler full of ice using a colander

4. Top up with champagne

5. Garnish with raspberries

The London Edition

Milk Punch, served at Punch Room

Milk Punch.

(Makes a batch of eight – enough for a punch bowl)

Ingredients

• 600g cubed pineapple

• 6 cloves

• 20 coriander seeds

• 20 angelica seeds

• 6g allspice

• 1 star anise

• 400ml lemon sherbet

• 400ml Ceylon arrack

• 400ml Somerset cider brandy

• 300ml Hennessy VSOP cognac

• 400ml Havana Club 3 Years Old

• 50ml fresh lemon juice

• 200ml milk Oolong tea

• 800ml boiling water

• 800ml full-fat milk

Method

1. Start batch by crushing the pineapple cubes

2. Put the cubes into a pot together with all the spices and spirits, tea, sherbet and lemon juice

3. Add boiling water, cover and rest for at least six hours

4. On the side, simmer milk (it is very important that the milk is hot) 5. Add milk to the rested batch and let it curdle for a minimum of two hours

6. Filter everything through a fine mesh filter bag

7. Discard most of the solids

8. Refrigerate, then filter twice with a coffee filter

9. Serve, and refrigerate balance in a glass bottle

Royal Mansour Marrakech

Miss Green, served at Le Jardin

Miss Green.

Ingredients

• 100ml cucumber juice

• 60ml lemon juice

• 3ml cucumber syrup

• 6ml sparkling water

• Selection of fresh garden herbs as garnish

Method

1. Shake the ingredients well in a shaker, strain, and pour over fresh ice cubes into a wide-rimmed glass

2. Top up with sparkling water

3. Garnish with garden herbs

Capella Singapore

Electric Mango, served at Bob’s Bar

Electric Mango.

Ingredients

• 30ml Mackintosh Blended Malt Scotch whisky

• 15ml Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

• 15ml Mathilde Liqueur Peche

• 30ml salted mango cheek (halved without stone) or mango puree

• 10ml Crawley’s Agave Syrup

• Cumin Powder as garnish

Method

1. Combine liquids and a cup of ice in a blender

2. Blend for 30 seconds or until consistency is smooth

3. Pour into a lowball glass

4. Garnish with cumin powder

Banyan Tree Hangzhou

Waxberry Cocktail, served at Jiu Xian

Waxberry Cocktail.

Ingredients

• 10g coarse-grained sugar

• 60g flesh of waxberry (also known as yangmei)

• 100ml waxberry juice

• 25g vodka

• 15g lemon juice

• Sparkling water

• Fresh mint leaves as garnish

Method

1. Dip the rim of the martini glass in sugar

2. Add waxberry flesh to martini glass and crush

3. Fill with crushed ice

4. Pour the remaining ingredients into glass

5. Mix gently

6. Top up with some sparkling water

7. Garnish with mint

Josun Palace South Korea, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Room Boy, served at 1914 Lounge & Bar

Room Boy.

Ingredients

• 45ml white tequila

• 15ml home-made omija (Korean magnolia berry) cordial

• 10ml fresh lemon juice

• 3ml Fernet Branca Menta

• 5 drops Tabasco sauce

• Strawberries, hibiscus tea foam and lemon zest or gold leaf as garnish

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously

2. Strain into a short, wide-rimmed glass

3. Spoon hibiscus tea foam over the drink

4. Grate lemon zest or carefully place a piece of gold leaf on the foam, and serve with strawberries on the side

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney

Sydney Sling, served at The Bar

Sydney Sling.

Ingredients

• 45ml of your favourite gin (we use Four Pillars 58.8 Gin)

• 15ml hibiscus liqueur

• 10ml ginger liqueur

• 45ml blood orange juice

• 25ml fresh lime juice

• 10ml fresh ginger juice

• 10ml grenadine

• 20ml sugar syrup

• Your choice of garnish

Method

1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for five seconds

2. Strain into a glass over ice, decorate with your choice of garnish and serve

The Hari Hong Kong

Suzie Wong by Sabrina Cantini Budden, served at Zoku

Suzie Wong.

Ingredients

• 60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky

• 20ml fresh lemon juice

• 15ml yuzu purée

• 10ml rose syrup

• Angostura bitters

• 2 slices cucumber

• Some Japanese yuzu cider

• Dried rosebuds (for floral tea) and bottle of rose water spray

Method

1. In a cocktail shaker, add lemon juice and cucumber, then muddle

2. Add the whisky, yuzu purée, rose syrup and a dash of Angostura bitters

3. Add ice, and shake until chilled

4. With the help of a hawthorn strainer and a fine strainer, double strain the liquid into a highball glass

5. Drop some ice into the glass and top up the drink with yuzu cider

6. Garnish with a line of crushed rose bud petals on top of the drink

7. To serve, present the cocktail and the rose water to the guest, and spritz the latter over the drink two to three times

Kenoa Beach Spa & Resort Brazil, A Small Luxury Hotels Of The World Member

Sangria Kenoa, served at Kaamo Winebar

Sangria Kenoa.

Ingredients

• 50ml passionfruit juice

• Cinnamon sticks

• 50ml sparkling wine

• Sugar

• Fresh mint leaves as garnish

Method

1. Make a batch of concentrated passionfruit juice the day before serving and submerge it with cinnamon sticks for flavouring

2. Put a piece of cinnamon stick into a champagne flute

3. Add a third of the sparkling wine and top up with juice

4. Add sugar, adjusting for personal preference, and stir lightly

5. Garnish with mint

Ultima Gstaad

Déjà Vu, servedat Shisha Bar

Déjà Vu.

Ingredients

• 50ml chamomile-infused vodka

• 30ml Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur

• 10ml Chartreuse Green

• 20ml sugar syrup

• 25m lemon juice

• 30ml egg white foam

• Lime or lemon slice, and dried chamomile flowers, as garnish

Method

1. Combine all ingredients except for egg white foam into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously until shaker is chilled

2. Strain into lowball glass

3. Top up with egg white foam

4. Garnish with citrus slice and chamomile flowers

Bvlgari Hotel Milano

The Bvlgari Cocktail, served at The Bvlgari Bar

The Bvlgari Cocktail.

Ingredients

• 35ml gin

• 15ml Aperol

• 20ml pineapple juice

• 10ml orange juice

• 5ml lemon juice

Method

1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously until shaker is chilled

2. Strain into coupe glass

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Dhoni, served at Overwater Bar

Dhoni.

Ingredients

• 60ml Malibu rum

• 4 fresh pineapple cubes

• 1 passionfruit

• 7 lime wedges

• 30ml passionfruit cordial

• 100ml soda water

Method

1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker and muddle

2. Pour into a tall or Mason jar mug

3. Top up with soda water and crushed ice

Rosewood Beijing

Beijing Bramble, served at Mei

Beijing Bramble.

Ingredients

• Wedge of fresh orange

• Wedge of fresh lime

• Wedge of fresh lemon

• 40ml Peddlers Gin

• 20ml elderflower syrup

• 20ml Crème dé Mure liqueur

• 3 fresh raspberries

• 2 bird’s eye chillies, cut into 1cm pieces

• 5 kaffir lime leaves

• A sprinkle of icing sugar

Method

1. Muddle all citrus fruits and kaffir lime leaves in a shaker

2. Add all the liquid ingredients with ice in the shaker

3. Shake hard

4. Double strain into wide-rimmed glass filled with crushed ice

5. Garnish with raspberries, bird’s eye chilies, and powder with icing sugar

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Chamberí, served at Dani

Chamberí.

Ingredients: Cocktail

• 50ml Ketel One vodka

• 100ml kumquat and ginger cordial (separate recipe below)

• Fresh kumquat halves and ginger slices

Method: Cocktail

1. Pour the liquids over crushed ice in an old-fashioned glass

2. Garnish with kumquat and/or ginger

Ingredients: Kumquat and ginger cordial

• 100ml fresh kumquat juice

• 100g kumquat peel

• 50ml fresh ginger juice

• 600ml mineral water

• 200g cane sugar

• 3g citric acid

Method: Kumquat and ginger cordial

1. Put all the ingredients into a vacuum bag

2. Sous vide at 50 deg C for 30 minutes

3. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve

4. Keep in the refrigerator for up to three weeks

Chiva-som Hua Hin

Immune Aid

Immune Aid.

Ingredients

• 60ml carrot

• 30ml beetroot

• 60ml green apple

• 30ml ginger

Method

1. Process all ingredients in a cold press juice machine

2. Pour into a tall glass

Sowaka Kyoto, A Small Luxury Hotels Of The World Member

Gin Fruit Mojito, Served At Bar

Gin Fruit Mojito.

Ingredients

• 30ml KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin

• 15ml sudachi lime juice

• 1/8 of a sudachi lime

• 1/8 of a grapefruit

• 1/8 of an orange

• 10ml sugar syrup

• Some soda water

• Some grapefruit or orange juice

• Mint leaves and/or sliced fruit as garnish

Method

1. Muddle all ingredients in a rocks glass, except for soda water

2. Pour soda water over crushed ice in the same glass

3. Garnish with mint leaves and/or sliced fruit

4. Top up with grapefruit or orange juice, if you like

Six Senses Zil Pasyon Seychelles

Seychelles Smile, served at Koko Bar

Seychelles Smile.

Ingredients

• 40ml Bombay Sapphire gin

• 20ml lemon juice

• 20ml sugar syrup

• 40ml fresh passionfruit juice

• 40ml chardonnay

• Ice cubes

• Franklin & Sons natural Indian tonic water

• Slice of grapefruit as garnish

Method

1. Shake all the liquids together in a shaker with ice except tonic water

2. Add 5 fresh ice cubes to a white wine glass

3. Strain cocktail into glass

4. Top up with tonic water

5. Garnish with grapefruit

Armani Hotel Dubai

Armani Sakura Mojito, served at Armani/Lounge

Armani Sakura Mojito (left).

Ingredients

•30ml Japanese shochu

• 30ml white rum

• 3 fresh cherries

• 3 fresh raspberries

• 3 lime wedges

• 6 fresh mint leaves

• 30ml fresh lime juice 30ml

• 30ml sugar syrup

• Some soda water

• Some raspberries and mint leaves as garnish

Method

1. Muddle the mint leaves and fruits in a shaker

2. Add the shochu, rum, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice into shaker, and shake well

3. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice cubes

4. Top up with soda water

5. Garnish with raspberries and mint leaves

