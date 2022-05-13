5 new cocktail bars in KL and PJ to check out in 2022

This World Cocktail Day 2022, stay updated with the newest cocktail bars in KL and PJ that opened in late 2021 or early 2022.

Despite the pandemic, several new bars and restaurants opened their doors recently. With the economy opening back up again, it’s time to get dressed up and check out the newest cocktail bars with your partner or girlfriends.

These cocktail bars go beyond serving the classic margarita. Bartenders here use their creativity and innovation to conjure up unique recipes using ingredients and recipes that you wouldn’t usually find in an alcoholic drink.

On World Cocktail Day 2022, tag your friends and keep these bars in mind next time you’re looking for a place to have a fun night out in KL.

Here are 5 new cocktail bars to check out in 2022:

The Rex Bar

Relaunched in December 2021, The REX Bar at the REX KL initially focused on craft beer. Upon teaming up with Angel Ng of PS 150, the bar was revamped to include more innovative cocktail selections and handcrafted highballs. Creative cocktails here include Jacky Joseph Junior a concoction of Jameson Black Barrel Whisky, Jackfruit Tea, Orlean Bitters, and Club Soda, and The Tales of Kopitiam Uncle with Sake, Salted Mandarin, and Sonic.

Reka:Bar

Reka:Bar is tucked away in a quiet alcove in Bukit Damansara, with a futuristic ambiance that will delight Star Trek enthusiasts. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, every cocktail here has been developed with unique elements in mind. Half of the bar is even dedicated to a “chemistry lab”. This cocktail bar should definitely be on your list if you’re a fan of Big Bang Theory – or just creative cocktails!

AlcoHall by Wholly Spirits

AlcoHall by Wholly Spirits is located at Qra Arcoris Mont Kiara. Although it’s main focus is being an alcohol retailer, AlcoHall is also a bar where cocktails made with Wholly Spirits’ exclusive brands can be offered for a fee.

Her House Bar

Chinatown’s newest bar is Her House, named after a “mysterious beauty who once resided here”. Here, you’ll be able to try unique cocktails in an aesthetic interior perfect for new shots for the ‘gram, created by master mixologist Lee Kah Yung. The neon corridor you’ll walk through before entering sets the tone for a mysteriously fun evening.

Shhhbuuuleee

Another new bar/restaurant worth checking on at REXKL, despite the crazy name, is Shhhbuuuleee. The minimalist East Asian restobar with alfresco dining evokes a relaxing atmosphere, making you forget you’re in Kuala Lumpur. Drinks here include sake, highballs, cocktails, and more. Pair your cocktails with small plates crafted by Chef Mui.

