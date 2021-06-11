On the drinks menu: Sorting out alcohol for lockdown weekends in KL

Not to be overly dramatic, but remember when bars were a thing? Forget about nightclubs. These days our Friday nights consist of Netflix, books, takeout, and something to be quite proud of: bespoke cocktails.

And you know, if it turns out to be one of those nights, you won’t have to worry about getting home safely/making a fool of yourself/losing your keys, wallet or phone. Win.

As any respectable bartender will have you know, the base of a good cocktail begins with high-quality ingredients (just don’t quote us on this). Whisky and gins are the mains of many a wonderful drink, but which ones? They’re ahead, and in keeping up with the current, we’ve listed even a few new drinks in the market.

How and where to stock up on the bonafide goods:

Hendrick’s Gin

Hendrick’s Gin. (Image credit: Hendrick’s Gin)

A good reason to drink if there ever was one is World Cucumber Day. Held every 14th June, it’s more of a celebration for gin, if we’re being honest. And you know the gin brand that loves its cucumbers: Hendrick’s Gin. This month, every bottle of Hendrick’s Gin purchased on Boozeat comes in a crate with a side of cucumbers, and even cucumber seeds — so you can then plant your own in time for next year’s World Cucumber Day.

Here’s another idea: Take a selfie with the Hendrick’s Gin AR filter, post in on your Instagram stories, tag @hendricksginsea, and you might be one of the lucky five to win a crate full of Hendrick’s & Tonic goodies.

Brookie’s Slow Gin

Brookie’s Slow Gin. (Image credit: Brookie’s)

If you haven’t heard of Brookie’s yet, you now have two good reasons to drink. This gin has actually won awards as the International Wine & Spirit Competition, and for the ‘Sustainable Distillery of the Year’ at this year’s Icons of Gin Awards in London, so you know it’s that good. The Slow Gin is made with an indigenous fruit known as Davidson’s Plums, found in the Northern Rivers area of Byron Bay. If you like sweeter gins, you’ve found one.

Brookie’s Byron Slow Gin is available in most major supermarkets including Village Grocer and Ben’s Independent Grocer.

John Walker & Sons XR21 3 Kingdoms Collection

John Walker & Sons 3 XR21 Kingdoms Collection. (Image credit: Johnnie Walker)

Confused by John Walker and Johnnie Walker? The names may have you feeling a little drunk and disorientated. See, you have your usual Johnnie Walker blends, and then you have John Walker & Sons under the same umbrella, with special remakes just for celebrations and occasions. The latest by John Walker & Sons XR21 is the 3 Kingdoms Collection that pays tribute to legendary warriors from China. Whisky blends stay the same, with three bottle designs and packaging sleeves, as well as glassware, that bear the collection’s inpisration: Sun Quan, the hero touted to be as fierce as a tiger; Liu Bei, known for his honourable and intelligent values like a superior dragon, and Cao Cao, renowned for his vision akin to a soaring eagle.

You can easily add the collection to your cart on Shopee.

The Singleton 38 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Singleton 38 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. (Image credit: Moet Hennessy Diageo Malaysia)

A whisky to impress is The Singleton 38 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Why? You’ll be one of the few to own this limited-edition make. So dear is it, that the folks at Moet Hennessy Diageo Malaysia have to get back to your enquiry directly. It’s a whisky for those who appreciate the drink. The 38 Year Old has the aroma and flavour of baked apples drizzled with caramel and a dusting of spices. Its top notes are rich and fruity, succeeded by almond oil and vanilla pod, a little vanilla fudge, and a base of sandalwood.

The Singleton 38 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available in limited quantities in Malaysia. For those interested to purchase this rare single malt Scotch whisky, contact Moet Hennessy Diageo Malaysia at diageoinfo@mhdm.com.my.

Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Shoulder. (Image credit: Monkey Shoulder)

Thanks to its After-work Drinks campaign on social media, Monkey Shoulder has become just that: the 6pm whisky. We’ve loved it since brand ambassador Samuel Ng showed us how to make cocktails for Christmas that include absinthe, which he says makes all alcoholic drinks taste better, and he’s absolutely right. The whisky is a mix of three different Speyside single malts with notes like vanilla, orange, and spice. This one is so smooth that it’s just as good drank neat or on the rocks.

You can but bottles of Monkey Shoulder on Boozeat.