World Cocktail Day: Stir up these 5 Asian-inspired cocktails for your next house party

It’s World Cocktail Day 2022!

Sipping an Asian cocktail is like taking a trip to the Far East, from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is channel your creativity with the ingredients outlined here.

You can replace fruit juices or green tea and experiment with Asian flavours, such as saké or Japanese whiskey that are easily available. Besides, these drinks pair well with any heavy lunch or dinner menu that you may have planned.

So, enjoy your next at-home cocktail scene with your loved ones, relishing these delightful, Asian-inspired cocktails that give the classic martini or tequila shot an interesting twist. The best part is that these drinks do not need many ingredients to concoct them and you don’t need a passport to experience a hint of Asian culture.

Here are some of the best Asian-inspired cocktails for your palate to try this World Cocktail Day 2022:

Saketini

A perfect martini can be attributed to vermouth, which gives the drink a nuanced taste. But did you know that saké can be a fabulous substitution too? The Japanese-rice brewed beverage mixes well with vodka or gin and makes for a great dinner drink with friends and family.

This simple yet impressive drink only requires your favourite vodka or gin, saké and cucumber slices or green olives, for garnish.

Fill a mixing glass with ice, followed by gin or vodka and saké. Stir well and strain into chilled cocktail glasses. Garnish accordingly and serve.

Singapore Sling

This enchanting cocktail is said to have originated around 1915. It was created by Ngiam Tong Boon, a bartender, in Singapore’s Raffles Hotel. Since then, the Singapore Sling has been interpreted and created differently using various ingredients. Yet, the key ingredient that makes the cocktail stand out is Bénédictine. Its herbaceous flavour makes the cocktail taste delicious.

To prepare this iconic cocktail, you need gin, Bénédictine liqueur, cherry brandy or liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda, lemon slices and Maraschino cherries.

Mix gin, Bénédictine, cherry liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into glasses filled with ice cubes. Now, top off with club soda.

Don’t forget to garnish with lemon slices and cherries before serving your guests. You can even add a lime wheel to enhance the look and taste of the drink.

Cherry Blossom-tini

Cherry Blossom-tini is one of the most popular Asian cocktails that is apt for any casual yet sophisticated occasion, such as bridal showers, brunch or dinner. Inspired by Japan’s cherry blossoms, you can also prepare this martini if the cuisine planned is Japanese.

To make this crisp and refreshing drink, all you need is saké, premium triple sec, cranberry juice, fresh lime or lemon juice and orange bitters. Pour all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice cubes. Your saké-cosmopolitan is ready!

Shake and strain into chilled cocktail glasses and garnish as you like it.

Asia Daisy/Gin Daisy

If you are planning to make a unique gin cocktail, then you must try this sweet drink, which is comparatively sweeter than many others.

This enjoyable drink is made with lime, gin, lychee liqueur, simple syrup and ginger ale. Combine all the ingredients except ginger ale in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

Now, strain into wine glasses filled with crushed ice and fill them up with ginger ale. Garnish with fresh or canned lychee and mint according to your preferences.

Asian Pear Mule

This cocktail is a must try at your next house party. The pear vodka gives a distinctive edge to the traditional Moscow Mule recipe.

Put pear vodka, ginger beer and club soda in a blender or food processor. Mix and pour into copper mugs filled with ice. Garnish the cocktail with some slices of Asian pears and serve chilled.

You can also replace vodka with any Japanese whiskey in this recipe.

(Main and featured Image Credit: Helena Lopez/ Pexels)