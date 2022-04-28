Bar Trigona named best bar in Malaysia again, wins new ‘Best Cocktail Menu’ award

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur excels once again in the seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, named the Best Bar in Malaysia for the fourth consecutive year.
Bar Trigona also received the newest accolade to the programme – winning the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award.
Head bartender Shadrach ‘Shawn’ Shan took over the reins from Ashish Sharma in 2021. His menu focuses on Malaysia herbs that are commonly used in kitchens around the country, namely pandan, lemongrass, pegaga and bunga kantan.
Bar Trigona serves up these masterfully crafted cocktails featuring local and sustainable ingredients in a sleek and stylish space in the sophisticated hotel in the heart of the city centre. The bar also placed at No.29 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.
Junglebird, another popular rum bar in Kuala Lumpur, also earned a spot on the list, placing at N0. 35. Last year, it ranked at No. 37.
About Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022
The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 was held in Bangkok on 28 April. Bar and cocktail enthusiasts were invited to attend the event, which was aired live from the city.
Coa in Hong Kong has been named the Best Bar in Asia 2022, along with the title of the Best Bar in Hong Kong.
It is followed by Singapore’s Best Bar, the No.2 entrant Jigger & Pony. Hong Kong once again finished on the podium at No.3 with Argo. The bar also won the Highest New Entry award.
Mark Sansom, Content Director Asia’s 50 Best Bars, welcomed guests to the event, which was held at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok in the presence of a cheering crowd of bar and drinks enthusiasts.
At the ceremony, 50 Best revealed that it raised USD 1.29 million through a global auction offering unique drinks and food, and a cookbook featuring the world’s most talented bartenders and chefs. A pledge, Our Hope for Hospitality, aimed at supporting the industry which has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic was taken at the event.
Bartenders wearing red scarves gathered for the traditional photo session in front of the stage.
Who won the special awards?
A series of special awards were handed out to numerous bars from across Asia.
The One to Watch award was given to Hong Kong’s Honky Tonks Tavern while Bar Mood in Taipei, Taiwan, won the Sustainable Bar award.
The Best Bar in Sri Lanka award went to Smoke & Bitters from Hiriketiya. It is the first time ever that a Sri Lankan venue entered the list.
Bar Trigona from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, won the Best Cocktail Menu award. Bar Trigona was also named the Best Bar in Malaysia.
The Best Bar in Indonesia was a new entrant: The Cocktail Club in Jakarta. From Mainland China, Shanghai’s Sober Company was adjudged the best bar.
Bangkok’s BKK Social Club won the Best Bar in Thailand and Art of Hospitality awards.
For rising to the 37th position from No.45 last year, Singapore’s Mo Bar was named the Highest Climber.
Charles H in Seoul won the award for the Best Bar in Korea for the fourth year in a row, while Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo, Japan, won both Legend of the List for performing consistently in the list since inception and the Best Bar in Japan awards.
Indulge Experimental Bistro from Taipei was named the Best Bar in Taiwan. Tesouro in Goa, India, won the Best New Opening and Best Bar in India honours.
The Industry Icon award was given to Singapore’s Colin Chia. The prestigious Bartenders’ Bartender award, which is voted by industry peers, went to Keith Motsi the Head Bartender of Charles H in Seoul, South Korea.
Motsi is widely hailed as one of the best bartenders in the world.
“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be selected by my fellow peers,” he said upon receiving the award.
Motsi started his career in Leeds, England, in 2007 and subsequently rose the ladder of success.
“For me, I instantly knew I wanted to make sure everyone is happy,” he said, reflecting on his journey. “Chase your dreams…and most of all be hospitable.”
The event was organised by 50 Best brand owner William Reed, which was also responsible for the voting system and respective lists.
The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 follows the announcement of Asia’s best bars ranked 51-100 a week ago. Nine bars each from Singapore and Japan were on the list followed by five from Hong Kong. Four bars each from Bangkok, Seoul and Taipei were on the list. Nepal made its debut in Asia’s 50 Best Bars with Kathmandu’s Blackbird at No.96.
The ceremony was aired live via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.
Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 1-50
No.50 —
Speak Low
Location: Shanghai, China
No.49 —
28 Hongkong Street
Location: Singapore
No.48 —
Zest
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.47 —
Bee’s Knees
Location: Kyoto, Japan
No.46 —
The Bamboo Bar
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.45 —
Union Trading Company
Location: Shanghai, China
No.44 —
Copitas
Location: Bengaluru, India
No.43 —
Asia Today
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.42 —
Smoke & Bitters
Location: Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka
No.41 —
Memento Mori
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.40 —
Alice
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.39 —
Le Chamber
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.38 —
The Aubrey
Location: Hong Kong
No.37 —
Analogue
Location: Singapore
No.36 —
Nutmeg & Clove
Location: Singapore
No.35 —
Junglebird
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
No.34 —
The Wise King
Location: Hong Kong
No.33 —
The Pontiac
Location: Hong Kong
No.32 —
The Cocktail Club
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia
No.31 —
Sago House
Location: Singapore
No.30 —
Home
Location: New Delhi, India
No.29 —
Bar Trigona
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
No.28 —
Bar Cham
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.27 —
Tippling Club
Location: Singapore
No.26 —
Hoots’
Location: New Delhi, India
No.25 —
Bar Trench
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.24 —
Aha Saloon
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
No.23 —
Atlas
Location: Singapore
No.22 —
Penicillin
Location: Hong Kong
No.21 —
The SG Club
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.20 —
Lamp Bar
Location: Nara, Japan
No.19 —
Vesper
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.18 —
Hope & Sesame
Location: Guangzhou, China
No.17 —
Tropic City
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.16 —
Quinary
Location: Hong Kong
No.15 —
No Sleep Club
Location: Singapore
No.14 —
Sidecar
Location: New Delhi, India
No.13 —
Darkside
Location: Hong Kong
No.12 —
Republic
Location: Singapore
No.11 —
Sober Company
Location: Shanghai
No.10 —
BKK Social Club
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.9 —
Manhattan
Location: Singapore
No.8 —
MO Bar
Location: Singapore
No.7 —
Charles H
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.6 —
Indulge Experimental Bistro
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
No.5 —
Bar Benfiddich
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.4 —
Tesouro
Location: Goa, India
No.3 —
Argo
Location: Hong Kong
No.2 —
Jigger & Pony
Location: Singapore
No.1 —
Coa
Location: Hong Kong
(Main and Featured images: COA/@coahongkong/Facebook)