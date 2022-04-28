Bar Trigona named best bar in Malaysia again, wins new ‘Best Cocktail Menu’ award

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur excels once again in the seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, named the Best Bar in Malaysia for the fourth consecutive year.

Bar Trigona also received the newest accolade to the programme – winning the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award.

Head bartender Shadrach ‘Shawn’ Shan took over the reins from Ashish Sharma in 2021. His menu focuses on Malaysia herbs that are commonly used in kitchens around the country, namely pandan, lemongrass, pegaga and bunga kantan.

Bar Trigona serves up these masterfully crafted cocktails featuring local and sustainable ingredients in a sleek and stylish space in the sophisticated hotel in the heart of the city centre. The bar also placed at No.29 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.

Junglebird, another popular rum bar in Kuala Lumpur, also earned a spot on the list, placing at N0. 35. Last year, it ranked at No. 37.

About Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 was held in Bangkok on 28 April. Bar and cocktail enthusiasts were invited to attend the event, which was aired live from the city.

Coa in Hong Kong has been named the Best Bar in Asia 2022, along with the title of the Best Bar in Hong Kong.

It is followed by Singapore’s Best Bar, the No.2 entrant Jigger & Pony. Hong Kong once again finished on the podium at No.3 with Argo. The bar also won the Highest New Entry award.

Mark Sansom, Content Director Asia’s 50 Best Bars, welcomed guests to the event, which was held at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok in the presence of a cheering crowd of bar and drinks enthusiasts.

At the ceremony, 50 Best revealed that it raised USD 1.29 million through a global auction offering unique drinks and food, and a cookbook featuring the world’s most talented bartenders and chefs. A pledge, Our Hope for Hospitality, aimed at supporting the industry which has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic was taken at the event.

Bartenders wearing red scarves gathered for the traditional photo session in front of the stage.

Who won the special awards?

A series of special awards were handed out to numerous bars from across Asia.

The One to Watch award was given to Hong Kong’s Honky Tonks Tavern while Bar Mood in Taipei, Taiwan, won the Sustainable Bar award.

The Best Bar in Sri Lanka award went to Smoke & Bitters from Hiriketiya. It is the first time ever that a Sri Lankan venue entered the list.

The Best Bar in Indonesia was a new entrant: The Cocktail Club in Jakarta. From Mainland China, Shanghai’s Sober Company was adjudged the best bar.

Bangkok’s BKK Social Club won the Best Bar in Thailand and Art of Hospitality awards.

For rising to the 37th position from No.45 last year, Singapore’s Mo Bar was named the Highest Climber.

Charles H in Seoul won the award for the Best Bar in Korea for the fourth year in a row, while Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo, Japan, won both Legend of the List for performing consistently in the list since inception and the Best Bar in Japan awards.

Indulge Experimental Bistro from Taipei was named the Best Bar in Taiwan. Tesouro in Goa, India, won the Best New Opening and Best Bar in India honours.

The Industry Icon award was given to Singapore’s Colin Chia. The prestigious Bartenders’ Bartender award, which is voted by industry peers, went to Keith Motsi the Head Bartender of Charles H in Seoul, South Korea.

Motsi is widely hailed as one of the best bartenders in the world.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be selected by my fellow peers,” he said upon receiving the award.

Motsi started his career in Leeds, England, in 2007 and subsequently rose the ladder of success.

“For me, I instantly knew I wanted to make sure everyone is happy,” he said, reflecting on his journey. “Chase your dreams…and most of all be hospitable.”

The event was organised by 50 Best brand owner William Reed, which was also responsible for the voting system and respective lists.

The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 follows the announcement of Asia’s best bars ranked 51-100 a week ago. Nine bars each from Singapore and Japan were on the list followed by five from Hong Kong. Four bars each from Bangkok, Seoul and Taipei were on the list. Nepal made its debut in Asia’s 50 Best Bars with Kathmandu’s Blackbird at No.96.

The ceremony was aired live via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 1-50

No.50 —

Speak Low

Location: Shanghai, China

No.49 —

28 Hongkong Street

Location: Singapore

No.48 —

Zest

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No.47 —

Bee’s Knees

Location: Kyoto, Japan

No.46 —

The Bamboo Bar

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.45 —

Union Trading Company

Location: Shanghai, China

No.44 —

Copitas

Location: Bengaluru, India

No.43 —

Asia Today

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.42 —

Smoke & Bitters

Location: Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka

No.41 —

Memento Mori

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.40 —

Alice

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No.39 —

Le Chamber

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No.38 —

The Aubrey

Location: Hong Kong

No.37 —

Analogue

Location: Singapore

No.36 —

Nutmeg & Clove

Location: Singapore

No.35 —

Junglebird

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

No.34 —

The Wise King

Location: Hong Kong

No.33 —

The Pontiac

Location: Hong Kong

No.32 —

The Cocktail Club

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

No.31 —

Sago House

Location: Singapore

No.30 —

Home

Location: New Delhi, India

No.29 —

Bar Trigona

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

No.28 —

Bar Cham

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No.27 —

Tippling Club

Location: Singapore

No.26 —

Hoots’

Location: New Delhi, India

No.25 —

Bar Trench

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.24 —

Aha Saloon

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

No.23 —

Atlas

Location: Singapore

No.22 —

Penicillin

Location: Hong Kong

No.21 —

The SG Club

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.20 —

Lamp Bar

Location: Nara, Japan

No.19 —

Vesper

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.18 —

Hope & Sesame

Location: Guangzhou, China

No.17 —

Tropic City

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.16 —

Quinary

Location: Hong Kong

No.15 —

No Sleep Club

Location: Singapore

No.14 —

Sidecar

Location: New Delhi, India

No.13 —

Darkside

Location: Hong Kong

No.12 —

Republic

Location: Singapore

No.11 —

Sober Company

Location: Shanghai

No.10 —

BKK Social Club

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.9 —

Manhattan

Location: Singapore

No.8 —

MO Bar

Location: Singapore

No.7 —

Charles H

Location: Seoul, South Korea

No.6 —

Indulge Experimental Bistro

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

No.5 —

Bar Benfiddich

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.4 —

Tesouro

Location: Goa, India

No.3 —

Argo

Location: Hong Kong

No.2 —

Jigger & Pony

Location: Singapore

No.1 —

Coa

Location: Hong Kong

