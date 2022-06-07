8 cold brew coffee recipes to help you cool down in the blazing heat

It may be summer in other parts of the world, but in Malaysia, it’s summer all year round. If the heat has been getting to you lately, these cold brew coffee recipes will help you cool off and unwind on scorching days.

In light of the heat stroke experiences we’ve come brutally close to facing, we’ve curated the best cold brew recipes to help you cool down. Besides, they’re also a fun way to spice up your regular coffee.

If you are someone who loves getting creative with their coffee via unique blends, brews, and recipes, this is for you. Not only are all the ways to use cold brew interesting, but the flavours are refreshing and delicious too. And we’re not talking about your basic vanilla cold brews either. Let’s take a look at these recipes.

8 cold brew coffee recipes to try on hot days:

Cinnamon mocha cold brew

Image: Courtesy Alice & Lois

It’s hard to go wrong with cinnamon and chocolate. One of the simplest but most delicious cold brew recipes, this one uses chocolate syrup and just a pinch of freshly ground cinnamon. The best part about cold brews is that they are less acidic than regular hot coffee, so it is ideal even for people who are not fans of coffee.

Get the recipe

Long Island iced coffee cocktail

Image: Courtesy Supergolden Bakes

Disclaimer: this isn’t exactly morning coffee material. This is, in fact, a caffeinated version of the very popular cocktail Long Island Iced Tea (aka LIIT), so you can bet that it’ll be refreshing and give you a buzz that’ll last for hours. Make some cold brew by seeping the coffee in water overnight. You will need dark rum, vodka, tequila, gin, ginger beer, lime juice for this, as well as the the star ingredient, cold brew. Serve it chilled for your house parties or house dates.

Get the recipe

Boba cold brew

Image: Courtesy The Movement Menu

Make cold brew fun again. This recipe calls for tapioca balls to add some bite to your beverage, and contains coconut sugar instead of regular sugar to help cut down on the calories, although it’ll taste just as good with regular syrup as well. All you have to do is prep the cold brew overnight, add some milk, and pop in the boba.

Get the recipe

Iced coffee lemonade

Image: Courtesy Sprudge

Even though it sounds like quite the unlikely combo, be prepared to get hooked on it from the moment you try it. This cold brew recipe believes in keeping it fizzy, so get your tonic water ready to add some bubbly goodness to your cold brew. Coffee purists might not like this recipe, but if you are up for some experimentation, this is where you should begin.

Get the recipe

Cold brew mocha frappe

Image: Courtesy Minimalist Baker

Cold brew coffee, creamy blended milk and decadent dark chocolate, what’s not to like about this cold brew recipe? The twist in this recipe? Milk ice cubes. While your cold brew is brewing overnight, pour milk into your ice trays and get it ready for the next morning. Just blend the coffee, milk ice cubes, and some dark chocolate syrup together, and you have a delicious glass of cold brew ready in no time.

Get the recipe

Lavender cold brew latte

Image: Courtesy The Wooden Skillet

Fun, aesthetically pleasing, and delicious — this cold brew recipe is everything a millennial’s Instagram feed could ask for. This sweet summer treat never gets old and uses honey instead of refined sugar — perfect for those who are watching their diet. You can also either make your own lavender syrup or use store-bought varieties. All the ingredients come together beautifully in this drink, and is a dream for your Instagram account too with its marble texture.

Get the recipe

Cinnamon vanilla coconut cream cold brew

Image: Courtesy Danilicious Dishes

The coconut cream is the star of this recipe — apart from the coffee, of course. Here, vanilla, cinnamon, stevia, and monk fruit sweetener come together to make this the perfect topping for your cold brew. It is sweet and velvety, dairy-free, and plant-based, so just about anyone can enjoy this drink. Vanilla and cinnamon are the best flavour enhancers that can happen to a glass of cold brew. All in all, this cold brew recipe is a win-win!

Get the recipe

Cold brew martini

Ending this list on a ‘high’ note, this cold brew cocktail is perfect for any girls’ night or nightcap. It only requires three ingredients — cold brew concentrate, coffee cream liqueur and some vodka, and you simply need to pop these ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Again, we don’t recommend this to be your early morning beverage, but then again, who are we to judge?

Get the recipe here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong