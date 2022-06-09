Diamonds Are Forever is the most expensive cocktail at US $22,600

Would you pay US $22,600 for a cocktail named Diamonds Are Forever?

As World Gin Day is just around the corner, there’s no better time to enjoy a martini. But in the Diamonds Are Forever martini, the mixologist has removed the gin to give this classic cocktail its own twist.

Martinis are one of those classic cocktails that will never get old. Made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist, a martini is a timeless cocktail. But the ingredient list of Diamonds Are Forever is as special as it sounds. We take a look at what makes this cocktail the most expensive in the world.

Why is the Diamonds Are Forever cocktail so expensive?

We have all heard of the classic proposal idea of carefully placing an engagement ring in the drink. But how would you feel about an actual diamond ring in your drink? Yes, at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, that is what happens, making this drink the most expensive one in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ザ・リッツ・カールトン東京 (@ritzcarltontokyo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ザ・リッツ・カールトン東京 (@ritzcarltontokyo)

Inspired by the James Bond movie, the Diamonds Are Forever cocktail is a smooth blend of chilled Absolut Elyx Vodka and a splash of lime juice. A flawless, one-carat diamond is the third ingredient that you will find at the bottom of your glass, which explains the price tag of this martini.

Priced at $22,600, you will find this drink at The Bar inside of the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo. An opulent getaway made of marble, roof-to-floor windows, and luxurious woodwork, The Bar at the 45th floor inside one of Tokyo’s tallest midtown buildings spells luxury in every nook and corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ザ・リッツ・カールトン東京 (@ritzcarltontokyo)

Is there a less expensive version of the Diamonds Are Forever cocktail?

Your wish, their command. If you are not willing to shell out that amount of money, you can opt for the Grey Goose variant of the drink. It will also come with vodka, lime, and, for added prestige, the diamond.

How to order the Diamonds Are Forever cocktail?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ザ・リッツ・カールトン東京 (@ritzcarltontokyo)

What if we told you that you don’t have to wait at the bar for this exquisite cocktail? Japan is a country that is known for their hospitality. This diamond beverage is made at your table, while a live band plays their rendition of the song Diamonds Are Forever for you.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/Ritz-Carlton Tokyo; Representative Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India