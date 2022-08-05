Elevate any celebratory occasion with the Glenfiddich Grand Series

Launched at a grand gala dinner, the Glenfiddich Grand Series celebrates the unexpected marriage of luxury and tradition.

Presented against three brilliantly themed backdrops that tell a story of each bottle, the Grand Series takes centre stage as a disruptive series of high-aged single malts expertly crafted to elevate traditional celebratory occasions into the extraordinary.

“At Glenfiddich, we believe that grand occasions deserve grand celebrations. Combining a time-honoured vision with the maverick spirit and determination to blaze new trails, the Glenfiddich Grand Series is a celebration of the extraordinary. From unexpected cask finishes of Caribbean rum to French Cuvée and cognac casks, the Grand Series showcases our ability to experiment with aged liquid and intriguing finishes – bringing together luxury and traditional worlds in an unexpected marriage and elevating the ordinary occasions to offer a true taste of opulence,” says Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich, Brett Bayly.

GRAN RESERVA: RAISED IN SCOTLAND. ROUSED BY THE CARIBBEAN

The Gran Reserva boasts 21 years in selected American and European oak casks and later finished for six months in Caribbean rum casks. With its time spent in said rum casks, the result is a warm, sweet and spicy amber liquid that is reminiscent of a beach sunset.

True to the depth of its notes, the Gran Reserva was revealed against a lush and exotic setting that is also laid-back and luxurious. A whisky that easily transforms the uncommon into the unequalled, the Gran Reserva is golden hour captured in a bottle, perfect for ringing in personal and well-earned celebrations. Each sip starts off quiet, restrained and builds towards a rich crescendo, making it a worthy finishing touch on any celebration – Caribbean vistas not required.

GRAND CRU: THE FINEST FLAVOURS FROM SCOTLAND AND FRANCE FUSED THROUGH THE ART OF EXPERIMENTATION

Matured for 23 years in hand-selected oak casks, the Grand Cru is then finished in French Cuvée casks for six months. The rich liquid is corked in a bottle of black glass embellished with gold foil. Unveiled against a sparkling scene dripped in black and gold, the Grand Cru expresses an elevation to any iconic occasion.

A drink that encapsulates the true spirit of celebration, the Grand Cru is best uncorked at social events where the possibilities are endless and the memories are iconic. With deliciously decadent flavours of sweetness and a luxurious, lingering finish, it is the perfect accessory at any social event that calls for a toast amongst friends.

GRANDE COURONNE: THE CROWNING GLORY TO YOUR CELEBRATIONS

The regal, finishing touch to this Grand Series is the Grande Couronne. This crown of a whisky is aged for 26 years before receiving an extended finish of up to two years in rare French cognac casks. This pièce de résistance of the Grand Series highlights layers of sweet toasted oak and velvety aromas. Encased in a beautifully luxurious 26-sided gold closure and adorned with gold filigree, the Grand Couronne made its debut surrounded by lavish royal gold ornaments that acknowledged its place as a pinnacle of any formal revelry.

It’s the highlight of any social event – the Grande Couronne is the whisky that is savoured at only the grandest and most majestic of moments. With its crowning glory of rich, indulgent flavours, this makes every dram a gilded tribute to true opulence. This unforgettable whisky makes a grand gift for incredible milestones and important occasions, perfect for showing appreciation and to impress those who command our greatest respect and admiration.

JUWEI TEOH

THE GRAN RESERVA REMINDS US OF THE LUXURY TO ESCAPE TO BEACH SUNSETS AND CERULEAN SEAS. WHAT DOES GRAN RESERVA EMBODY FOR YOU?

To me, it’s the laid-back feeling of kicking back in an effortless style. It’s something that resonates with me and my personality – think Chanel but with a dash of boho chic.

The Gran Reserva truly captures that energy, especially with notes of fig, lime, banana and spicy exotic warmth, reminiscent of the perfect beach getaway. It is the pièce de résistance to ringing in personal celebrations in style. It even looks like golden hour in a bottle – the most magical hour of the day!

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU HAD SUCH A LAID-BACK FEELING?

My most recent memory dates back to my Dubai trip a few months ago. There was no specific celebration in mind but for me, the holiday allowed me to commemorate my personal triumphs with close friends. As the Glenfiddich Gran Reserva eloquently puts it: embrace the occasion!

BRIAN SEE

THE GRAN RESERVA INVITES ONE TO INDULGE AND EMBRACE EVERY OCCASION. WHAT IS YOUR PERFECT IDEA OF UNEQUALLED INDULGENCE?

It’s about being effortlessly opulent for me. I always revel in keeping things laid-back, with a hint of indulgence as a treat.

These feelings are perfectly summed up by the Glenfiddich Gran Reserva. Finished in Caribbean Rum casks, it expertly combines sweet toffee and spicy exotic warmth for a luxurious, comforting sip.

TELL US ABOUT A TIME YOU CELEBRATED A PERSONAL TRIUMPH IN LUXURY?

For me, I always celebrate all milestones, no matter how big or small. Everything that anyone accomplishes is worthy of a well-deserved celebration! So when it comes to raising a toast, the moment should be embraced by a drink of that calibre – the Gran Reserva is my choice for any occasion.

WEIRON TAN

AS A SPORTS CAR DRIVER, YOU’VE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE PART OF EXHILARATING MOMENTS THAT BEFITTED A CELEBRATION WITH THE GRAND CRU. TELL US ABOUT A NIGHT WITH FRIENDS WHEN FOOD, DRINKS AND LAUGHTER FLOWED FREELY.

The time when I competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France was truly the best time and experience I’ve ever had. After the race, we promptly celebrated together with friends, indulging in good food and drinks.

I would undoubtedly bring out the Glenfiddich Grand Cru should I take part in this event once more. The Grand Cru elevates ordinary moments into extraordinary occasions, making it the perfect accessory for any social event.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU HAD AN ICONIC CELEBRATION THAT WAS DARING AND UNEXPECTED?

One of the most memorable celebrations for me was when I won the 6-hour race at the foothills of Mount Fuji, Japan, in the World Endurance Championship back in 2018.

The road to success is paved with obstacles, so every occasion deserves to be celebrated with a luxurious whisky like the Grand Cru. Matured for 23 years and finished in rare French Cuvée casks for 6 months, it’s a testament of craftsmanship and artistry, a drink befitting any milestone in life.

VALERIE ONG

THE GRANDE COURONNE SETS THE STAGE FOR SOMETHING ICONIC AND MEANINGFUL. DESCRIBE A TIME WHEN YOU EXPERIENCED SOMETHING UNFORGETTABLE, INDELIBLE AND FRANKLY MAGICAL?

The moment my beloved husband Travis proposed to me was undoubtedly the most magical and unforgettable experience. I’ve never said “Yes” so easily!

The Grande Couronne was a necessity for this special occasion! Getting married and celebrating with Grande Couronne is always a “oui” for me. Its very name, meaning crown in French, is the promise of the pleasure to come.

TELL US ABOUT A MEANINGFUL EXPERIENCE THAT YOU CAN REMEMBER, WHERE YOU CAN THINK OF NO BETTER WAY TO CELEBRATE BUT WITH A DRAM OF GRAND COURONNE.

For my wedding receptions, the Grande Couronne was the finishing touch for an unforgettable formal celebration.

I was more than happy to crown the memorable occasion with a dram of Grande Couronne – an extended finish in rare French cognac casks adds layers of sweet toasted oak and velvety aromas for a rich, luxurious taste.

