Experience the new expression of The Macallan Harmony Collection at The Bookmark, APW Bangsar this February

The Macallan Harmony Collection returns with a second edition of its limited annual release series with new creations that harmonise with the rich world of coffee.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica and The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica, reflects The Macallan’s inquisitive drive to innovate and create. The new collection takes inspiration from the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean while reflecting on the many parallels between crafting incomparable coffee and whisky.

With devotion and commitment, The Macallan Whiskey Maker Steven Bremner crafted the intensely flavoured whiskies to pair with coffee. He embraced the art of coffee by hosting a masterclass with world-renowned coffee experts at The Macallan Estate. Exploring the incredible journey from field to cup, he uncovered intensive processes and distinct flavour profiles of coffee at each stage.

Five coffee masters shared their knowledge with Steven, including Ethiopian coffee grower Kenean Asefa Dukamo, whose family works with the Arabica variety highlighted by The Macallan. Other experts included award-winning American barista Andrea Allen and UK-based coffee artist Dhan Tamang. Additionally, leading coffee historian Professor Jonathan Morris and Scottish coffee roaster Lisa Lawson shared their insights. As a pioneer of speciality coffee in Scotland with carefully refined roasting techniques, Lisa’s wisdom adds to Steven’s understanding of what it takes to create incredible coffee experiences.

“Today, people have a greater understanding of coffee, they know the vocabulary, they know what they like, and with whisky, it’s the same. Whisky goes well with coffee – it comes at the end of a meal, and it’s natural for whisky and coffee flavours to sit together,” Lisa shares.

Reflecting on the new knowledge, Steven chose a harmonious combination of American and European oak casks to recreate the distinctive notes of the Arabica coffee bean from Ethiopia.

“To create the coffee-inspired second edition of The Harmony Collection, I sought out intense notes in The Macallan’s traditional sherry-seasoned European oak casks that would offer the rich and satisfying elements of coffee, with the influence of sherry-seasoned American oak casks adding sweeter and softer vanilla notes for a balanced and rounded experience,” the Whisky Maker elaborates.

The expression inspired by Intense Arabica echoes that of a sweet yet strong espresso coffee that is balanced, sweet and smooth with a higher ABV of 44%. The marvellous aroma of tiramisu, cappuccino, gingerbread, and hints of sweet oak define this creation. On the palate, the taste of espresso blends with dark chocolate and raisin notes, hints of tiramisu, blackberry, and vanilla.

The Smooth Arabica iteration is the global travel retail version, set to be distributed at airports only. It conveys the flavours of a gently spiced and soft americano which comes through at an ABV of 40%, offering a strong coffee taste that turns sweet and creamy.

On the nose, freshly ground coffee and hazelnuts harmonise with sweet raisins and dark cherries, with hints of toffee, vanilla, and sweet oak. The Americano taste melds with accents of raisins and cherries paired with soft spices, walnut, vanilla, and oak. Both delectable versions can be paired with coffee, offering connoisseurs a new way to savour The Macallan.

Continuing to advocate for environmental sustainability, The Macallan presents distinctive packaging offering a meaningful homage to the coffee inspiration. The hybrid packaging comprises repurposed and recycled materials, including coffee bean husks, saving them from landfills.

Paper expert Michele Posocco from the Italian paper mill Favini worked with The Macallan to create innovative packaging. The rich red Pantone colour on the Inspired by Intense Arabica pack reflects the coffee fruit. The vibrant green on the Smooth Arabica pack represents the unroasted coffee bean.

It’s Coffee Time at The Macallan in Kuala Lumpur

This February 17 – 19, coffee and whisky lovers eager to discover the latest expression from The Macallan will have a chance to join It’s Coffee Time at The Macallan in Kuala Lumpur. Visit The Bookmark, APW Bangsar, for an unforgettable experience between 10 am to 7 pm.

Although admission is free, guests are required to book their session online by registering here for the hour-long tasting and pairing experience. Every guest will receive a complementary experiential kit which consists of one dram of The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica, popcorn, and a cup of coffee.