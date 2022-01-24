Embark on a multisensory journey with Glenfiddich this CNY 2022

This CNY 2022, Glenfiddich is hosting The Cosmic Voyage, a multisensory journey that will immerse visitors into the captivating world of Rlon Wang’s art located at White Box, Publika to usher in the Lunar New Year.

The Cosmic Voyage by Glenfiddich this CNY 2022 invites visitors to embark on an ethereal journey to a world where good fortune awaits through the rich and vivid passages of various stations, the first of which being The Cosmic Forest – a 360° cinematic experience where an enchanting place alive with storytelling and embedded with hidden gems.

While they traverse the dazzling sceneries of the forest featuring the visceral work from artist Rlon Wang, visitors will find their senses delighted not only by various sights, but also sounds and of course, tastes – all combined exquisitely to bring forth an experience like no other.

Throughout their passage across the immersive and interactive landscape of the experiential space, visitors will be able to explore the Cosmic Tree of Fortune, a gamified tree filled with vibrant bountiful elements and participate in a drum challenge to take home a token of good fortune from Glenfiddich. Further travels will lead visitors to the Celestial Wishing Wall, where they’ll be able to send out their greetings and wishes for a future of good fortune this Lunar New Year.

The Glenfiddich Cosmic Voyage this CNY 2022 then concludes with a complimentary tasting of Glenfiddich, complete with engaging visual audio narrations throughout. As mementos of their enthralling voyage, visitors can snap treasured memories with loved ones via the augmented reality photo booth and walk away with a personalised bottle of liquid gold from the gifting personalisation services available at the space.

Visitors to The Cosmic Voyage will also be able to browse the full range of the 2022 Glenfiddich limited edition Chinese New Year gift packs. The bottles complete the last in a trilogy of thought-provoking stories told in the design of the limited-edition gift packs and are available with the Glenfiddich Reserva Rum Cask 21 Year Old and the 12, 15 and 18 Year Old Malt Whisky.

The Cosmic Voyage will run for a limited time only from 18-30 January 2022 between 1-9pm on Monday to Friday and 12-9pm on weekends. Entry is non-ticketed (i.e. complimentary) and open to non-Moslems above the age of 21.

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia.