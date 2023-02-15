Johnnie Walker Blue Label reveals the Au Yong brothers’ deep ties to a family legacy

In collaboration with Prestige, Johnnie Walker Blue Label talks to Nickson Au Yong and Anson Au Yong, two brothers deeply connected to their family’s legacy as overseers of Tiong Tat Printing Industry.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an unrivalled masterpiece that combines Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies to create the perfect drink. Likewise, brothers and entrepreneurs Nickson and Anson Au Yong leverage combining their best traits, creative interests and close relationship to elevate Malaysia’s printing industry.

Elder brother Nickson is the General Manager of Tiong Tat Printing Industry, with Anson the Sales Administration Manager of the company. The dynamic duo has worked for 14 and 10 years, respectively, as second-generation owners of the 30-year-old company founded by their parents. What began as a humble enterprise comprising a small shop lot with a production line equipped with just one second-hand machine has since scaled up into a multimillion-ringgit empire.

“We grew up watching our parents working very hard, and supported them with the factory as kids,” Nickson says. The experience gave him an understanding of the industry from an early age, as he learned at his father’s knee before venturing abroad to study business, accounting and finance.

Today, the brothers are bold in their vision to grow further, constantly paying attention to market needs. “We were mainly involved in packaging gloves, medical devices and other healthcare products but have evolved to explore F&B and lifestyle brands. It’s a big change of direction from clean and basic packaging to artsy and creative solutions,” Anson explains.

The brothers are also firm in advocating for the environment. They continue taking steps to push the business towards “Green Sustainable Packaging”. The effort entails sourcing paper from reliable and sustainable resources that do not engage in illegal logging and instead actively replant trees. They have also invested in modern machinery to decrease wastage, increase efficiency and use fewer chemicals in production.

“Looking back now, we do see our growth compared to when we first started,” Anson admits, having adapted well to his role. A man with a reputation for being “Mr. Nice”, the 34-year-old is an inherent diplomat. “I don’t like conflict and try to resolve things in a way that creates win-win situations. If there are customer disputes, I look to ease the situation where my brother can sometimes wear his emotions on his face.”

While Nickson admits to being more outspoken and extroverted, he is also a natural problem-solver. “In my role, I am the visionary that quickly picks up on what might be the next big thing. Meanwhile, my brother is a skilled executor. If you think about us like an orchestra, I am more of a conductor, whereas he is like a musician who plays an instrument very well,” the 38-year-old describes.

“I enjoy meeting new customers, solving client problems, fulfilling their needs and dressing up their products. It is like a fashion show but for commodities,” Anson mentions, regarding this aspect as the best part of his career.

The admiration between the siblings is mutual. They admit to always having enjoyed a close relationship since childhood. “I like my brother’s passion and determination. When he wants to do something, he pursues it without overthinking the details, which kick-starts new ventures. Any problems we may face later, we solve together,” Anson says.

“I admire Anson’s patience and persistence. These are certainly my favourite traits,” Nickson adds. He recalls being a curious and rebellious child, giving in to trying funny things and pushing boundaries until his parents admonished him. “My little brother would observe from behind me, playing by the rules when our parents would ask us not to repeat certain behaviours. He has been a great follower, but when he is on his own, he has always been a great leader too.”

In their free time, the brothers bond over shared interests. “We like fashion, music and art. We tend to go shopping together and have very similar tastes. We are also similar in size, so we tend to share clothes. We also really like music, and I believe it connects our whole family,” Anson reveals, personally fond of Westlife songs.

“Oh yes, we are a family that loves to sing – not just our nuclear family but relatives too. We always book a restaurant with a karaoke room, and everybody sings. Music has always been a huge part of me,” Nickson shares. “According to my parents, I started singing even before I could speak. I wanted to pursue music as a career but realised that the right path for me was to take over the family business, which speaks a lot to who I am now.”

Appreciating the finer things in life, Nickson also enjoys spending his free time spinning old jazz vinyl records with a glass of Johnnie Walker in hand. “It’s the perfect end to a long day at work,” Nickson says. Anson also shares in his brother’s appreciation of fine drinks, regarding them as one of the best ice breakers for customers.

Thoughtful and enterprising, the brothers are undoubtedly on a steady path to enhance their company’s savoir-faire to revolutionise Tiong Tat Printing Industry. Well-grounded in the love and support of their family and always open to new experiences in the world of luxury, they are poised to conceive inspired solutions.

