13 online alcohol delivery services for a safe New Year’s celebration at home

Looking for alcohol delivery this New Year’s Eve in KL? You’ve come to the right place.
Ringing in 2022 is bound to be a bit different this year, due to the threat of the Omicron variant and ongoing pandemic. According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be allowed.
This means a quieter New Year’s Eve this year as there probably won’t be grand displays of fireworks and big celebrations in KL.
Small private parties are allowed, providing all the guests have taken a self-test before attending. Nonetheless, there will still be revellers heading to KL to ring in the new year at popular restaurants and bars around the city.
So if you’re planning on a safe and quiet New Year’s Eve at home with your closest friends and family this year, it’s a wise idea. Skip the traffic and exorbitant ride-hailing fees, and stay home for a safe celebration as we bid goodbye to 2021 and pray for better things to come in 2022.
A New Year’s party at home isn’t without a cocktail or two (for those that drink alcohol, of course), and a special Champagne toast to ring in the new year. If you’re pressed for time and need to get your alcohol delivery in KL stat, here are some online services to try.
13 alcohol online delivery services in KL:
Your favourite artisanal spirits shop may have closed its brick-and-mortar shop in Desa Sri Hartamas, but lucky for all of us, they have decided to start doing deliveries. That’s right – you can get your funky gins, sipping tequilas, and more delivered right to your doorstep. You’re probably going to emerge from this restricted movement order a fantastic bartender.
Fancy yourself a wine connoisseur during our confinement times? Fuel that thought with a nice delivery from your friends at Cellar 18, purveyors of some fine wine and spirits. You’ll miss out on the tasting experience, but there’s free shipping if you purchase a minimum of 12 bottles of wine. If you’re living outside of the Klang Valley area, you only need to pay from RM20 for delivery fees.
If you love wining and dining at home, you’re probably already familiar with WineTalk, one of the earlier online wine merchants out there. Here you’ll be able to find great deals for wines, spirits, and also beer. Pick from a range of budget-friendly to some seriously fancy wine – whichever your mood feels for. Best of all, if you’re living within the Klang Valley, you can get your order delivered within 24 hours. That’s an even shorter turnaround than some online grocery stores here.
We love a shop that has a good selection and variety of wines, and Wine Connection has plenty. But what really gets our attention with Wine Connection is the three-hour delivery service available if you order before 6 pm.
Love a cold one? Then you’ll have to get on Drinkies, which has plenty of beer selection from the likes of Heineken and Guinness to ciders like Apple Fox. The more you buy here, the better – which is especially handy if you have a large family at home. Orders above RM120 get free delivery.
If spirits are your poison, then you’ll need to stock up at Boozeat. We’re talking about the likes of Roku Gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Nikka whisky, absinthe, and more available in this pandora’s box of a liquor store.
SB Wines, or St. Bordeaux Wines has a nice selection of wines and spirits. We’re tempted to get the reds, whites, and sparkling wines, but we’re also tempted to get some spirits to create some basic cocktails at home. Whatever your decision, know that the delivery fees are free.
While most alcohol merchants out there provide you with a variety of wines and spirits, it’s rare to find one that also sells sake. Kanpai Malaysia thankfully does, with a good mix of junmai daiginjo, junmai, fruit sake, and also shochu. Other than sake, the online merchant also has a selection of wines, spirits, and beer. And yes, the shop sells Corona beer too, if you want to feel the irony of your current situation.
The Straits Wine Company in Malaysia is known for having an amazing selection of fine wines, especially if you’re looking to treat yourself. If this is your form of self-care, we won’t judge – in fact, we might even ask you to share some with us once this whole situation blows over.
Are you feeling for a Patron tequila? Perhaps the latest Macallan Edition No. 5 whisky? There’s also a Yamazaki 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky available online at Albert Wines & Spirits Malaysia. What we’re trying to say is, you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Unfortunately, having a freshly-poured craft beer straight from the tap isn’t a luxury we can afford right now. Instead, what you can do is order your favourite craft beer from Farmer’s Bar. You’ll get your bottles on the same day if you order on weekdays before 4 pm.
With a catchy name alluding to single malt scotch, the whisky specialist has a fantastic range that goes beyond the amber liquid and into artisanal gin and rum. Apart from expected brands, the platform houses independent bottling, as well as whiskies sought from unexpected places like South Africa and Canada.
A relatively new entrant into the delivery scene, Whiskery finds its niche by holding a burgeoning inventory of whisky, gin and wine. It offers a decent selection of craft gins for the discerning G&T drinker, while its sale section has some very compelling, heavily discounted items.