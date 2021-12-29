13 online alcohol delivery services for a safe New Year’s celebration at home

Looking for alcohol delivery this New Year’s Eve in KL? You’ve come to the right place.

Ringing in 2022 is bound to be a bit different this year, due to the threat of the Omicron variant and ongoing pandemic. According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be allowed.

This means a quieter New Year’s Eve this year as there probably won’t be grand displays of fireworks and big celebrations in KL.

Small private parties are allowed, providing all the guests have taken a self-test before attending. Nonetheless, there will still be revellers heading to KL to ring in the new year at popular restaurants and bars around the city.

So if you’re planning on a safe and quiet New Year’s Eve at home with your closest friends and family this year, it’s a wise idea. Skip the traffic and exorbitant ride-hailing fees, and stay home for a safe celebration as we bid goodbye to 2021 and pray for better things to come in 2022.

A New Year’s party at home isn’t without a cocktail or two (for those that drink alcohol, of course), and a special Champagne toast to ring in the new year. If you’re pressed for time and need to get your alcohol delivery in KL stat, here are some online services to try.

Main image credit: Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash

This article was adapted from Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

13 alcohol online delivery services in KL: