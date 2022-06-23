The Chamber launches first flagship store at The Starhill

Filled to the brim with top-notch offerings from breweries, distilleries, vineyards and cigarmakers across the globe, The Chamber is conceptualised as a library of only the finest tastes from the world of drinks and cigars – and it is now ready to welcome patrons at its first flagship connoisseur’s store.

The Chamber occupies a 4,600 sq ft space within The Starhill, a luxury shopping mall nestled in the Bukit Bintang area of Kuala Lumpur. It exudes a luxurious atmosphere thanks to the warm-toned colour palette that extends from the façade to the interior, where the elegance is further elevated with the presence of a mezzanine level and three Private Chambers.

“The Chamber’s purpose statement, ‘Good Spirits, Good Company,’ is a representation of our mission to provide the highest quality products and services with a focus on delivering personalised experiences for all those who choose to sojourn with us,” says The Chamber’s CEO, Justin Lim, adding that they are targeting to open 13 stores nationwide within the next couple of years.

The Chamber’s charm, other than allowing connoisseurship to be accessible to all by making selections from it made available both online and in stores, is the trained team of bartenders, sommeliers and mixologists focused on providing customers with high quality, bespoke experiences.

Among the more than 1000 labels that stock the shelves of The Chamber are exclusive collections and rare editions such as fine wines from the prestigious Premier Grand Cru ranked wine estates of Château Margaux and Château Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux.

Remy Martin’s Louis XIII that comprises a blend of 1,200 eaux-de-vie between 40-100 years old, aged in oak barrels that are several hundred years old, and Hennessy’s Hennessy Richard and Hennessy Paradis are some of the cognacs that can be appreciated at The Chamber. Whiskey offerings include works of art from Scottish distilleries such as The Macallan, Dalmore and The Balvenie, while sake collections comprise the mysterious cult sake brand Juyondai and the Dassai Collection. Dom Perignon vintage champagnes and Krug Champagne add to the expansive offerings from the flagship store.

Other than enjoying their drink of choice at the store, customers may also choose to do so at their homes or other preferred locations and still be catered to by expert bartenders. This is thanks to the Mobile Chamber, Malaysia’s first mobile bar that can be hired by exclusive members for private events, which is inclusive of their selection of drinks, premium bar set up and aforementioned bartenders.

Another first that The Chamber brings into Malaysia – and Southeast Asia – is the Hennessy Hands workshop. It allows customers to personalise their bottles with initial engravings in silver, gold or bronze in a style of their choice, and select a feature accessory (clip or strip) in beige, brown, red, or grey. The personalised accessories fitted over the bottles recall the art of barrel-making and the wooden hoops encircling the barrels of the cognac makers.

The Hennessy Hands experience is a new concept launched last year by the cognac maker to bring its rich savoir-faire to life, as it pays tribute to the legacy and craftmanship that Hennessy has been cultivating for generations.

As mentioned, The Chamber houses three Private Chambers. The Mortlach Room, the first in Malaysia, is decked in the brand’s signature hues of dark blue and gold. The Hennessy Paradis Room, which offers a space that comfortably seats six, is adorned in rich earthy tones. The Louis XIII Private Chamber is a red-hued room that offers a more intimate setting.

Only those with The Chamber membership are allowed access to the exclusive rooms. Every patron of the store, both online and physical, will be automatically entitled to become a privileged member. There are four membership tiers: Blue, Silver, Gold and Emerald.

Blue Members will receive 1000 points as a welcome gift (equivalent to RM10) and a RM50 voucher on their birthday month. Silver members will additionally receive 5% off during their birthday month, a complimentary bottle worth up to RM500, complimentary access to the Private Chambers for up to eight times, a one-time complimentary rental of the Mobile Chamber, and a two-day, one night staycation at a five-star hotel.

Gold members’ upgraded benefits include a complimentary bottle worth up to RM1,000, complimentary access to the Private Chamber 24 times a year, complimentary rental of the Mobile Chamber for up to two times, a 1-year complimentary whiskey or cigar subscription, and a fine dining experience for two worth up to RM1,000. Emerald members will enjoy unlimited access to the Private Chambers, five times complimentary rental of the Mobile Chamber, a complimentary bottle worth up to RM5,000, a full-board three-day, two-night staycation at a five-star hotel, as well as a fine dining experience for two worth up to RM3,000.

Additionally, members will be treated to exclusive membership events such as weekly connoisseurship masterclasses comprising wine tasting and pairing events. For more information, visit thechamber.my