The Macallan captures a taste of the Big Apple through Distil Your World New York

The Macallan demonstrates impressive mastery, creativity, and innovation with the release of Distil Your World New York, a limited edition single malt whisky.

Through an engaging documentary, the legendary whisky makers take viewers on a journey to discover how they succeeded in capturing the essence of one of the most iconic cities in the world.

Distil Your World New York is the result of a collaboration between The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan and the Michelin-starred Roca brothers. The owners of El Celler de Can Roca have twice received the honour of Best Restaurant in the World.

Polly and Joan embarked on a journey through New York to identify the beauty of New York by spending time with the artists who fuel its vibrant culture. Distil Your World New York embodies and celebrates the city for all it is – a dynamic metropolis of art, creativity and visionary talent. Among the remarkable figures, they encountered include the globally acclaimed jazz musician Wynton Marsalis and legendary street artist Lady Pink.

The colour of a city sunrise, Distil Your World New York is the latest release in the series of limited edition single malt whiskies and gastronomic creations exploring leading locations around the globe, including London, Jerez de la Frontera, and Scotland.

“This project is a homage to the people of New York. The daring, creative and diverse characters we’ve met along the way. This whisky is bold, vibrant and uplifting – just like each of them,” says The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan. “We really looked towards the quintessential tastes of New York – sweet candy, waffles, peanut brittle, chocolate, and pecans. The city’s thriving street food scene was a great source of inspiration.”

Distil Your World New York in its presentation box accompanied by a luxurious coffee table bookDistil Your World New York arrives in a striking white presentation box with delicate engravings revealing an aerial map of New York. Bold touches of blue on the bottle reflect the bodies of water surrounding the city and the impressive architectural structures that reach into the sky. The limited-edition whisky accompanies a luxurious coffee table book showcasing the various inspirations behind this single malt and the craftsmanship involved in its creation, alongside emotive New York photography.

Distil Your World New York combines six European and American oak casks. The carefully selected blend results in whisky that reflect the unique and distinctive artistic character of New York, from its towering architecture to the culinary eclecticism fuelled by its delis, diners and street food.

The taste profile builds on the subtle apple notes already typical of The Macallan – a fitting flavour for the Big Apple. Distil Your World New York offers the sweetness of classic American candy, with hints of peanut and chocolate. Citrus notes burst like fresh rain, representing the skyscrapers that dominate the famous city’s skyline.

The Whisky Maker’s notes describe the aroma as Big apple with peanut brittle and milk chocolate. It is a sweet and salty blend accompanied by the taste of baked apples, raisins, chocolate-coated nuts, maple syrup and toasted waffles with a side of salted pecans. Sweet oak and roasted nuts come through the smooth finish, rounding off this exquisite offering.

