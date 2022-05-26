The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao will take you on a journey of sustainability

The Macallan unveils The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first limited edition whisky pushing the frontiers of innovation in a new series of single malts with sustainable packaging.

The Harmony Collection taps into The Macallan’s deep-rooted connection to nature that has endured for nearly 200 years. In an exciting development, the legendary whisky makers delve into embracing sustainable packaging. Ingenious techniques pair with raw materials from the natural world at the end of its life. These materials are reborn with a renewed purpose, sparing trees where the global paper packaging industry otherwise consumes three billion trees a year.

A Unique Indulgence

While the story behind the packaging is rich, so too is the tale behind the creation of the first edition in this new limited annual release series. The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan embarked on a unique journey to Girona, Spain. There she plunged into the world of chocolate, deepening her knowledge of the chocolate-making process and discovering distinctive flavour profiles.

“As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge,” Polly notes.

Polly worked with world-renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca on her inspiring journey. Youngest of the acclaimed Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, Jordi’s familial connection with The Macallan is long-standing. Rounding the exploration, Polly visited Jordi’s chocolate factory in Girona, Casa Cacao.

“Our collaboration with The Macallan allows us to challenge our own creativity, and in this project, we have been allowed to play with cacao, which is one of my passions. Being able to inspire a whisky and to create a unique tasting experience has been wonderful,” remarks Jordi.

Polly also spent time with master chocolatier Damian Allsop. She drew inspiration from their passion, knowledge and inventiveness to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.

“For this expression, I sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry-seasoned European oak casks and combined this with a vanilla note imparted by sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the slightly bitter chocolate note I had found. This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate the enjoyment of The Macallan to a new dimension,” Polly describes.

On the nose, the whisky boasts an aroma of chocolate fondant, honey, oak, zesty lime and ginger. The indulgent chocolate notes carry into the taste with dark chocolate and strong hints of honey, dates, vanilla and cinnamon. With an ABV of 44%, the smooth whisky invites a long, rich chocolaty finish. It luxuriously enhances any chocolate lover’s experience.

“The Harmony project has allowed us to work with different flavours, to interlock the chocolate flavour notes into The Macallan whisky. We have also made it an experience where you can have them together, and one and one makes three. It has been a beautiful marriage of ideas and people,” says David Allsop.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao pairs perfectly with chocolate. According to the experts at Casa Cacao, following an easy three-step ritual results in the best experience. First, take a sip of Rich Cacao and savour the chocolate notes of the expression. Next, follow this with another taste of whisky, and then take a bite of a chocolate bonbon to unveil a unique flavour combination. The ritual completes with a second bite of chocolate for the perfect finish.

A Step toward Sustainability

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao arrives in a stunning and meaningful package, perfectly complementing the contents. The fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box is manufactured from the natural by-products of the chocolate-making process, saving it from landfills. With poetic sense, the paper uses discarded husks from cacao pods, bringing together The Macallan’s renowned sense of craftsmanship with contemporary packaging while reducing waste.

Although processing cacao husks is challenging, the packaging paper uses up to 15% of cacao husks. It combines with other post-consumer waste (40%), virgin pulp fibres (44%), and miscanthus grass (1%) to achieve its luxurious texture. Favini, a reputable Italian paper mill, produces the presentation boxes for The Macallan, using a renewable energy source via two hydroelectric plants near the mill.

The revolutionary efforts truly reflect The Macallan’s commitment to sustainability, a core principle for the brand from the beginning. Since 1824, The Macallan has crafted its single malt whiskies in perfect harmony with nature as it surrounds The Macallan Estate in Scotland’s Speyside.

The Macallan may not have a definitive solution to all sustainability hurdles. Though the courage, effort and determination to explore new ways of reducing our impact on Earth offers a meaningful ray of hope. These pioneering efforts open the gateway to new possibilities and unexpected partnerships that may lead to discovering the solution to notable challenges.

Beyond responsible packaging, the brand maintains existing partnerships only with sustainable suppliers, ensuring the traceability of all its products while fostering sustainable progress in surrounding communities.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao offers a meaningful homage to treasure our planet while giving chocolate connoisseurs a new way to appreciate the beauty and depth of cacao. With thoughtful presentation inside and out, this may be one of The Macallan’s finest creations yet.

Learn more about this impactful masterpiece today at themacallan.com or pick up a bottle today at selected premium Supermarkets.