The Macallan M Copper reinforces the gold standard of the M Collection

The Macallan shows its prowess in the art of whisky making through The Macallan M Collection, a range of limited-release single malt whiskies embodying the brand’s famed Six Pillars.

The astounding collection builds on the foundation credited for The Macallan’s distinctive and exceptional whiskies. The Six Pillars comprise Natural Colour, Mastery, Curiously Small Spirit Stills, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks and Sherry Seasoning.

The Macallan M Collection embodies these unique attributes, reflecting the emotions that drive the brand through significant colours. While the first three expressions include 2022 M and M Black editions, the brand-new M Copper is a standout masterpiece.

M Copper salutes the Curiously Small Spirit Stills that remain pivotal to crafting The Macallan’s precious spirit to this day while marking a significant moment in whisky-making history. As other distilleries began to move to large-size copper stills aiming to raise production quantities, The Macallan stayed focused on exceptional quality.

The distinctive shape and small stills concentrate the new spirit, defining its rich, robust character. With a natural gold hue, M Copper is a vibrant and elegant expression which brings the flavours born in the stills to the forefront.

With a 42% ABV, M Copper coats the mouth with a buttery viscosity, bursting in caramelised fruitiness with a hint of malted sweetness that finishes with smooth toasted oak. The aroma captures sweet banana, pear, and white peach with hints of malty biscuits, marshmallows, and vanilla with a touch of citrus lemon.

The M Copper is a work of art in every way. It arrives in a handcrafted Lalique copper-coloured crystal decanter to represent the stills and reflect the authenticity which drives the brand through its innovative methods. A visual representation of the Six Pillars, the decanters in the M Collection are intriguing masterpieces created in collaboration with legendary creative director Fabien Baron and French crystal maker Lalique.

A concept envisioned by Baron, each bottle features six facets as Lalique draws on more than 130 years of experience and mastery to achieve flawless refinement. The decanters are encased in stunning packaging also denoting the Six Pillars and sustainably sourced in Scotland.

“It is an honour to work with The Macallan – our long-standing partner for 16 years – to realise this exquisite collection and showcase our shared sense of mastery, craftsmanship and heritage. The decanters are completely unique in the world of decanters, very difficult to produce because of their shape and Lalique’s masters of crystal have relished applying their most complex skills to bring Fabien Baron’s creative vision to life,” shares Silvio Denz, Chairman and CEO of Lalique.

The Macallan also called on renowned luxury fashion photographer and creative visionary Nick Knight to create a series of iconic photography and film in his signature abstract and expressionistic style. Knight’s imagery captures the collection in blocks of ice as a nod to The Macallan’s deep connection to nature and the River Spey, which runs through The Macallan Estate.

“Our Six Pillars foundation stones embody all that is unique to The Macallan, together underpinning the renowned quality and rich character of our whisky and The Macallan M Collection tells the story of these unique attributes. We are dedicated to uncompromised excellence, and proud to collaborate with Fabien Baron and Lalique to bring these extraordinary expressions to life, and with Nick Knight to create a dramatic visual world for the collection,” says Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan.

To learn more about this sumptuous offering and more about The M Collection, visit themacallan.com

(Photos: The Macallan / Nick Knight)