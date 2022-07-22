The Macallan treats whisky aficionados to an exquisite tasting experience

When it comes to excellent whisky, The Macallan makes for an excellent choice. Many will be in agreement after sampling a glass or two of any of the brand’s expansive offerings.

In an intimate tasting session held at The Macallan M Room at Astor Bar, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, the brand invites friends of Prestige Malaysia to experience three types of single malt whisky hailing from its Double Cask range: The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old, and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.

Hosted by Jeremy Lee, The Macallan Brand Ambassador, the session begins with him sharing a little background and history of the brand. He then proceeds to ask the guests to nose the whisky, starting from the glass on the far left, before sipping on it to savour its taste. Drops of water are subsequently added to each glass to further diversify the whisky’s taste.

It is only at the end of the session that Jeremy reveals the content of each glass, after having had the guests guess which whisky is held within each one. “We started with the 15 Years Old, then the 12 Years Old, and finished with the 18 Years Old,” he beams.

Speaking to some of the guests, we find that many enjoy the 15 Year Olds, including brothers Kelvin and Alex Cheah, who are undoubtedly experts when it comes to anything food and drink-related. “I think it’s interesting how Jeremy let us nose the whisky, then let us guess and listen to everyone, because everyone tasted different things from it,” says Kelvin, while Alex thinks that it was a good choice to begin with something slightly older to open up the palette and to pair each whisky with something different.

“I really like the pairing with the raisins and apricot,” says multidisciplinary artist Pamela Tan, adding that this being her first whisky tasting, she finds it refreshing to learn how to appreciate the drink’s aftertaste and aroma, while learning more of its origins.

After the tasting session, guests adjourn to The Brasserie for a dining experience specially curated by Chef Keith Hooker. While delighting in the delectable meal, guests continue to enjoy The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old and The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old. Whether sweet or savoury, the whisky pairs well with each course.