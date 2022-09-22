The best new bars in KL to check out before the year ends

Down for a cocktail or two? This past year has witnessed tremendous growth within the Malaysian bar scene — with the debuts of various quality-driven openings. Cocktail aficionados and wine enthusiasts have a plethora of fresh options to visit whether it’s for a drink after a long day at work or for celebrations with loved ones.

These bars offer the best vibes you need to catch up with your friends or relax after a long week as you sip on carefully curated cocktails and drinks, along with creative bar menus to munch on as you enjoy your drinks.

From establishments by seasoned artisans such as Shawn Chong and Shirmy Chan to creative and exciting spots like Penrose and Panggung, there are just so many new bars to visit. Now, let’s take a look at some of the latest bars you need to check out before 2022 ends.

PS: Remember to drink responsibly and avoid driving when you drink.

Here are the best new bars to check out in KL before 2022 is over: