Here’s how to get wine and champagne delivered to your doorstep in KL

Isn’t wine delivery so much easier the next time you have a party – or just want to stay in on a Saturday night in KL?
Wine o’clock gets better when it is wine around the clock. Some folks might enjoy having their minds warped by the labyrinth of wines at the supermarket. But you don’t have to. By sitting at home, browsing online and researching every brand, region and grape varietal, prior to clicking check-out, you know just what you are paying for. Plus, with these alcohol delivery providers, you get wine and champagne delivery right to your doorsteps. How convenient is that?
Here are 8 alcohol retailers offering wine and champagne delivery services in KL and PJ:
A premium winemaker from Australia since 1844, Penfolds has amassed a remarkable collection of awards for its wines. While opinions are often split between wines from the Old World and the New World, there is a consensus that Penfolds makes excellent wine, period. One of the oldest Australian wine brands, Penfolds was established as a maker of fortified wine. However, as taste shifted to wine, Penfolds began venturing into that direction. It was under the vision of Mary Penfolds that the winery prospered. Today, the brand possesses numerous vineyards in South Australia, including Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale. You can get Penfolds delivered to home via the official store on Shopee.
The importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits offers a wide selection of 90+ pointers – brilliant if you have a discerning palate. In order to point you towards the right direction, the website arranges wines by price, rating, grape and region. Competitively priced, you will discover up and coming brands making headway in the wine circle such as Shaw + Smith and Famille Perrin. For fans of the bubbly, the platform is also the exclusive purveyor of Ayala Champagne and Bollinger Champagne. Complimentary delivery is offered for any purchase above RM199. Wine delivery to an address in KL is typically fulfilled within a couple of working days, but for a small fee, you can have yours in just 3 hours upon ordering.
Possessing popular international brands such as GH Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo, Pernod Ricard caters to any budget. For your champagne needs, go for GH Mumm which is more robust and Perrier-Jouët which is more delicate and floral. For wines, Jacob’s Creek is a pioneer in the industry, offering some uniquely delicious expressions thanks to an innovative, bold approach towards winemaking. The Double Barrel series is one such example where wines are matured in French and American oak casks for a truly satisfying finish.
Best known for its ethereal range of champagnes, Moët Hennessy owns household names such as Chandon, Moët, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon, each catering to a progressively more perceptive palate. The New World wine selection is also equally impressive. Cloudy Bay is notable for its Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay viticultural creations, while Cape Mentelle is credited for elevating Margaret River onto the world stage, drawing parallels with Bordeaux.
One of the largest importers and distributors of spirits and wines in Malaysia clearly has plenty to offer. Its stable of recognisable brands include Beringer, Wolf Blass and Viña Santa Carolina, which are respectively among Napa Valley, Adelaide Hills and Colchagua Valley’s finest producers. You will discover highly rated wines by Penfolds and Franklin Estate. As for the fizz, look forward to miniature and full-size proseccos and sparkling wines.
Which champagne brand is a symbol of stealth wealth? Salon. If you have to enquire about the price, you probably can’t afford it. What makes it so sought after and highly prized is that from the genesis of the brand, it has been the champagne of a single terroir – the Côte des Blancs; a single cru – Le Mesnil-sur-Oger; a single grape variety – Chardonnay; a single year – a great vintage. It is a virtue and philosophy that Salon has always abided, of which provided the brand the platform to have the peerless standing it possesses today. If you like a Blanc de Blancs priced more accessible, try Delamotte. Wine delivery in KL takes up to 3 working days.
Stocking over 1,000 varied products, ranging from Italian mineral water to glassware, you will find Asiaeuro boasts a seemingly inexhaustible list of approachable and fine wines. This includes Torbreck, one of the most improved winemakers in recent years, French Chablis, German Riesling, Italian blends, 40-year-old Ports, and lots of premium champagnes. Wine delivery is fulfilled between 3 and 5 working days in KL, while you are entitled to free shipping with a minimum purchase of RM350.
Catering to the enthusiast and the savant, not only does WineTalk sells wines made from the usual varietals (Chardonnay, Malbec, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Riesling, Pinotage and so on), it also tempts the curious with lesser consumed expressions like Viognier, Gewurztraminer, Colombard, etc). You will find French wines originating from Saint-Émilion, Côtes du Rhône and Côte de Nuits. Delivery is complimentary for any purchase above RM500. You could receive your wines in as little as 2 working days.
