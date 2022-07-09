The best eco-friendly restaurants in Singapore to try on your next visit

These two sister restaurants are the latest launches within 1-Arden, a multi-concept lifestyle destination at CapitaSpring tower that seeks to be a model of sustainability and culinary brilliance by lifestyle and F&B group, 1-Group. Kaarla puts the spotlight on Coastal Australian Cuisine, while Oumi offers modern Japanese Kappo dining.

Not only do the two share a space on the 51st floor, Kaarla and Oumi are both underpinned by the same principles of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). They are committed to maximising fresh produce with a “nose-to-tail” approach and using seasonal, responsibly sourced and ethically raised produce from Australia, Japan and local farms in Singapore.

While they have ensured their sources are sustainable, it simply cannot beat getting produce from one’s own backyard. Just outside of Kaarla and Oumi is the 1-Arden Food Forest – the world’s highest urban farm spanning 10,000 sq ft and organised into five themed gardens: Singapore Food Heritage Garden, The Wellness Garden, The Mediterranean Potager Garden, The Japanese Potager Garden, and The Australian Native Garden.

In partnership with social enterprise Edible Garden City, 1-Group set up the Food Forest to support the ecosystem of farm-to-table dining at its restaurants. Guided by a philosophy of “lifestyle thrivability”, the culinary teams work closely with the urban farmers to showcase sustainable dining and drinking. Diners and members of public can also visit the garden, learn more about the possibilities of local agriculture and hopefully be inspired to grow their own food.

To showcase Kaarla’s closed-loop culinary approach, which creates little to no waste in food production, the restaurant offers the Kaarla Closed Loop Salad, put together only with the Food Forest’s bounty. The ingredients vary according to what is in season and can include roselle leaves, Filipino spinach, marigold, Egyptian star, cat whiskers, wild watercress and more – all tossed in a fermented calamansi juice dressing and laid on a bed of tiger nut curd and pickled daikon.

Projects like the Food Forest avoids over-harvesting. Kaarla’s Our Zucchini dish with mussels, tomato and trout roe features zucchini flowers harvested from either the Food Forest or locally.

When it comes to the drinks, craft cocktails also follow the seasons and harmonise Japanese and Australian ingredients – with some grown in the Food Forest. Oumi’s Silk Merchant cocktail is composed of gin infused with fresh strawberries and lemon myrtle from the Food Forest, together with red shiso umeshu, ginger liqueur, honey, fresh yuzu and a frothy egg white foam.