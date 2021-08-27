If you find yourself drinking more during the lockdown, you’re not alone. Really, we even have a survey to prove it! But while we enjoy a few neat whiskies at the end of a long day, sometimes there’s a price to pay (make that a much heftier price if you paid for a RM33,000 bottle of Louis XIII)
So the solution is this: prepare yourself beforehand by keeping hydrated as you drink alcohol, and especially before going to bed. Should you feel tired, sluggish, and have a headache the next morning, these hangover cures can be found in your kitchen.
Natural hangover cures at home:
Not only is oatmeal a healthy breakfast option but is also versatile — keeping in mind the number of ways you can experiment with it. Your favourite oatmeal dish will not only satiate hunger but will also cure a hangover by ensuring that the complex carbohydrates in it lead to a gradual release of sugar in your bloodstream. Thus, combating fatigue and low blood sugar you might experience after a drunken night.
One of the easiest ways to curb post-drinking effects is to make sure your body has sufficient glutathione — an antioxidant that aids your body in getting rid of alcohol. Enter oranges.
Replete with vitamin C reserves, oranges are your safest bet to make sure that there is enough glutathione in your body.
One thing that is of prime importance on hangover mornings is to have breakfast free of oily foods and rich in simple proteins that are easy for the stomach to digest. And, what’s a better source of nutrients and proteins than eggs?
Eggs also contain the amino acid cysteine that helps the body in releasing glutathione.
A good dosage of B6 and B12 vitamins can render that terrible hangover powerless. Salmon is known to be a rich source of both these vitamins and quite helpful to keep hangovers at bay. Alcohol is also known to increase inflammation in your system, but don’t worry salmon can help with that too.
Considered to be the elixir of good health by fitness enthusiasts, green tea has its fair share of advantages in fighting off hangovers too. The antioxidants rich cup of tea prevents liver damage caused by alcohol and speeds up alcohol metabolism.
Green leafy vegetables, like kale and spinach, work wonders when it comes to treating a hangover. These vegetables contain a multiple vitamins, minerals and fibres that will help reinstate your body. You can either add greens to your omelette or whip up a smoothie.
A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, US, showed that ginger helps soothe nausea and prevent vomiting, making it an effective remedy for hangovers. Try incorporating ginger in your smoothie or tea.
(Main image credit: Elle May/Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.