Kikubari’s new Executive Lunch menu strikes the right balance of freshness and flavour

Kikubari is a French-Japanese casual fine dining restaurant under The Cinnamon Group that offers a contemporary menu while staying true to quality cuisine and freshness of seasonal ingredients. This is particularly evident in Kikubari’s fusion four-course Executive Lunch menu, which manages to strike a healthy balance between decadence and lightness.

This is achieved through careful selection and balance of flavours and ingredients that don’t overwhelm the palate. There are also options for those with different dietary needs and preferences, such as Pan-Fried Salmon for those who prefer a lighter meal compared to the heavier Striploin Donburi.

We recently spoke with Chef Thu, the new Head Chef who now helms the restaurant, on his inspiration for the new Executive Lunch menu at Kikubari. He said, “Our main motivation was to make the menu offerings less stuffy and more simple and accessible for busy professionals around the area. We prepare everything on the day of and we change the menu according to the seasons.”

Thu brings his decade-long experience in fine dining to Kikubari, where he has previously served as Sous Chef and culinary lecturer at the Academy of Culinary Arts, as well as Chef de Partie at NOBU Kuala Lumpur.

Chef Sean Thu, Head Chef at Kikubari

As he explained, the creative culinary menu revolves around seasonal offerings such as fresh corn soup in summer and white asparagus in the spring, aiming to sync up with the seasons in Japan and France.

He said, “We try to serve dishes that are not too heavy on the palate, once they have their lunch they can continue to push on til the end of the day.”

Here’s what you can expect from Kikubari’s Executive Lunch menu:

The set kicks off with a seasonal soup made from fresh vegetables that is full of flavour. We tried the Corn Soup on our visit which was creamy, satisfying, and comforting.

Next up, patrons can choose between a choice of three main dishes including Pan-seared Salmon, Striploin Donburi, and Sandos (three varieties). Each option is carefully crafted to include a balance of carbs, protein, and fibre for a filling meal to get through the day without feeling weighed down.

The Salmon had a perfectly crisp skin that paired perfectly with the mashed potato, while the Striploin Donburi with Red Wine Yakitori was rich and tender with the red wine infusion and onsen egg.

The Sandos in three different varieties are also delicious, with the right amount of ingredients to leave patrons with enough space for dessert.











The meal ends on a refreshing note with the Blackberry Cheesecake Sorbet, a delicious dessert where the sharp zing of the blackberries and lemon are tempered with the decadent cheesecake base. We also enjoyed the fresh berries that adorned the dessert.

The Executive Lunch menu is available from 12.00pm to 2.00pm, Monday to Friday at RM180++ per pax.

Address: L3-01A, Jalan Damanlela Damansara City Mall, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For reservations, please click here.

All images credit: Kikubari