KL omakase restaurant Eat and Cook honoured by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Eat and Cook, a fine-dine noshery incorporating seasonal local ingredients served in Omakase tradition has been selected as the one to watch in the lead-up to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveiling.

To gastronomes in KL, if Eat and Cook isn’t already on your radar, it should be now. The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list will be revealed on March 29 to celebrate the top dining destinations in this part of the globe. In the years past, several Malaysia-based restaurants had made it on to the coveted honour roll. The 2021 extended list 51–100 included Dewakan (66) and Nadodi (99) in KL, as well as Gēn 根 (92) in Penang.

Eat and Cook, operating out of Bukit Jalil, joins a stellar line-up of recent One to Watch award winners, including Florilège in Tokyo (2016), TocToc in Seoul (2017), Toyo Eatery in Manila (2018), JL Studio in Taichung (2019), Masque in Mumbai (2020) and Meta in Singapore (2021).

The sister edition Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list will be revealed a month later on April 28.

How did KL restaurant Eat and Cook come about?

One door closes and another opens. When Covid hit the hospitality industry hard, Lee Zhe Xi and Soh Yong Zhi lost their respective jobs at the hotels they were employed. Reinvent they did. Instead of bemoaning the cruel reality, they saw the time was right in pursuing their unattended dreams of establishing an omakase-style restaurant serving modern interpretations of beloved Malaysian dishes.

The only constant is change and the two chefs have shown their adaptability. In keeping with the omakase style, their menu is changed on a regular basis subject to the availability and quality of local produce that challenge their imagination. The tasting menu is underpinned by an ingredient forwardness, expanding the possibilities of Malaysian cooking. While the authenticity of Malaysian flavours is upheld, each dish is reconceptualised through technical mastery, creative ambition and deep respect for their culinary heritage.

Chapter 3, the seasonal menu intended till April 30, is arrayed with familiar produce such as kerabu, Sabah abalone, Chinese pickled mustard greens, roasted glutinous rice and more.

“As the winner of the American Express One to Watch Award 2022, Eat and Cook is recognised for its refined cooking techniques, surprising combinations and creative execution. Its owners are creating a new identity for modern Malaysian cuisine,” says William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Acknowledging the award, Chef Lee adds, “On behalf of the Eat and Cook team, we are honoured to receive this award. It’s a validation of the hard work we’ve put in over the last year and of our commitment to elevating Malaysian cuisine. This award will inspire us to continue our mission to bring the Malaysian dining experience to the next level.”

Eat and Cook opens 5.30pm till 11pm daily except Mondays. Click here for reservations and menus.

