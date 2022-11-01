Malaysia Nightlife: The best rooftop bars for dazzling views

Plenty would view rooftop bars as merely a gimmick; a tourist trap that entices you with the city skyline. Yet it’s hard to deny that rooftop bars do have significant flair and grandeur whereas the selling point of a regular bar requires a great selection of cocktails, its atmosphere, its theme, and its clientele. Places like Coley, Nadodi, and Pacific Standard come to mind, offering a refreshing change to what a bar can and should be.

As far as rooftop restaurants and bars go, their atmosphere is already provided from the get-go. If you’re from Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur, you would know that finding a great view of the city from a bird’s eye view hasn’t always been this easy. In fact, bars in KL that are on the roof are a fairly recent phenomenon, letting you watch KL Tower and KLCC light up at night.

Still, there’s no denying its appeal especially when it comes to a romantic date or a casual night out with friends and family. Not only does it provide the atmosphere, it also has a stunning view to boot. While the draw of a rooftop bar will always be ubiquitous, its charm will always have a special place in one’s heart.

If you’re looking for a spot that fits your criteria for a good night out, scroll down below to check out the best rooftop bars in KL.

7 of the best rooftop bars for amazing views in KL: