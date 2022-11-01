Malaysia Nightlife: The best rooftop bars for dazzling views

Plenty would view rooftop bars as merely a gimmick; a tourist trap that entices you with the city skyline. Yet it’s hard to deny that rooftop bars do have significant flair and grandeur whereas the selling point of a regular bar requires a great selection of cocktails, its atmosphere, its theme, and its clientele. Places like Coley, Nadodi, and Pacific Standard come to mind, offering a refreshing change to what a bar can and should be.
As far as rooftop restaurants and bars go, their atmosphere is already provided from the get-go. If you’re from Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur, you would know that finding a great view of the city from a bird’s eye view hasn’t always been this easy. In fact, bars in KL that are on the roof are a fairly recent phenomenon, letting you watch KL Tower and KLCC light up at night.
Still, there’s no denying its appeal especially when it comes to a romantic date or a casual night out with friends and family. Not only does it provide the atmosphere, it also has a stunning view to boot. While the draw of a rooftop bar will always be ubiquitous, its charm will always have a special place in one’s heart.
If you’re looking for a spot that fits your criteria for a good night out, scroll down below to check out the best rooftop bars in KL.
Not to be confused with the millennial club located in The Gardens mall that was popular back in 2011 to 2014, Vertigo @ Banyan Tree is the latest rooftop bar in the heart of KL. It now also holds the title of being the tallest rooftop bar in the city, located on the 59th floor of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. Aptly named, Vertigo offers a 360 degree view of KL and its neighbourhoods, with KL Tower and KLCC within its vicinity to offer an up-close-and-personal look at some of the city’s finest architecture. Vertigo also shares the same name as its Bangkok counterpart known as Vertigo and Moon Bar.
Marini’s on 57 opened its doors on June 2012 and offered a different experience altogether when it came to being a rooftop bar and lounge. Located at Menara 3 Petronas, it sits in-between KLCC and Mandarin Oriental Hotel, giving you a great view of the horizon. What’s great about Marini’s on 57 is that it is more than just a rooftop bar; it also offers a whisky lounge as well as an Italian restaurant. If you’re looking for an unobstructed view for that perfect night out, Marini’s on 57 offers just that.
More of a gimmick than anything, Heli Lounge Bar sits right on a helicopter pad that transforms into a rooftop bar come sundown. It sits right at the top of Menara KH along Jalan Sultan Ismail on the 37th floor. However, the journey begins on the 34th floor, where the bar and main area of the club is located. After crossing two flights of stairs, you will be greeted with a panoramic view of KL city, complete without any walls or windows to obstruct your view.
While Fuego at Troika Sky Dining isn’t exactly a rooftop bar, it does make up for it with its menu. It may not have the most glamorous of vistas, but that still doesn’t stop people from paying a visit to the Troika, a luxury condominium. Featuring a creative twist on tapas and cocktails, Fuego at Troika Sky Dining aims to provide a dining experience like no other, all the while being just a stone’s throw away from the main shopping district of KL.
Mantra Rooftop Bar & Lounge is the only rooftop bar on this list that isn’t located in the KL city centre. Instead, it resides at top of the Bangsar Village II mall. Mantra offers a landscaped view of KL city centre, but its main attraction is in being in an outlying area of KL — that means few jams to contend with. There’s nothing quite like leaving the hustle and bustle of the city.
As one of the most popular bars in the city, the award-winning SkyBar is located high up on the 33rd floor of Traders Hotel. It features a chilled-out ambiance, a great variety of creative cocktails and delicious food, popular nightly DJs, and a stunning view of the Petronas Twin Towers.
Known as the first lawn rooftop champagne bar in Asia, this is one of the few rooftop bars situated on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Located in Petaling Jaya near the popular One Utama shopping center, the magnificent view of the city is not to be missed. Here, you can also enjoy cocktails, champagne, wines, beers, and an international bar food menu.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A rooftop bar is located on the roof or top floor of a building, often offering panoramic views of the skyline.
Answer: There are several rooftop bars in KL and Malaysia due to the pleasant weather and view of the city.
Answer: Rooftop bars often serve cocktails, drinks, wines, and bar bites.
Answer: While walk-ins may be acceptable at rooftop bars, it's advisable to make reservations on popular nights such as Friday and Saturday.