Mid-Autumn Festival afternoon tea and dining promos to try this September

With the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaching, hotels in Kuala Lumpur are offering special dining promos for the celebrations.

To commemorate the occasion, Sheraton Petaling Jaya unveils its latest lunch offerings to enjoy with your loved ones. With two menus to explore, guests can indulge in a wholesome array of Cantonese cuisine. At the W Kuala Lumpur, bring your best friends to a whimsical yet retro afternoon by unwinding with their latest Moonlit Fever afternoon tea. The best part? Your food-venture ends with a selection of mooncakes to try.

Over at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, the hotel’s newest afternoon tea is heavily yet deliciously inspired by Sulwhasoo’s signature ingredient and star Korean dishes. Think ginseng and spicy fried chicken in one fulfilling afternoon.

Here are the best Mid-Autumn Festival dining promos and afternoon teas in KL to try in September 2022:

Mid-Autumn set lunch at Sheraton Petaling Jaya

Kicking off our September 2022 dining guide is Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s mouth-watering menu. With the Mid-Autumn season approaching on 10 September, what better way to celebrate the occasion with a fulfilling meal? Sheraton Petaling Jaya offers two seven-course set menus filled with delicious traditional Cantonese dishes. Curated by Yue’s Chef Ben, diners can look forward to traditional elements in every meal, such as sea cucumber, tiger grouper, wolfberries and more. There are two menus to explore: The Moon Blossom and The Blissful Harvest.

The Moon Blossom menu (RM198 nett) comprises steamed tiger garoupa with soybean crumbs, stewed Japanese black mushrooms served with sea cucumber and Hong Kong Kai Lan. Also, The Blissful Harvest (RM328 nett) set includes steamed cod fish with black olive and shredded dried orange peel, and chilled bird’s nest served with coconut cream and papaya. Keep note that both sets include a Mid-Autumn Happiness platter with abalone, double-boiled fish maw soup, wok-fried prawn meat with Chinese spinach cream and Fujian-style fried rice. To end the meal, both sets will include a selection of the restaurant’s classic baked mooncakes.

The Mid-Autumn menu is available now till 11 September 2022 during lunch, from 12 pm to 2.30 pm and dinner, from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

Address: Lorong Utara C, Pjs 52, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Moonlit Fever Afternoon Tea at The W

Ladies, it’s time to indulge in W Kuala Lumpur’s Moonlit Fever afternoon tea. Specially curated by pastry chef Kevin Yong, the latest menu features a burst of unique flavours comprising aloe vera, goji raspberry, black sesame and kumquat cheese. Available now till 30 September 2022, guests can enjoy a hearty selection of savoury and sweet treats. In the savoury department, you can expect a lobster roll, sesame smoked duck breast, crispy yam puff and more.

In the sweets section, try the bunny truffle Pana cotta, kumquat cheese sphere, black sesame gateau and beyond. However, if scones are up your alley, don’t miss out on their matcha and osmanthus scone served with clotted cream and aloe vera jam. That’s not all. Guests can opt to pick two items on the trolley ranging from smoked salmon sandwiches to their mooncake selections. Our favourites? Red bean momoyama moonlit and lotus double yolk moonlit.

The Moonlit Fever afternoon tea is priced at RM138 nett per set and is available for delivery (RM178 nett, excluding delivery charges) here.

Address: 121, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

The Ginseng Splendid afternoon tea at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur







In collaboration with leading skincare brand Sulwhasoo, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur unveils its newest menu for a splendid afternoon overseeing the KL cityscapes. Located in Altitude, the afternoon tea menu takes inspiration from the brand’s signature heritage ingredient: Ginsenomics, a substance from the ginseng plant for anti-ageing benefits.

Curated by executive pastry chef Carlos, the menu comprises four unique ginseng-infused treats, such as a ginseng strawberry macaron, walnut brownies with ginseng ganache and salted caramel, chocolate chip banana cake with banana cream and ginseng and lastly, ginseng raspberry tart. Other highlights include the creamy mango cheesecake and yuzu choux. Not forgetting the savoury lovers, you can find Korean-inspired dishes from spicy fried chicken to gimbap and more.

You can choose to have gourmet coffee by illy Caffe or tea by Harney & Sons. That’s not all. While you’re exploring the delicious menu, you can sample Sulwhasoo’s Iconic Trio collection consisting of the first care activating serum, concentrated ginseng renewing serum EX and concentrated ginseng reviewing cream EX.

If you decide to book a stay at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur this month, guests will receive a complimentary Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Anti-Aging gift kit (worth RM456).

Address: 2, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

