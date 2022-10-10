The most authentic Thai restaurants you must visit on your next Bangkok trip

It can be hard to locate the best of the best restaurants in Bangkok due to the numerous establishments in the popular city.

If Bangkok is on your travel agenda soon, we’ve curated this guide of some of the best, most reliable, fail-safe, and authentic Thai restaurants in Bangkok.

Whether it’s to savour classic flavours, unusual flavours, or flavours in the company of music and local spirits, there’s a restaurant out there in Bangkok for any kind of crowd. Whilst we normally stay away from the tourist traps, there’s still a plethora of Thai restaurants that are worth visiting.

We’re steering clear of any street food or major chain restaurants for this list (though we’ll still praise Baan Kanitha, Somboon, Kub Khao Kub Pla, and Tummour for all they’re worth), and sought to put together a list that checks all the boxes. Price-friendly, nice ambience, delicious food: here’s where to take your friends and family to the best Thai restaurants in Bangkok, according to a local.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Charmgang Curry Shop]

The most authentic casual dining Thai restaurants in Bangkok: