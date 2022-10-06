Chef Gaggan Anand opens first overseas outpost in Singapore this month

To the delight of many foodies in Singapore and Malaysia, the legendary Chef Gaggan Anand has announced the Singapore opening of this beloved restaurant for October 2022, and — unlike his various pop-ups there — this time it’s set to be a permanent stay.

Gaggan Anand needs little introduction when it comes to Indian delicacies. This October in Singapore, the award-winning chef is collaborating with the local hospitality group, The Proper Concepts Collective, to set up his first permanent restaurant in the country. The casual and colourful restaurant is a cutting-edge blend of Mexican cuisine, represented by the eponymous Ms. Maria, and Indian cuisine, represented by Mr.Singh.







On the menu are some sumptuous salsas and curries. Expect to see a Cold Curry Ceviche, Truffle Chili Cheese Quesadilla with Paneer Masala, Mixed Cheese and Truffle Paste, Gaggan’s Crab Curry, and more. Over on the drinks side, Boo Jing Heng, Singapore Diageo Reserve World Class Winner 2016, is set to create a special menu for the bar.

Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh is scheduled to open in Singapore on October 24, 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: mariaandsingh.sg]