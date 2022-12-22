Nadodi’s new menu takes patrons on an exquisite journey of the senses

For those who have yet to try the Nadodi experience, there’s no better time than now as they’ve just unveiled their most exciting and creative menus yet.

The whole experience was crafted to perfection, served in fine dining style. We left feeling satiated and comforted — a quintessential feeling when it comes to Indian and Sri Lankan food. By staying true to the warmth, spice, and balance of flavours while bringing the diner’s attention to the history of each dish and how the inspiration came about, each bite is multi-layered with taste, tradition, and texture.

Since its inception in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Nadodi has grown in strength and proudly wears the badge of elevating South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine and showcasing it on the world’s culinary stage, with the offering of three fine dining menus of reimagined heritage dishes. Nadodi, which means “nomad” or “wanderer” in Tamil and Malayalam, is a tribute to the ancestors who became early settlers to Malaysia and the region.

With the migratory nature of this cuisine, the menu presents familiar dishes interpreted in novel ways, that retain the richness and diverse flavours of the South Indian Subcontinent.

The dishes take culinary influences from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, and remain deeply rooted in tradition while being presented with modern gastronomic finesse, premium ingredients and playful textures. Nadodi has been an opulent fixture of Kuala Lumpur’s fine-dining landscape since 2017 and is the first restaurant in Asia to serve a degustation-only menu of South Indian and Sri Lankan flavours.

At the heart of Nadodi’s menu are the traditional cooking techniques passed down generations, yet still relevant in a modern fine dining kitchen. Nadodi also honours its ancestors by adopting the traditional cultural practice of Low Waste — kitchen leftovers make their way into creative and experimental cocktails. An example is the Rasam, where the second press of the tomato-laced rasam broth is combined with vodka and distilled into a savoury tipple.

Tradition meets modernity as modern-day fine dining techniques are then used to enhance flavour, texture, and presentation. Sous-Vide is used to bring about exquisite tenderness to premium protein such as Pyrenees Lamb. Other techniques adopted to evoke playfulness in the way dishes are presented are Espumas, Foam, Liquid Nitrogen and more.

The restaurant is constantly progressing with menu innovations, experimenting with ingredients, and turning them into South Indian and Sri Lankan gastronomic delights The culinary and service team at Nadodi is steadfast in ensuring that every meal is a perfectly orchestrated one that showcases the confluence of traditionally rustic flavours and creative pairings.

The Marigold (non-vegetarian) and Magnolia (vegetarian) menus take patrons on a journey through India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing on traditional staples such as dosa and rasam, delivered immaculately with their own unique twists.

For each meat course, there’s a vegetarian version in the Magnolia course that perfectly matches the theme, with a creative use of vegetables as meat replacements.

Here is what you can expect from Nadodi’s new Marigold menu:

The experience began with a burst of flavors from the starters which consisted of Pesarattu Masala Thosai, Corn Fritters Pie Tee, and Chicken Sunty (the Marigold menu offers a vegetarian sunty instead).

As a South Indian bred in Malaysia, I’ve had too many thosais over my lifetime to count. Yet this thosai was the smallest and most unforgettable of them all. In just one bite, the entire delicate masala thosai exploded in my mouth. A green moong cone, potato masala filling, sambhar (a rich lentil stew) presented as foam and julienned curry leaf crisps here mimic the flavours of tempering, all packaged in one tiny thosai. The only problem was that we wanted more!

The Corn Fritters Pie Tee, a tangy and crunchy journey of flavour, and the Sunty with its comforting mushy potato texture and spicy kick were also thoroughly enjoyed, thus setting the perfect tone for the next courses to come.

Next up was the Surprising Duo which consisted of a Beetroot Opaline and Moringa Sothi Tart, another creative twist on traditional Indian ingredients. The creamy and light dish had a delicate balance of sweetness with a crispy shell, which perfectly cleared the palate.

The next course, Squid Game, was an exciting Grilled Hotaru Ika with curry leaf and garlic glaze, along with Red Rice Bisi Bele Bath, cumin and carrot gel, koppara, and cucamelon. The vegetarian version in the Marigold menu is a smoky Fire Cooked Minced Young Jackfruit.

The presentation of the Hotaru Ika was a treat for the senses. The smoky fragrance wafted over our table as we relished the freshly-grilled tender squid that had the perfect bite, enhanced to perfection with a refreshing crunch from the citrusy cucamelon.

The next course, I am so Prawny, featured fresh water prawns, sweet and sour ambarella espuma, with a dry fish thokku, passionfruit and ginger flower gell, and Kaluga caviar. The prawn was satisfyingly fresh, well-balanced with the sourness of the espuma and the savouriness of the thokku.

Cut the Crab was the next course served, with Tempered Crab Meat, Lobster Claw Salad, Fermented Steamed Rice Cake, Spiced Sea Crab Curry, Moringa Oil. Our friendly waiter explained that this dish incorporated spices from the Chettinad region of India, which is known for their punchy and warm spices such as cardamom, cloves and black pepper. Indeed, it was deliciously warm and rich with a fieryy kick, and indulgent crab curry paired well with the Fermented Steamed Rice cake (variation of idli).

After all that heat and spice, we welcomed the next dish, Codsome. It was light but packed an umami punch, featuring Japanese Black Cod, Nadodi Rasam X Dashi, Tortellini, Heirloom Tomato Salad, Spicy Ketchup & Puffed Quinoa. Whereby rasam is normally tangy and sour from tamarind, Nadodi’s version is made using tomatoes only.

With the seafood courses over, we then moved on to the next few that featured duck and lamb. Quack Quack! was the next course that consisted of Koji Aged Duck, Malabar Duck Mappas, Sesame Seed Glaze, Tapioca Mash, Wild Asparagus & Spiced Confit Leg Croquettes. The dish was flavourful and creative, but I was left a bit disappointed as it was not as punchy as the previous ones. Not being a huge fan of duck, I also personally found it a bit gamey in texture.

The Seductive Lamb course which followed was a tender Pyrenees Lamb cooked in Sous-Vide style with a spicy Chettinad Pepper Sauce, Caramelised Onion, Root Vegetables, Onion Seeds & Scallion Roll. Reminiscent of a rich mutton curry best enjoyed on a sleepy Sunday, the dish was comforting and homey while being packed with Indian spices. The fluffy and tasty onion seeds and scallion roll also deserve a mention.

At this point, we were well-satiated from our journey and ready for the final destination – dessert. Leaving us feeling refreshed, the innovative sweet dish of Murukku Mousse, Chai Ice Cream, Carrom Seed Butter Cookies & Ginger Ganache was the perfect combination of spicy and sweet.

Suffice it to say, dining at Nadodi offers a completely unique experience for your senses and tastebuds, especially if you love Indian and Sri Lankan flavours.

Address: Lot 183, 1st Floor Jalan Mayang, Off, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Phone number: +6017-296 9520

All images by Nadodi