6 new cafes and restaurants to explore in KL this October 2022

Looking for new cafes and restaurants to explore in KL this month? We’ve got you covered with all the latest F&B establishments that have recently opened up in KL.

As we approach the last few months of 2022, Kuala Lumpur is teeming with the latest joints and Instagram-worthy cafes. This month, our curated guide of new restaurants in KL includes a variety of cuisines, from Asian fusion to Italian. If you love London’s famed Burger & Lobster, you can skip the drive to Genting Highlands and head over to its latest restaurant in Suria KLCC. For pasta lovers, Isetan KLCC’s newest Capitano Caffe boasts authentic Italian dishes that are equally delicious and wholesome.

Over at Bukit Bintang, diners can enjoy Petaling Jaya’s Pokok KL in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre for various western and local favourites. Once you’re done with your meal, drive over to Morning Wood and enjoy a cuppa. Specifically, their dirty Spanish latte. For the ultimate pick-me-up, trust Little Tee Cakes to offer the perfect dessert and coffee combo.

From trendy cafes to new restaurants, get ready to explore these latest spots in KL this October 2022:

Burger & Lobster

Lobster Laka (Image credit: Instagram/@burgerandlobsterklcc)

Kicking off our new cafe and restaurants guide for October 2022 is none other than Burger & Lobster. If you’re in the mood for lobster rolls, you can skip the drive to Genting and enjoy the famed seafood and meat restaurant in their newly-opened outlet in Kuala Lumpur. Situated in Suria KLCC, the restaurant is ready to serve their signatures, The Mayfair Burger, The Original Lobster Roll and The Original Lobster. Ideal for sharing, explore their Combos menu filled with their iconic dishes. However, if you’re into a hearty meal with a twist, order their Lobster Laka – you won’t regret it.

Capitano Caffe





We can’t get enough of Italian cuisine, and we have discovered a new spot for you to try. Located in Isetan, KLCC, Capitano Caffe offers authentic Italian dishes such as pasta, pizzas and pastries. Highlights include Turkey Ham and Margharita Pizza, Tiramisu, Beef Lasagna and Caprese Salad. For coffee lovers, sip their heavenly cappuccino and americano. Apart from their delicious meals, the cafe also serves exquisite wine from the owner’s family vineyard in Italy. Don’t miss out on their Aperitivo hour after 5 PM daily, where you can enjoy signature cocktails from Negroni to Aperol Spritz.

Address: Ground floor, Isetan, Petronas Twin Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Morning Wood

Image credit: Instagram/@yvonnesoo

If you’re craving a cuppa in Bukit Bintang, head to Morning Wood in Commons KL. Although relatively new, the cafe serves specially brewed coffee, from dirty Spanish lattes to Okinawan black sugar lattes. Located in the heart of KL, Morning Wood offers a calming ambience amidst the bustling city, thanks to the wooden accents and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Address: Commons KL, 55, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Little Tee Cakes

Vanilla Salted Caramel Cookie Cake / Image credit: Instagram/@littleteecakes

If their name sounds familiar to you, there is a chance you have purchased their decadent treats off eatcaketoday. Adored for their mouth-watering cakes, Little Tee Cakes is a favourite to many dessert lovers for their signature chocolate salted caramel cookie cake, salted caramel cookie cake and chocolate Nutella cake. If you can’t wait to have a bite of their delicious cakes, you can now visit their whimsical shop in Bangsar. As you enter, the store boasts a candy store-meets-ice cream parlour vibe due to the vivid hues and quirky interior. Pop by for a visit and order a side of coffee with your dessert. Besides their iconic cakes, diners can enjoy strawberry shortcakes, taro cakes and scones.

Address: 5, Jalan Bangsar Utama 3, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9.30 PM (closed on Tuesday & Wednesday)

Dusun

Image credit: Instagram/@eatdrinkkl

Famed for its delicious cold-pressed juices, Dusun is also known for its organic food and fruit selections. Located in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, the shop offers nutritious meals that are not only delicious but wholesome. The menu boasts mouth-watering smoothie bowls, sandwiches, snacks and breakfast selections. Highlights include the Keto Enoki-Hoon Mushroom, wholemeal avo sandwich, tofu fries and avocado on toast. For snacks on the go, try their fruit chia pudding, fruit jars and smoothies.

Address: 23, Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 7, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 7 PM (closed on Thursday)

Pokok KL

Image credit: Instagram/@mzbreeze

If you can’t make it to MAHSA Avenue for Pokok KL’s hearty breakfast selections, you can head to LaLaport Bukit Bintang for a taste. Fans of Pokok will fall in love with their latest outlet for its spacious space and industrial-meets-tropical interior. Located on the rooftop garden, diners can expect a well-lit ambience from the cafe’s iconic floor-to-ceiling windows, which makes it perfect for food photography. The menu explores various western and Asian favourites comprising the Mediterranean Salmon Salad, Nasi Lemak, Avo Maverick, Acai Bowls and more. In the drinks section, diners can indulge in heavenly brews made with beans grown in Indonesia, while non-coffee lovers can enjoy refreshing juices, ice-blended drinks and more.

Address: Lalaport BBCC, Lot L4-04C, Level 4 Mitsui Shopping Park, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 am to 8pm

