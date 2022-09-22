5 new restaurants to try in Bangsar this September 2022

From relaxing cafes where you can indulge in cakes and coffee to some of the best restaurants in KL, Bangsar’s F&B scene continues to thrive in 2022.
Every weekend, diners from all over the city flock to Bangsar for a delicious brunch or to catch up with friends over a drink or dessert. Although parking might be hard to find and traffic can be troublesome, that doesn’t seem to stop people of all ages from heading over to Bangsar to dine at its many, many eateries.
The township continues to be one of the most popular places in KL, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic. It has grown from a quiet suburb to a thriving neighbourhood that offers shopping, dining, bars, recreation, and more.
While Bangsar earned a solid reputation over the years for its vibrant nightlife and bar scene, the F&B scene is not to be discounted. Despite Bangsar being relatively small, there is a variety of cuisine offered in the vicinity, from banana leaf restaurants to coffeehouses to burger joints.
The Telawi area may be a popular hotpot for bars and eateries in Bangsar, but other areas such as APW Bangsar, BSC, and Lorong Kurau have also attracted plenty of hot new restaurants and cafes over the past couple of years. With the addition of Bangsar Village I and II, Bangsar is arguably one of the most flourishing neighbourhoods in KL to visit for food, shopping, or just killing some time on the weekends.
For those who tend to visit Bangsar frequently or happen to live or work there, they’re usually always on the lookout for new places to try. As we enter the last quarter of the year, there are quite a few new restaurants and cafes that have opened up in 2022.
Here are some restaurants to try in Bangsar this September 2022:
This cosy restaurant in Bangsar that opened up in late 2021 serves authentic British food such as Fish and Chips, Sunday roasts, and pie and mash. The menu was created by Head Chef Simon Stevens from the UK, who has over 30 years of experience working in restaurants around Europe.
Operating Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11am–3pm, 5:30–10pm
Image credit: S+I Fish and Chips/Instagram
Luca by The Olive Tree Group opened its doors in February 2022 at Bangsar Shopping Centre. The stylish space includes an indoor dining room as well as alfresco dining area. The casual, all-day dining restaurant offers premium European & Northern Indian dining. Must-try dishes include Lamb Marrow Shepherd’s Pie and Bhindi Kurkuri.
Operating Hours: Daily, 11:30am to 11:30pm
Olivia Deli (non-halal) at APW Bangsar is a quirky and colourful deli shop and restaurant specializing in Southern European fare. Previously operating only at Tiffin Food Court, the owners have ventured into their own space with the establishment of Olivia Deli. Along with a variety of cold cuts and cheese, the restaurant also serves paellas, Southern European sharing plates, and sangria.
Operating Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12:30 to 11pm
Image credit: Olivia Deli/ Instagram
Dusun by OpenHouse at Bangsar Shopping Centre is the latest venture by Andrew Wong and Brian Quirk who currently have opened six establishments under the Hospitality by ACME group. Dusun offers contemporary dishes infused with Malaysian flavours, from pizzas to soups to salads in a lush and relaxing environment. The Neraka Tiger Prawn, Fire Chicken Chop, and Jicama Jungle Kerabu are some dishes to try here.
Operating Hours: Daily, 11 am to 10pm
Image credit: Dusun.asia
Specialising in ethnic Sri Lankan crab delicacies, this restaurant is a new addition to the thriving F&B scene in Bangsar Shopping Centre. The relaxed and casual restaurant offers the perfect ambiance to unwind and try their crab items, such as the Jaffna Style Crab Curry, Signature Crab Sothi, Singapore Style Chili Crab, and more. For those who don’t enjoy crab, there are also plenty of other offerings here, from fried rice to kottu to mutton dishes.
Image credit: Ceylon Crab House/Instagram