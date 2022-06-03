5 new cafes and bakeries in KL and Selangor to check out this June 2022

Looking to explore new cafes in KL this weekend?

If you’re wondering where to take your loved ones this weekend, don’t fret. We’re here to help. Cafe enthusiasts, we know you’re eager to know what’s new and where the latest spot is at the moment. With this guide on the newest cafes and bakeries in KL, you can explore delicious fusion meals and new coffee spots.

Brunch lovers can head over to Yellow Brick Road’s new relocated home at The Five, Bukit Damansara. If you’re in the mood for hearty fusion meals, head to Undisclosed Location and Rust KL. Don’t miss out on Puchong’s newest addition, Boink Bakery, for buttery baked goods. We recommend trying their croissants. For a cuppa with a serene view, be sure to add Afloat Coffee Roasters to your schedule this weekend.

5 new cafes and bakeries to visit in KL this June:

Undisclosed Location

Kicking off our guide to the best new cafes in June 2022 is Undisclosed Location. Located in Taman Rasa Sayang, PJ, the contemporary cafe combines Mexican and Asian flavours in their mains and sharing plates. The menu offers hearty favourites such as Malacca asam fish tacos, varuval chicken tacos, salted egg chicken pasta, etc. If you’re in the mood for desserts, order their Niko Neko matcha waffle and 55% dark chocolate waffle – all waffles are served with banana, caramelised almonds and ice cream. Refreshments range from coffee to fresh-pressed juice and matcha.

Address: 1, Jalan SS 4c/5, Taman Rasa Sayang, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM (Wednesday to Monday)

Boink Bakery

Established in 2020 at first selling signature pastries online, Boink Bakery is a favourite among many pastry lovers. More recently, it expanded into brick and mortar, opening its first store in May 2022 where you can expect a cosy ambience. Highlights include their buttery, flakey croissants, ciabatta and chocolate roll. Enjoy these heavenly bites with a cuppa, and you’re good to go.

Address: OP-1F-10, 2 Rio Office Park Persiaran Rio, Bandar Puteri, Bandar Kinrara, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Yellow Brick Road

Good news, Yellow Brick Road fans. The popular brunch place is reopening its doors. After six years of calling Plaza Batai their home, the cafe has relocated to The Five, Bukit Damansara. If you miss their heavenly pancakes and hearty brunch options, make it a point to visit their new spot this weekend. The menu boasts brunch favourites and mains such as pulled beef benedict, big breakfast bash, salted egg squid pasta, butter misoba, etc. Order their pancakes to share. We also recommend the Chocoholics Anonymous, Peter Pandan and Green-Eyed Monster. Discover the menu here.

Address: 5th Place @ The Five, 49, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM (daily)

Afloat Coffee Roaster

Coffee lovers, add Afloat Coffee Roasters to your list. Thanks to the chic industrial decor, the inviting space is excellent for slow afternoons with your loved ones. When the weather is right, take in the view on their balcony while indulging in their delicious sweet and savoury bagels. Before ordering, inquire about their signature coffee roasts from Guatemala to Ethiopia. If you’re not into coffee, try out their matcha and hojicha drinks.

Address: 2-15-1, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 13, Arked Esplanad, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM (daily)

Rust KL

If you’re heading to Petaling Street this weekend, drop by Rust KL Cafe & Bar. Operating out of a historic emerald green building, the cafe is excellent for lunch and dinner dates as they serve coffee by day and cocktails at night. The menu comprises western classics with a local twist. You can find unique dishes such as penne pasta served with Malaccan asam pedas sauce and saffron risotto in a masak merah sauce.

Address: 15, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Wednesday to Monday)

Hero and featured image credit: Unsplash/Rezha Ramadan

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL