The best restaurants in KL for New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year Brunch

Still haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve dinner or New Year’s day brunch in KL?

The final day of 2021 is going to be extra hectic. No thanks to the perpetually crawling traffic in KL every Friday, now there’s a triple whammy with New Year’s Eve falling on the same evening and the likelihood of an almighty downpour sending the city into a gargantuan gridlock.

It is inevitable that a dine-out experience will entail plenty of grievances directed towards vehicular congestion plaguing the city’s thoroughfares. Looking at the bright side, however, there is at least some form of worthwhile celebration this year.

The previous New Year’s Eve in KL was a whimper as social distancing was viciously enforced. There was the rather eerie absence of fireworks typically illuminated the night skies at the turn of the year.



2022 is bound to be different, right? Let’s lace our fingers together and pray piously while we revel in fine food, fizzy drinks and convivial company.

Here are some of the best restaurants in KL for a delicious New Year’s Eve dinner or New Year’s brunch:

Quan’s Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Quan’s Kitchen New Year’s Eve Bright Lights Big City promises a bubbly time in KL this New Year’s Eve with a curated outdoor dining experience for two. The exclusive dinner features your own seafood and caviar selection, set meals and a bottle of G.H. Mumm champagne underneath the imposing Merdeka 118.

31 December 2021, priced at RM788, 7pm onwards, limited tables

For a more budget-friendly alternative, you can make a beeline for the buffet. The East-meets-West spread includes Beef Wellington and the hotel’s signature Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey on the carving station alongside Seafood on Ice, Saffron Seafood Stew, Lingonberry Braised Short Ribs, a Gourmet Hot Dog station, the ever-popular Laksa and Yong Tau Foo.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet with live band, 31 December 2021, 7pm-11pm, priced at RM168

New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet, 1 January 2022, 12pm-3pm, priced at RM158

WhatsApp to 012-507 3327 for reservation

The Courtyard, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Festive offerings roll on from Christmas to the New Year at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur. It is not only the roast as the hotel is also offering the toast for an extra couple of hundreds. Expect a scrumptious buffet spread with fresh seafood, hot meals and overflowing dessert carts.

Available 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, 6pm-10pm, RM168+ per adult and RM84+ per child

Add on RM250+ for free flow Champagne, RM180+ for free flow Wine and Beer and RM75+ for free flow non-alcoholic beverages

Meanwhile, similar offerings will also be made available for New Year’s Day brunch, 1 January 2022, 12pm-3pm

Call 03-2117 2888 to reserve

Horizon Grill, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

The grill at Horizon Grill will be working overtime for New Year. The restaurant is presenting a profusion of ethereal produce to bid farewell to 2021. On the menu are Kaluga Caviar, Tuna Toro Tartare, Santa Maria Grilled Kyushu Tenderloin and Pan Roasted Turbot.

The set dinner is available 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, 6pm-11pm

For RM888+ per person, you are privy to free flow non-alcoholic beverages. Upgrade to RM1,288+ per person for free-flow Champagne and RM1,488+ per person for the private dining room package (for a minimum of 4)

Meanwhile, Horizon Grill’s carving trolley will be making rounds during New Year’s Day brunch, 12pm-3pm, 1 January 2022.

Priced at RM188+ per adult and RM75+ per child or senior citizen. Add-ons include RM250+ for free-flow Champagne and RM75+ for free-flow non-alcoholic beverages

Call 03-2113 1888 to reserve

ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery, The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Ring in 2022 with a curated New Year’s Eve dining experience at ATAS. The 7-course menu is available on 31 December 2021 where guests will indulge in delectable dishes conceptualised by Chef Tyson Gee. They include Crisp Tartlette with Smoke Crème Fraiche and Salmon Caviar, Scallop with Cauliflower and Black Truffles, Cod Fish with Green Papaya and Wagyu with Yuzu Kosho.

Priced at RM588+ per person, 7pm onwards

Call 03-2778 088 to reserve

Vasco’s, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

If you are so unfortunate to have missed out on Vasco’s festive buffet where fresh seafood is plentiful, you can still experience it before Hilton puts a halt to it. Look forward to delicacies such as Honey Glazed Spice Brined Roast Turkey, Spring Lamb Shoulder Braised in Moroccan Spices, Turkey Roulade with Sage Stuffing, Australian Prime Rib Slow Roasted with Mustard Jus, served Yorkshire Pudding and Confit Duck Leg with Raisin Red Cabbage.

31 December 2021, 6:30pm-10:30pm, RM258 nett per adult, RM128 nett per child (5 to 11 years old)

Reserve now

The Library, The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

Usher in 2022 with a gourmet dinner meticulously prepared by Chef Wai. The 4-course contemporary dining experience is composed of gourmet ingredients sourced from all corners of the world to pair best with Royal Salute.

Available New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 31 December 2021-1 January 2022, 6.30pm-10.30pm

Priced at RM450 per person, add RM150 for Royal Salute 21-year-old flight pairing

WhatsApp to 018-929 2174 to reserve

Shook! The Starhill Dining

Traditional Christmas milk cocktail – Eggnog with cinnamon, served in two glasses on festive wooden table. Selective focus with copy space

Choices are aplenty at Shook! But there’s one we are particularly keen on. It’s both the New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch. And because they will serve up some tantalising fare independent of each other, there’s all the more reason to book for both sessions.

New Year’s Eve 5-course dinner is available 31 December 2021, 7pm onwards, priced at RM220 per adult and RM110 per child

New Year’s Day brunch featuring house-made eggnog is available 1 January 2022, 11.30am-2.30pm, priced at RM118 per adult and RM59 per child

WhatsApp to 018-929 8060 to reserve

Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

Located next to the Petronas Twin Towers, Mandarin Oriental commands the front row spectacle of minutes-long fireworks ceremoniously set off to usher in the New Year. Before that happens though, you can ease your hunger at the various F&B establishments in the hotel.

Grand New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner @ Mosaic, Lounge on the Park and Diamond Ballroom

7pm-10.30pm, RM488+ per person

New Year’s Eve Dinner @ Mandarin Grill

Special 6-course dinner menu

7pm-10.30pm, RM688+ per person, add on RM198+ for wine pairing

New Year’s Eve Dinner @ Lai Po Heen

6-course dinner menu

6pm-10.30pm, RM428+ per person

New Year’s Day Brunch @ Mosaic and Lounge on the Park

1 January 2022, 12.30pm-3.30pm, RM228+ per person, or RM328+ with free flow of Prosecco

Call 03-2330 8798 to reserve

Aqua Restaurant & Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

Bask in the glorious sight of the majestic Petronas Twin Towers and the ensuing fireworks when the clock ticks past midnight. Elevate the experience with fine bubbles and secure a whole cabana to yourself and loved ones. A butler is on standby to indulge your every need. Not forgetting a DJ will be owning the set from 10pm onwards so you can symbolically dance the night away.

New Year’s Eve Buffet Under the Stars, 7pm-10.30pm, RM688+ per person

10pm onwards, entrance priced at RM120+ with a glass of Taittinger Champagne

Cocktail table for 4 standing guests, priced at RM1,200+, inclusive of 2 bottles of Taittinger Champagne or spirits, and gourmet snacks

Cocktail table for 4 seated guests priced at RM1,800+, inclusive of 2 bottles of Taittinger Champagne or spirits, and gourmet snacks

Lounge seating for 6 to 8 guests, priced at RM3,888+, inclusive of 4 bottles of Taittinger Champagne or spirits, and gourmet snacks

VIP seating for 8 guests priced at RM6,888+, inclusive of Mandarin Oriental Delicacies Buffet served by a dedicated butler and 2 bottles of Taittinger Champagne

Call 03-2330 8798 to reserve

The Chow Kit Kitchen, The Chow Kit – An Ormond Hotel

On New Year’s Eve, The Chow Kit Kitchen transforms its seasonable menu into a festive spread featuring pan-seared foie gras paired with caramelised pineapple slices drizzled with kelulut honey balsamic dressing to start, followed by the comforting oxtail soup or seasonal pea soup to delight your senses.

The mains include the Sous Vide Short Ribs, Salt Baked Senangin along with an additional choice of slow roasted lamb roulade served with rosemary jus and mint sauce and finally, a decadent chocolate tart to end the meal.

The Festive Menu (31 December 2021) is priced at RM200 per pax, available at The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar or at Private @ The Chow Kit.

Call 03-2778 6688 to reserve

Main image credit: The Library, The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur.

All other images for New Year’s Eve dinner by respective restaurants unless stated otherwise.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.