Restaurants in KL that are perfect for Mother’s Day hi-tea this year

Looking for the best restaurants for Mother’s Day in KL in 2022?

Mother’s Day 2022 is just mere weeks away, falling on Sunday, 8th May. Have you booked a special afternoon tea to celebrate your mother yet?

Mothers deserve the best. Often, they sacrifice their own happiness and comfort to ensure that their children get the very best. We should celebrate them every day and not just one day out of the year, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go all out this Mother’s Day 2022.

This year, why not treat your amazing mama to an indulgent afternoon tea with pastries, cakes, scones, and more? With dining out being vastly restricted for the last couple of years, it’s the perfect occasion to spend some quality time outside the house with your beloved mother or grandmother. If you’re a mother yourself, take a break from the household duties and opt for a decadent Mother’s Day celebration with your loved ones in KL this year.

Treat the amazing mothers in your life to something special this year with our round-up of the most gorgeous and decadent restaurants for afternoon tea this Mother’s Day 2022 in KL. Take your pick and make sure you book quickly before all the tables are gone.

Best restaurants for Mother’s Day 2022 afternoon tea in KL:

Barbie™ Café, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

If you and your mum have fond memories of buying and playing with Barbie dolls in your childhood, this is a great choice for a chic and fun-filled afternoon tea this Mother’s Day. Or, if you’re a mother yourself, spend some quality time with your kids or daughter at the Barbie™ Café at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, where you can check out iconic dolls and take pictures of the Barbie-inspired furniture and decor.

The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea features savoury and sweet treats such as Atlantic Smoked Salmon Mousse, Beetroot Bun, Poached Boston Lobster, Siew Mai, New York Cheesecake, Cameron Highland Brinchang Strawberry Mousse and more.

Find out more and book a table on the website.

The Orchid Conservatory, The Majestic Kuala Lumpur

This beautiful tea room filled with stunning fresh orchids has always been a favourite among KL-ites for afternoon tea. This Mother’s Day, treat yourself and your mother to a sweet and savoury feast of finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and a selection of decadent sweet treats. The afternoon tea set at the Orchid Conservatory is priced at RM138++ per person. For reservations, please WhatsApp at +60 14 647 1060.

The Drawing Room, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

Take your mother out for a treat at the swanky St. Regis Kuala Lumpur this year and try their latest Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the Astor’s summer home – Beechwood Mansion, the epicentre of the Gilded Age summer festivities, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Afternoon Tea pays homage to Mrs Astor’s endless summer parties held at the sprawling gardens of the estate.

The new Afternoon Tea menu features delicate desserts reminiscent of those summer parties with Wildflower, Vanilla Peach and Citrus Daisy, as well as free-flowing canapés of the freshest ingredients.

For reservations & enquiries, email [email protected], call +6012 2801303 or click on the link in the bio.

Lounge on the Park, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

If everything is fully booked on Mother’s Day, don’t despair as Lounge on the Park at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur offers afternoon tea all year round. Smack in the heart of the city centre, with floor to ceiling glass windows and plush sofas scattered with cushions, Lounge on the Park showcases a seductive mix of Chinese heritage and classic style. You can opt to sit on the outdoor terrace that offers views of the verdant KLCC Park, while a resident pianist serenades guests during the afternoon.

The menu features 15 premium teas as well as cocktails, juices and coffees, and a range of à la carte dishes and desserts. Please contact Lounge on the Park to find out the current Afternoon Tea theme.

Call +603-2330 8798 for more information.

The Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur

Another fine establishment for afternoon tea in KL is The Lobby Lounge at the sophisticated Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur. An elegant and refined space ideal for a leisurely afternoon, The Lobby Lounge offers a quintessential Afternoon Tea experience, where decadent delicacies and fine teas are served while being serenaded by live music. Choose from two afternoon tea selections which include the Champagne Afternoon Tea and the Traditional English Afternoon Tea.

If you prefer enjoying high tea at home or wish to send someone a gift this Mother’s day, you can also opt for The Ritz-Carlton Afternoon Tea Box complete with our Afternoon Tea favourites – scones, finely-made finger sandwiches, quiches and delectable cakes.

Visit the website for more information.

Altitude, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Yet another elegant choice for afternoon tea is Altitude at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. Located on Level 53, you can revel in delectable sweet and savoury treats here, paired with premium coffee and tea. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample natural sunlight and magnificent city views for stunning photos and a memorable afternoon tea experience.

Call +60 3 2113 1823 for reservations.

Maristar

The latest dining concept by The Marini’s Group, Maristar is located at The Starhill, Bukit Bintang. The contemporary and sophisticated space offers plush lounge sofas and chic bar tables and chairs for a classy afternoon tea. The restaurant/lounge offers a decadent afternoon tea menu that will allow you and your family to enjoy fine pastries and sip on Prosecco or tea from the Haute Tea set.

Visit the website to make a reservation.

Hero image credit: Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

Featured image credit: Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash