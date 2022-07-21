Seasonal menus and exciting dining events to check out this July/August 2022

From now until August, there are some exciting dining events and seasonal menu offerings happening around KL.

From nutritional new menus to the latest dishes to fulfill your cravings, bookmark our page to enjoy this month’s offerings for new dining events and menus to try in July / August 2022. Bring some friends along to enjoy these dining experiences and events in KL that you won’t soon forget.

New menus and dining events in KL to try in July / August 2022:

Dine with Brandon Rodrigues with Thursday Supper Club at Tiffin at the Yard

Get ready for a gastronomical journey at Tiffin at the Yard as Thursday Supper Club returns with Chef Brandon Rodrigues. As a private dining chef, Brandon has amassed unique experiences under his belt by sharing his skills at Asia’s finest restaurants, such as KL city’s very own Nadodi and Singapore’s Odette. Available for one night only, the Thursday Supper Club dining event takes place on 21 July 2022 with limited slots. You will experience a wholesome five-course meal with Portuguese, Indian and Malaysian influences. The menu features hearty creations such as Hokkaido scallops with spiced corn espuma, chicken masala taco with brown garlic aioli, Portuguese-style baked fish served with spiced prawn paste and pickled ginger flower, and so much more. For dessert, he will serve a yoghurt cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries, granita, ice cream, and beyond. Add on RM88 for a curated wine pairing to go with your meal.

The Thursday Supper Club with Brandon Rodrigues is priced at RM180 per person. Book your slot here.

Address: Sentul Depot, Jalan Strachan, Sentul West, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Heal-tea at Oh Cha Matcha





Oh Cha Matcha unveils an exciting new menu that’s equally delicious, healthy yet hearty. Famed for its sugar-free and dairy-free artisanal matcha, the cafe’s all-day dining menu is worth exploring too. Available now till 7 August 2022, the nutritional menu based on matcha and green tea is curated for everyone to enjoy. For vegans, go ahead and explore the raw vegan zucchini carrot pasta with pesto.

If you want to enjoy a keto-friendly meal, order the eggs benedict. Each plate includes soft-boiled eggs with a side of beef bacon, spinach, cauliflower puree with basil oil and matcha hollandaise.

For a unique dining experience, the eatery embraces the ochazuke, a Japanese food tradition where steamed rice and savoury ingredients are steeped in green tea. We suggest trying the steamed Japanese rice with roasted and puffed Japanese brown rice, salmon sashimi, and hot green tea kombu dashi. If you’re not craving rice, try the matcha soba noodle with salmon sashimi, tempura shrimp, mushroom and kombu dashi.

Not forgetting the sweet lovers, the menu also includes keto french toast with vanilla ice cream served with fresh berries and maple syrup – keto matcha vanilla ice cream is available too. For a slice of the Japanese classics, the matcha red bean and vanilla ice cream is worth adding to your wishlist. In the drinks department, opt for the summertime matcha pina colada.

Address: 130, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10AM – 8PM (daily)

Contact: 03-7732-0397

Common Man Coffee Roasters adds new nourishing dishes to its menu.















Heading to Taman Tun Dr Ismail? Drop by Common Man Coffee Roasters for a bite of their latest additions on the menu. For light bites, we recommend ordering the Common Man Caesar salad. The hearty bowl consists of crispy baby Romaine lettuce with charred Brussel sprouts. For flavour, the salad includes silky stracciatella cheese, grilled chicken breast, sourdough crumbs and its special homemade dressing whipped with aged parmesan cheese. For avocado lovers, try the Umami mushroom avocado toast to kickstart your mornings. Served with homemade toasted sourdough focaccia, the creaminess from the mashed avocado goes hand-in-hand with sauteed wild mushrooms and house-made teriyaki-inspired sauce. Ideal for sharing, the delicious smashed burger was a highlight thanks to its juicy ground beef patties, buttery brioche buns and unique beetroot barbeque sauce. Each serving includes a side of herbed fries. Other highlights include the Common Man fluffy pancakes, Turkish Common Man breakfast, chilli chicken, beef cheek eggs benedict and the Common Man full breakfast.

Address: A-G-1 New Podium, Plaza Vads No.1 Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad, 60000 KL

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM, Monday to Friday. 8 AM – 6 PM, Saturday to Sunday (last orders at 5:30 pm).

Contact: 03-7731 7095

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s Shang Palace appoints a new Executive Chef along with new offerings.





Chef Terence Foong has been appointed the new Chinese Executive Chef for Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s Shang Palace. The executive chef brings 37 years of experience specialising in traditional Cantonese cuisine. Bringing new dishes to the table, Chef Terrence will be introducing his signature dishes at Shang Palace, from appetisers to mains. Ideal for family gatherings and intimate business meals, Shang Palace, is the place to be for authentic Cantonese cuisine. If you’re planning to dine with your loved ones, keep a look out for the Shang Palace classic trio combination comprising lobster and seafood with truffle, stuffed prawn pastes with fish maw and crabmeat and lastly, grilled foie gras with honey sauce. Apart from that, you can look forward to the signature dishes such as wok-fried lobster claw with fragrant garlic and shallot, poached grouper fish in special soya sauce and the pan-fried lamb cutlet served with chef’s special sauce.

Address: 11, Jln Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30AM – 2.30PM. 6PM – 10PM. (daily)

Contact: 03-2074 3904

