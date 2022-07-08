The best afternoon tea experiences in KL this July 2022

Fancy a decadent afternoon tea experience in KL’s finest hotels and restaurants in July 2022?

These days, spending a few hours of your time unwinding over tea and sweets is classified as an activity everyone craves for. There’s something quintessential about planning an afternoon tea with your loved ones. Besides exploring the unique curated menu, the occasion makes a perfect excuse to dress up.

Explore an exquisite selection of Japanese-infused savoury and sweet treats by ordering Altitude’s afternoon tea. If your afternoons could do with a side of Malaysian delicacies, make a reservation at The Courtyard in Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Since it’s always sunny in Malaysia, go ahead and embrace the summertime vibe at W Kuala Lumpur and Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur for a special afternoon tea. Curious about more? Bookmark this page and stay tuned for updates.

Here is a guide to the best afternoon tea spots in KL this July 2022:

Hyde Park at Lounge on the Park at Mandarin Oriental

Priced at RM178 per person, the Hyde Park at Lounge on the Park in Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur is worth checking out. The delightful afternoon tea experience includes recipes from the hotel’s very own London location in Hyde Park. From 1 June to 31 August, guests can indulge in delicious treats comprising chocolate feuilletine crunch Abbey Bear, brownie’s orange bag, whopper cherry chocolate, banana banoffee and more. Apart from that, the classics such as sandwiches and scones with homemade orange jam, strawberry rose jam and clotted cream are available to enjoy.

Hyde Park at Lounge on the Park is available from 2.30 PM to 6 PM on Mondays to Sundays and 3 PM to 6 PM on Sundays.

For reservations, contact +603-2330-8798 or e-mail mokul-fb@mohg.com.

Address: Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

The Hiru-Tea by Finch at The Westin Kuala Lumpur

Get ready to explore a unique Japanese high tea experience at Finch KL. Priced from RM138, The Hiru-Tea menu includes hearty salmon ball nigiri, yawara Kani maki, Chuka hotate, Chuka wakame and mini salmon, maguro and white fish tarts. Ideal for two, the afternoon tea set is available from 12 PM to 6 PM daily. However, if you’re craving more, be sure to order the restaurant’s latest offerings from the Japanese menu. Highlights include the foie gras anago maki (RM75), tsurai aburi salmon maki (RM45) and the Tokyo hamachi carpaccio (RM85).

For more info, contact +6010-308-0888.

Address: Lower Ground, Level 1 & 2, The Westin Kuala Lumpur, 199, Jln Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Altitude x Ebinsu at Banyan Tree





Prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Carlos Valente and Japanese Chef de Cuisine Ricky Kamiishi, Altitude’s afternoon tea is set to take diners on a flavourful adventure. Priced at RM188 nett per person, the afternoon tea set is available daily, from 3 PM to 5 PM. Dedicated to the dessert lovers, you can indulge in sakura pearl roll, matcha raspberry, strawberry tart, strawberry chocolate canapes and sesame bites. Savouries include Kurage Kyuri, Unagi Kyuri, Tori Nanban, Kani Mayo Salad, Tamagoyaki, Aburi Salmon Maki, and more are available too. Apart from that, delicious classic and matcha scones are included with clotted cream and house-made jam to seal the deal.

For reservations, contact 03-2113-1823 or visit the website.

Address: 2, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

The Courtyard Afternoon Tea at Pavilion Hotel







Located in the heart of KL, The Courtyard offers a dreamy afternoon getaway at the alfresco court. The classical garden-themed afternoon menu offers various sweet and savoury bites such as chicken curry & mayo bread platter, ‘cucur udang’ with sweet coriander chilli sauce, steamed ‘siew mai’, assorted Malaysian kuih, chocolate strawberry crunch and more. Priced at RM60 nett per person, the afternoon tea set is available daily from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Be sure to book ahead before dropping by.

For reservations, contact 03-2117-2821 or email thecourtyard-pavilionhotel@banyantree.com.

Address: 170, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Sweet Summer Afternoon Tea at W KL

Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea at the Woobar, W Kuala Lumpur by ordering the Sweet Summer Afternoon Tea. Priced at RM138 nett per person, the hi-tea includes savoury favourites such as mud crab arancini, sri rancha aioli, honey balsamic ricotta puff, lobster roll and more. In the sweets department, indulge in vanilla dome sable, matcha yuzu cheese sphere, etc. Complete the experience by trying their amazing Mango ginger flower scone and Nutella scone with clotted cream and apricot jam.

For reservations, contact 03-2786-8888 or email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com.

Address: 121, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

‘Au Soleil Summer Solstice’ Afternoon Tea at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur

Head to Latitude 03, Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, for a fun-filled afternoon. Available from 1 June to 31 July 2022, the afternoon tea is curated to perfection with delectable bites. Highlights include a smoked salmon bagel with cream cheese, Ferrero rocher chocolate cake, strawberries and vanilla scones, pan-seared parmesan scallop and more. Opt for either illy coffee or Harney & Sons tea to complete your day.

For reservations, contact 012-215-8782 and 03-2263-7888 or email dining.reservation@lemeridien.com.

Address: 2, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

New Yorker Afternoon Tea at The Alchemy

Pamper your best friend with an exquisite New Yorker afternoon tea by making a reservation between 3 PM and 6 PM at The Alchemy, Starhill Dining. If you’re missing New York’s beautiful summer, then you’re going to love this afternoon tea curation. Inspired by the unique flavours of the Big Apple, the afternoon tea menu offers a plethora of options from savouries, sandwiches and desserts. You’re spoiled for choices.

For reservations, WhatsApp here.

Address: The Starhill, 181, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

All images are credited to the respective brands. Hero & featured image credit: Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur