Where to have the best afternoon tea experiences in KL for June and July 2022

Fancy a splendid afternoon tea in KL with delicious savouries and sweets?

These days, spending a few hours of your time unwinding over tea and delicate treats are classified as an activity everyone craves for. There’s something quintessential about planning an afternoon tea with your friends or family. Besides exploring the unique curated menu, the occasion makes a perfect excuse to dress up and take new photos for the ‘gram.

Explore an exquisite selection of Japanese-infused savoury and sweet treats by ordering Altitude’s afternoon tea. If your afternoons could do with a side of Malaysian delicacies, make a reservation at The Courtyard in Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Since it’s always sunny in Malaysia, go ahead and embrace the summertime vibe at W Kuala Lumpur and Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur for a special afternoon tea.

A guide to the best afternoon tea spots in KL throughout June and July 2022:

Altitude x Ebinsu at Banyan Tree





Prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Carlos Valente and Japanese Chef de Cuisine Ricky Kamiishi, Altitude’s afternoon tea is set to take diners on a flavourful adventure. Priced at RM188 nett per person, the afternoon tea set is available daily, from 3 PM to 5 PM. Dedicated to the dessert lovers, you can indulge in sakura pearl roll, matcha raspberry, strawberry tart, strawberry chocolate canapes, and sesame bites. Savouries include Kurage Kyuri, Unagi Kyuri, Tori Nanban, Kani Mayo Salad, Tamagoyaki, Aburi Salmon Maki, and more are available too. Apart from that, delicious classic and matcha scones are included with clotted cream and house-made jam to seal the deal.

For reservations, contact 03-2113-1823 or visit the website.

The Courtyard Afternoon Tea at Pavilion Hotel







Located in the heart of KL, The Courtyard offers a dreamy afternoon getaway at the alfresco court. The classical garden-themed afternoon menu offers various sweet and savoury bites such as chicken curry & mayo bread platter, ‘cucur udang’ with sweet coriander chilli sauce, steamed ‘siew mai’, assorted Malaysian kuih, chocolate strawberry crunch and more. Priced at RM60 nett per person, the afternoon tea set is available daily from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Be sure to book ahead before dropping by.

For reservations, contact 03-2117-2821 or email thecourtyard-pavilionhotel@banyantree.com.

Sweet Summer Afternoon Tea at W KL

Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea at the Woobar, W Kuala Lumpur by ordering the Sweet Summer Afternoon Tea. Priced at RM138 nett per person, the hi-tea includes savoury favourites such as mud crab arancini, sri rancha aioli, honey balsamic ricotta puff, lobster roll and more. In the sweets department, indulge in vanilla dome sable, matcha yuzu cheese sphere, etc. Complete the experience by trying their amazing Mango ginger flower scone and Nutella scone with clotted cream and apricot jam.

For reservations, contact 03-2786-8888 or email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com.

‘Au Soleil Summer Solstice’ Afternoon Tea at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur

Head to Latitude 03, Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, for a fun-filled afternoon. Available from 1 June to 31 July 2022, the afternoon tea is curated to perfection with delectable bites. Highlights include a smoked salmon bagel with cream cheese, Ferrero rocher chocolate cake, strawberries and vanilla scones, pan-seared parmesan scallop and more. Opt for either illy coffee or Harney & Sons tea to complete your day.

For reservations, contact 012-215-8782 and 03-2263-7888 or email dining.reservation@lemeridien.com.

New Yorker Afternoon Tea at The Alchemy

Pamper your best friend with an exquisite New Yorker afternoon tea by making a reservation between 3 PM and 6 PM at The Alchemy, Starhill Dining. If you’re missing New York’s beautiful summer, then you’re going to love this afternoon tea curation. Inspired by the unique flavours of the Big Apple, the afternoon tea menu offers a plethora of options from savouries, sandwiches and desserts. You’re literally spoiled for choices.

For reservations, WhatsApp here.

