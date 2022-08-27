The best fine dining restaurants along the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok

If you’re visiting Bangkok soon with a loved one, you must visit the romantic restaurants along the Chao Phraya river.

A romantic dinner for two, or a heart-warming family meal for many, these riverside restaurants in Bangkok are perfect for all occasions.

Often times, it’s not only the food that makes up linger longer when we’re dining at a restaurant. Many times, it is the magical atmosphere. In Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River takes the important role of being a mode of transportation, but is also a beautiful backdrop to witness the seasons and enjoy a meal in a tranquil atmosphere.

This calming effect has attracted a number of fine dining restaurants to settle riverside, too. Suitable for so many kinds of celebrations, these are some of the must-visit fine dining riverside restaurants in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Blue by Alain Ducasse; featured image credit: Sala Rattanakosin Eatery and Bar]

The best must-visit fine dining riverside restaurants in Bangkok







Overlooking Bangkok city’s stunning Chao Phraya River and skyline, Blue by Alain Ducasse is a Michelin-starred contemporary French restaurant created by the world-renowned Chef Alain Ducasse. In addition to an inspired menu, the restaurant also offers a serene and vibrant atmosphere in both the Lounge and Dining areas. Enjoy a small treat in the Lounge by day and move to the Dining area in the evening for the ultimate Blue experience.

Blue by Alain Ducasse is located on the 1st floor of ICONSIAM. It opens from Thursday to Sunday from 12pm-10pm.







Little needs to be said about the one and only outpost in Thailand by Chef Mauro Colagreco. Côte presents its reinterpreted version of French and Italian riviera recipes in this jaw-dropping venue beside the river, an intrinsic symbol that connects riviera dining with the city. Since the menu changes with the seasons to honour seasonal ingredients, Côte will always have some delicious surprises every time you pay them a visit. That, and a beautiful view of the river just outside.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco is situated inside Capella Bangkok. It opens from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm-2pm and 6pm-10pm.







Transporting diners to Lake Como, Riva del Fiume Ristorante exudes serene natural charms all around its open kitchen and contemporary interior. Located within the Four Seasons Hotel, the restaurant serves authentic Italian dishes imagined by Executive Chef Andrea Accordi, and accentuated by a breezy Italian ambience on the veranda for al fresco dining. If you aspire to create a five-star dish of your own, the small grocery area at its entrance also features notable imported olive oils, pasta, cheeses, wines, and herbs for you to bring home.

Riva del Fiume Ristorante is located in the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. It opens from 6.30am-10.30am, 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.







Sala Rattanakosin offers an elegant Thai dining experience amid a mystical ambience with the views of Wat Arun and the Chao Phraya River. Begin your experience at dusk with a colourful cocktail at the rooftop bar, before continuing inside to find a generous selection of Thai and western delicacies, such as Giant Ayutthaya River Prawn, Twice-Cooked Crispy Pork Belly, Krathong Thong Lab Moo, and more.

Sala Rattanakosin Eatery and Bar opens daily from 7am-10.30am, 11am-4.30pm and 5.30pm-10.30pm.