The Michelin Guide finally makes its debut in Malaysia

Top Malaysian restaurants will soon be up for nomination in the prestigious Michelin Guide, after a long wait.

After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, The Michelin Guide is finally arriving in Malaysia in December 2022. The first Michelin Guide will feature two Malaysian cities — Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two food capitals that have fascinated locals and visitors from all over the world with their amazing varieties of culinary and dining experiences.

The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023 it set to recognise and honour the best talents in the industry, along with the muscles behind the creative cooking ethos that is unique to Malaysia. It is about the best places to eat, and food that is close to our hearts, and well-knitted to our culture.

The Michelin Guide finally comes to Malaysia. Image credit: Michelin 2022

The history behind The Michelin Guide?

The Michelin Guide comprises a series of guidebooks that have been published by the French type company Michelin since 1900. Over a century long, the guide serves as a beacon to the dining industry with its coveted Michelin stars, awarded to selected establishments for excellence in culinary based on five criteria — quality of ingredients, harmony of flavours, cooking techniques, and consistency both over time and across the menu, as well as the personality of the chef expressed on the plate.

Are we expecting a nasi lemak stall in the Michelin Guide? (Image: Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa)

It is also dedicated to foster a culture of travel and conceiving unforgettable experiences accessible to all diners on all scales. Rest assured, like The Michelin Guides in neighbouring countries like Singapore and Bangkok, the guide is said to feature both fine and casual dining establishments, as well as possibly street food stalls — we won’t be surprised to find a certain char koay teow stall in Penang on the list (just sayin’).

The Michelin Guide team has also scoured through the many food places — while respecting the local food culture and heritage — to come out with a list that encourages people to explore the culinary gems in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

George Town, Penang, is a major food capital in Malaysia. (Wan San Yip on Unsplash)

“Kuala Lumpur and Penang have their own unique characteristics which benefit a variety of diners locally and abroad. Kuala Lumpur, the country’s economic and business hub is a fast-moving city flocked with sizable venues, independent restaurants and new inspirations for gastronomy,” shares Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide.

She adds: “Penang, with its strong Peranakan influence, is a gastronomic hotbed of small-scale restaurants and street food that embodies Malaysia’s distinctive street side dining culture.”

Who will be featured in Malaysia’s Michelin Guide?

While we aren’t yet too sure who will be on the full selection, we are picking up keywords and it rhymes with Peranakan and independent restaurants (hint hint). It’s just a matter of time before the full list is announced in a dedicated event in December 2022.

Who’d be your top guesses?

Stay tuned for the official reveal of The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023, to be unveiled in December 2022.

Featured and hero image credit: Faiz Dila/Pixabay

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur