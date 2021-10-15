The Royale Salute x Nadodi pairing is a regal feast not to be missed

What happens when one of the most esteemed whisky brands of today pairs up with one of Asia’s Best Restaurants? Enter Royal Salute and Nadodi, a regal experience that’s worthy of all the hype.

A unique sensorial experience inviting guests to discover new ways of tasting whisky, The Elevated Experience at Nadodi is a curated fine dining menu of seven courses that brings the best of Royal Salute’s precious nectars to the forefront. Encounter tastings of their finest blends that begin where others end, at 21 years, whilst celebrating the beautiful complexity of Nadodi’s refined South Indian cuisine that is enhanced and wonderfully experienced through the distinguished whiskies.

As one of the first to experience this beautiful pairing, the first course arriving in a highball glass is undoubtedly a cocktail. Crafted by award-winning mixologist Akshar Chalwadi, the Head of Beverage Programme at Nadodi, The Royal Ginger is a marriage of flavours with Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Signature Blend as its base, topped up with fascinating ingredients like sour ginger, cinnamon, cloves, clarified green apples and effervescence, for a refreshing burst of flavour that effectively prepped us for the appetisers.

Our culinary journey begins with the Nadodi Trio – the actual first course – where bite-sized Masala Thosai, Avial Sphere and an Avocado Taco, the latter created with spinach, delighted the senses with each of its unique flavour offerings from spicy, sweet-sour to richly savoury.

The third course was rather a surprise to us as on paper, the amalgamation of unassuming ingredients and flavours got us intrigued. With fresh lobster laid on a hearty clams and cashew curry, black garlic, red pepper and truffle, we just weren’t sure what to expect of this unusual mix, but safe to say that upon the first bite, the freshly grated truffle and juicy lobster enhanced by the flavours of the curry made this dish truly standout for its inventiveness. Washed down with the Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Signature Blend, the smokiness of the curry and subtle spice becomes so much more pronounced.

The Pickled Lamb might make one wonder if this is a unique take of the Indian-style acar, but we were delighted to taste the most tender of lambs we ever had the pleasure of putting in our mouths. Practically melting with flavours and garnished with beluga lentils and highland pumpkin puree made it the best accompaniment to the Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Malts Blend. The richness and sweetness of the whisky, with hints of apricots, creamy vanilla and banana crème brûlée was rounded off with a touch of spicy clove boiled sweets that had us begging for more. Hats off to the masterful Chef de Cuisine, Sricharan Venkatesh for this brilliant creation.

Next to experience was the WAG-You!!!. Using an impressive A5 grade omi beef, spiced papaya, morels and foie gras, the delightful protein rich dish was cooked to perfection, and when once again paired with the Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Malts Blend, giving us a warm rush of rustic flavours and satisfaction in our bellies.

Of course, no Nadodi experience is complete without their signature dish, and leading up to this our Chef Sricharan explains, that the Nadodi Country Chicken Biryani is made in true South Indian fashion and strays away from using the typical basmati rice commonly used in biryani. Upon our first bite, we fell in love with the flavours and we understood why it was saved for last. The hearty meal not only rounds up the courses, but also filled us up right at the perfect time of the dining experience.

Luckily for us, the myth of the ‘dessert stomach’ being a completely different one managed to let us experience the final course without fuss nor hassle. The much raved about Royal Salute 21 Years Old The Lost Blend is only available at Nadodi, the only place in Malaysia that carries the rare whisky and it made us feel truly special to be able to try it as part of the menu’s offering. Paired with salted caramel ice cream, The Lost Blend teamuan cremeux, mixed berries jam and hazelnut soil, we found that the blend’s aromatic smoky peat provided a perfect finish to the sweet experience. Hints of juicy sweet pears, fresh hazelnuts and charred orange rind of the whisky complemented the chocolate-based dessert to perfection.

With the unique characteristics of Royale Salute’s offerings and the wonderfully crafted South Indian flavours of Nadodi, we are honestly finding it hard to imagine another perfect pairing of whisky and food that works as well as The Elevated Experience did, providing a decadent feast of an experience that’s a must try for all great whisky and food aficionados.

The Royal Salute x Nadodi: The Elevated Experience 7 course menu is now available for dine-ins at RM930++ per pax at Nadodi restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. For bookings or enquiries, contact: +60 17390 0792