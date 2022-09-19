3 upscale restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs in Malaysia

There are some special occasions where your usual haunts just won’t cut it. For a culinary experience that will impress your date or dining crew, check out these top restaurants in Malaysia that are run by celebrity chefs.

These chefs have gained international recognition over the years for their culinary expertise, sheer passion for the job, and charismatic personalities. After all, how many times have we watched a cooking show by a celebrity chef, intrigued by their techniques and creative dishes, and thought to yourselves, “I wish I could try that”?

Well now you can, with a visit to these restaurants helmed and founded by celebrity chefs. The menus here have been carefully curated to provide patrons with the best of what the chefs have to offer. While they aren’t exactly cooking it themselves, be assured that these top chefs have trained their team well enough to execute their famous dishes to perfection.

From Chef Wan’s legendary curry laksa to Gordon Ramsay’s beef wellington, these restaurants won’t disappoint. For foodies, these culinary offerings will serve you with amazing memories for years to come, not to mention bragging rights. Some have a long waiting period as reservations are booked up for months, so make sure you plan well in advance if you’re planning to visit these celebrity chef restaurants in Malaysia.

Bon Appetit!

3 restaurants by celebrity chefs in Malaysia that you must try at least once:

De’Wan 1958 by Chef Wan

Many of us grew up watching the famous Chef Wan on television. The amiable Chef is known for his sparkling personality as well as his passion and dedication to the craft. Now, you can tuck into his classic Malay dishes with Peranakan influence, many of which have been created from his family’s own recipes. The restaurant has proven to be immensely successful since its opening, and the brand is expanding with other branches in Melaka and other cities as well. Spread over 13,000 sq feet of space at LINC Mall, Kuala Lumpur, the restaurant not only offers diversified Malaysian cuisine but also a state-of-the-art event space.

Make your reservations here.

Address: The Linc, 360, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Phone number: +603-2935 9375

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday 11am to 3.30pm, 6 pm to 9.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am to 9.30pm

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

For a truly decadent Japanese-Peruvian dining experience in a sophisticated ambiance, look no further than Nobu Kuala Lumpur. The restaurant caused a buzz in the media when it was first launched in 2015 by c0-owners Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisaand famous actor Robert DeNiro. The kitchen is now run by the talented Chef Philip who has extensive experience and expertise in Japanese-Peruvian culinary cuisine. From curated omakase experiences to exquisite sushi and sashimi, the restaurant has it all.

Read our review here. You can make reservations here.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Phone number: +603-2935 9375

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday 12 to 2 pm, 6 to 10.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 4pm, 6 pm to 10.30pm

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill outside of the UK has landed on our shores, and with that, an opulent dining experience that you simply can’t miss. Conveniently located at the Sunway Resort, the restaurant is accessible from the lobby of the resort. The restaurant blends the iconic Gordon Ramsay’s British heritage with the grandeur of Sunway Resort, resulting in a magnificent space that’s a feast to the eyes. With menus inspired by London’s famed Savoy Grill, and using only the finest of ingredients, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is already one of the city’s most sought-after dining spots. Pair that with a Gordon-Ramsay-trained team, and you’re set for an unforgettable dining experience.

Read our full review here.

Address: Lobby Level Sunway Resort, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Phone Number: +603-7492 8000

Opening Hours: Daily, 10 am to 11pm

Header and featured image credit: Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash