Where to have an indulgent Thanksgiving dinner this year in KL

Thanksgiving is not officially celebrated in KL but it’s an important holiday in the United States of America, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia.

The significance behind the day is to give thanks and appreciate life’s blessings. This tradition initially began by giving thanks for the blessings of the harvests.

The occasion is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States . While it’s not observed here in Malaysia, our exposure to American television means that many of us are already well-versed with the tradition and the famous Thanksgiving feast that accompanies it.

There are also expats living here, or those who have studied or worked in the US or Canada who simply miss the tradition and indulgence of roast turkey and all the trimmings. If you’re one of these people or simply want to try a Thanksgiving dinner this year, here are three restaurants in KL that are celebrating the occasion.

Here’s where to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this year in KL:

Curate, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

On November 24 2022, Curate at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur is offering Smoked Black Garlic Roasted Turkey and Salt-Crusted Prime Rib of Beef with all the trimmings, alongside seasonal Pecan Waffles. The Thanksgiving dinner was inspired by Executive Chef Junious Dickerson and his childhood memories back home in the United States. The innovative menu is based around beloved traditional Thanksgiving ingredients such as sage, chestnuts, pecans, pumpkins, and cranberries.

Click here to reserve a table.

Address: 145, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Phone Number: 03-2382 8888

Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral

Image credit: Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral

Enjoy a delicious thanksgiving dinner at Nook on November 25 2022 with a bountiful spread that also features authentic Sarawak laksa and noodle selections. With freshly prepared smoked turkey pizza, oven-roasted lamb leg, steaming hot pumpkin soup Roast Turkey and more, the buffet is reminiscent of a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

The Thanksgiving dinner buffet is priced at RM148 nett. Club Marriott members enjoy 35% discount during this promotion.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call at +603 2723 1154 or email kulal.b&F@alofthotels.com.

Address: 5, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Tosca Italian Trattoria

Tosca at DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur is designed with a blend of warm wood and stone elements making its ambience welcoming to guests, offering home-style Italian cuisine.

The restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving promotion this year with a quintessential four-course feast featuring highlights such as Salmon Trout, Roast Turkey Roulade ,and Australian Striploin Steak. The feast is priced at RM 150 nett per adult.

For more information or to make a reservations, please call +60 32172 7272, email KULDT_FB@hilton.com or visit the website.

Address: Level 11, The Intermark, 348, Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia