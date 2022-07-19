Seven restaurants in Asia make it on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list

The top 50 of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 were revealed in a glittering ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate on the bank of River Thames on 18 July.

Copenhagen-based restaurant Geranium was named the world’s best restaurant and consequently, the best restaurant in Europe.

Run by Rasmus Kofoed and Søren Ledet, Geranium was the runner-up in 2021. It is the second Danish restaurant in as many years to top the list. The 2021 list was topped by Noma, which, too, is based in Copenhagen and has won the coveted honour five times.

“Rasmus Kofoed, Søren Ledet and their team have created an unforgettable dining experience, taking seasonal cooking to superlative heights and delivering precise, beautiful and elegant food that combines art and flavour alongside a ground-breaking drinks programme,” said William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The restaurant Geranium at Copenhagen. (Image: Courtesy of Restaurant Geranium/@restaurantgeranium/Facebook)

Geranium was followed by Central in Lima at No.2 and Disfrutar in Barcelona at No.3. Central is the first South American restaurant to enter the top three on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The top 50 names include restaurants from 24 territories in five continents across the world. Among them are 12 new entries and two re-entries.

The event was hosted by actor Stanley Tucci and marked the 20th-anniversary celebration of 50 Best.

World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Winners of special awards

Ranked 12th overall, Uliassi in Senigallia, a small port town on Italy’s Adriatic coast, won the highest new entry award.

New entrant Fyn was named the Best Restaurant in Africa. The restaurant, which is located in South Africa’s Cape Town, stood at 37th place overall.

Den, the Tokyo-based restaurant, which topped the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, was named the Best Restaurant in Asia. Overall, Den finished in 20th place.

Pujol in Mexico City, which was No.5 on the list, won the Best Restaurant in North America honour.

Other award winners were 33rd placed Atomix in New York and 17th placed Nobelhart & Schmutzig in Berlin. While Atomix took home the Art of Hospitality Award, Nobelhart & Schmutzig was adjudged the winner of the Highest Climber Award for gaining 28 places from its position on the 2021 list.

Members of the team of Nobelhart & Schmutzig. (Image: Courtesy of Nobelhart und Schmutzig/@Nobelhartundschmutzig/Facebook)

Among the special awards of the night was the Sustainable Restaurant Award, which was won by Aponiente in El Puerto de Santa Maria, a small Spanish town in the Bay of Cádiz.

There were three prominent awards for individuals. René Frank of Coda, Berlin, won the World’s Best Pastry Chef Award while Josep Roca, the sommelier of El Celler de Can Roca, bagged the inaugural World’s Best Sommelier Award. Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil in Mexico City won the Chefs’ Choice Award.

Pre-announced special awardees included Champions of Change winners: Dieuveil Malonga, Koh Seng Choon and duo Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina.

While the World’s Best Female Chef Award went to Leonor Espinosa, the Icon Award was won by social entrepreneur Wawira Njiru.

AM par Alexandre Mazzia, a restaurant in Marseille, France, was the winner of the One To Watch Award.

The best of Asia on the list

Seven restaurants from Asia were among The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022.

These include the highest-placed Den at No.20, followed by The Chairman, Hong Kong (No.24), Florilège, Tokyo (No.30), and Odette, Singapore (No.36).

New entries Sorn in Bangkok (No.39) and La Cime, Osaka (No.41) were followed by Narisawa, Tokyo (No.45) to complete the Asian restaurants on the top 50 list.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: 1—50

No.50 —

SingleThread

Location: Healdsburg

No.49 —

Ikoyi

Location: London

No.48 —

Leo

Location: Bogotá

No.47 —

Oteque

Location: Rio de Janeiro

No.46 —

Belcanto

Location: Lisbon

No.45 —

Narisawa

Location: Tokyo

No.44 —

Le Bernardin

Location: New York

No.43 —

Boragó

Location: Santiago

No.42 —

Quique Dacosta

Location: Denia

No.41 —

La Cime

Location: Osaka

No.40 —

Schloss Schauenstein

Location: Fürstenau

No.39 —

Sorn

Location: Bangkok

No.38 —

Jordnær

Location: Copenhagen

No.37 —

Fyn

Location: Cape Town

No.36 —

Odette

Location: Singapore

No.35 —

The Clove Club

Location: London

No.34 —

Hiša Franko

Location: Kobarid

No.33 —

Atomix

Location: New York

No.32 —

Mayta

Location: Lima

No.31 —

Arpège

Location: Paris

No.30 —

Florilège

Location: Tokyo

No.29 —

St. Hubertus

Location: San Cassiano

No.28 —

Le Clarence

Location: Paris

No.27 —

Hof Van Cleve

Location: Kruishoutem

No.26 —

Restaurant Tim Raue

Location: Berlin

No.25 —

Frantzén

Location: Stockholm

No.24 —

The Chairman

Location: Hong Kong

No.23 —

The Jane

Location: Antwerp

No.22 —

Septime

Location: Paris

No.21 —

Mugaritz

Location: San Sebastian

No.20 —

Den

Location: Tokyo

No.19 —

Piazza Duomo

Location: Alba

No.18 —

Alchemist

Location: Copenhagen

No.17 —

Nobelhart & Schmutzig

Location: Berlin

No.16 —

Elkano

Location: Getaria

No.15 —

Reale

Location: Castel di Sangro

No.14 —

Don Julio

Location: Buenos Aires

No.13 —

Steirereck

Location: Vienna

No.12 —

Uliassi

Location: Senigallia

No.11 —

Maido

Location: Lima

No.10 —

Le Calandre

Location: Rubano

No.9 —

Quintonil

Location: Mexico City

No.8 —

Lido 84

Location: Gardone Riviera

No.7 —

A Casa do Porco

Location: São Paulo

No.6 —

Asador Etxebarri

Location: Atxondo

No.5 —

Pujol

Location: Mexico City

No.4 —

Diverxo

Location: Madrid

No.3 —

Disfrutar

Location: Barcelona

No.2 —

Central

Location: Lima

No.1 —

Geranium

Location: Copenhagen

(Main and Featured images: Restaurant Geranium/@restaurantgeranium/Facebook)

