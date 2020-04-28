5 fitness studios around KL that are anything but boring

Gyms have become, well, passé. While fitness centres once sprawled across the city have been shutting down one by one, a new era of swanky studios and exciting classes have worked their way into our workout routines. The ever-popular yoga is reimagined with fashionable matts and a group of young, dynamic teachers, while cycling and boxing are seeing their time in the ring too. Community is the essence of this new wave of fitness of Kuala Lumpur, where encouragement and growth play a big part in what keeps these classes entertaining — that and the burn. We’ve compiled a list of fitness studios that offer some of the most in-demand classes right now. they’re anything but boring, but we said nothing about them being easy…
As therapeutic as it is exhilarating, your energetic vibe attracts your tribe at this boxing studio. Think less ‘Rocky’ and more heart-pumping music in a nightclub. Boxing gloves and wraps are provided — and washed daily — while also up for sale should you wish to own your pair. Classes also include lunges, squats and planks for even more of a total body burn.
You’ll definitely find a class to your liking at Flyproject, the pioneer of stylish studios in Kuala Lumpur. Founded in 2006, Flyproject has now opened up studios in Mont Kiara, DC mall, Intermark mall, Kiara 163, and JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur. These classes include ‘Dancing in Heels’, ‘Flyclimb’, ‘Flyfight’ and ‘Fly Circuit’, and yoga. Did we mention they also have Beyonce-themed classes?
In a space that’s bright, airy, and full of sunshine, The Flow offers various yoga and reformer pilates classes. There’s ‘Dynamic Flow’ for an energetic yoga practice, ‘Yin’ for a gentle, restorative practice, as well as a number of events and workshops featuring international yoga teachers. Just recently, the studio also launched a ’21 day challenge’ encouraging students to immerse themselves in a daily routine with perks — like Lululemon discounts. And if you’ve worked up an appetite, Rawsome next door has some delicious healthy food and smoothies to pick up on your way out.
Cycle your way to strong legs and row till your arms feel they’re about to fall off – in a good way, of course. Ministry of Burn (aptly named) now has two locations; one in Bangsar South and the other in Damansara Heights. While it may seem intimidating, there are intro classes before you move on to something intense, extremely challenging and even dirty — ‘Ride Dirty’, that is. Classes are accompanied by colourful flashing lights and loud music, with instructors pushing you to give it your all.
And finally, a gym that definitely gets our vote — it’s located on a rooftop too, which doesn’t hurt. They offer classes like indoor cycling, HITT, sandbag incorporated workouts, K-pop workouts, suspension workouts, dance classes, and the must-try ‘Boga Fit’. Basically, there’s something inviting for all levels of fitness with zero intimidation. Facilities here are something to shout about, including a garden rooftop lounge and infinity pool. Just recently, the gym opened a second outlet on the ground floor of Suria KLCC.