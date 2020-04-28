Document your pregnancy journey with this personalised journal from Bynd Artisan

Even before the baby arrives, new parents are already in a state of distress, whether it’s keeping to the medical appointments or getting the nursery set up in time. Let’s face it: Despite the stress of getting all the preparation done under a strict timeline, the effort is all worth it in the end.

Waiting in anticipation of a new life is both exciting and overwhelming, so why not record down this journey in a personalisable My Beginnings journal by Bynd Artisan to collect the stories of your child’s very first journey.

Launched in collaboration with obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ann Tan, and founder of Motherswork Sharon Wong, My Beginnings journal is divided into four sections — My Mum & Dad; Me In The Womb; My Arrival; and My First Year. Besides filling in the important moments of your baby’s life, there are also charts for tracking growth. That’s not all. Two handbooks will accompany your purchase of My Beginnings journal. The first is What to Expect When You Are Pregnant by Dr Ann Tan, a skilled practitioner with more than 20 years of experience and a proud mother to three daughters. In this handbook, she shares with mothers-to-be what to expect from the start of your pregnancy to the day your bundle of joy arrives.

The second handbook is What to Buy & When to Buy by Sharon Wong. Inside this guide, you will find tips on what are the essential things to get at the appropriate time before welcoming your baby.

The My Beginnings journal comes in a leather cover, with 31 sheets of activity pages, and a pregnancy wheel. You also get a $10 discount voucher when you personalise your baby’s name. Available in pink, teal and taupe.

Click here for details.